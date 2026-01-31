In the aftermath of the 2024 Oregon Road and Grey fires, the Washington Legislature unanimously passed a bill creating the Wildfire Mitigation and Resiliency Standards Working Group. It was a very good idea. The result is very disappointing, reporting out without addressing what’s already working or mentioning the use of Qualified Insurance Resource (QIR) teams as part of resiliency.

Setting mitigation and resiliency standards requires a hard look at all of the factors contributing to disastrous fire outcomes, not only because wildfire costs insurance companies in payouts (and fires up premiums for property owners) but because it destroys communities.

The results of the report are not wrong but narrowly focused, and that can be credited to the make-up of the working group. Out of seventeen members, seven came with an insurance perspective and only four with connections to wildfire mitigation and management. Of the 23 ex-officio members, eleven were from the insurance industry. It is therefore no surprise the final report focuses on an insurance industry solution to an insurance industry problem. That’s not nothing, but it deserves a grade of incomplete.

Executive Summary of the Executive Summary

Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer served as Co-chair with Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove in preparing the report to the legislature issued December 1, 2025. It lists the five areas of study as:

a) The development and alignment of wildfire property mitigation standards with nationally recognized, science-based standards.

b) Enhancing wildfire mitigation at the community level.

c) Sharing data between appropriate state agencies and the insurance industry regarding successful implementation of wildfire mitigation efforts.

d) Improving transparency for consumers regarding wildfire hazard and risk.

e) Establishing a homeowner grant program for purposes such as retrofitting and evaluations, with framework recommendations for decreasing insurance nonrenewals.

On item (a) the report says “the workgroup was unable to reach full consensus on whether Washington should adopt a single statewide mitigation standard” or one more tailored to individual cases, and noted “development of statewide mitigation standards will require continued work.” The members of the 2025 work group voted with nearly unanimous support to reconstitute the work group under the leadership of the State Fire Marshal’s Office to continue the discussion on standards.

Short summary of item (b) is yes, everyone at every level from individual property owner to whole communities has a part to play in being prepared. Items (c) and (d) are a bit in the insurance weeds, focusing on more transparency and underwriting, and the results were reported out as having “alignment with caveats.” Creating a new grant program as described by item (e) had strong consensus support, as long as it was voluntary.

In summary, the report seeks giving homeowners more information on why they got cancelled, a few things they can do about it, and to start a new taxpayer funded grant program to help them do it.

Strategies discussed

In discussing benchmarks for the proposed grant program, the IBHS Wildfire Prepared Home standards, the Firewise program and DNR Community Resilience were all mentioned. The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) is an industry funded nonprofit organization conducting nationally recognized, science-based research on ways to reduce property damage losses from severe weather and wildfire.

The heavy influence from the insurance perspective seems to give IBHS the edge in the report, and that makes sense as an insurance led solution for rating individual existing properties. What IBHS does not do is include community factors.

The International Wildland Urban Interface Code, known as the WUI Code, attempts to address community resilience primarily by prescribing “hardening” methods for new construction and emphasizing defensible space at a parcel by parcel level for new construction.

Washington has incorporated some concepts from the WUI Code into law but not the entire model code. Developing standards for applying the generic WUI code across a state with ten climate zones and more than three dozen fire weather zones is a challenge beyond the expertise of the State Building Code council. SB 6279 is before the legislature this year, mandating adoption of the WUI Code before hazard and risk mapping work by DNR is completed. On January 30, I submitted written testimony opposing SB 6279.

Resiliency and mitigation at a community level is more than individually hardening houses and prescribed clearcuts for defensible space. The working group got it right when it asked for more time.

Strategies mentioned but left out

Chief Mike Bucy from Stevens County Fire District 1 attended most of the public meetings and was frustrated by the narrow focus. “There was very little fire service input,” said Bucy in a recent interview. “These were insurance heavy presentations and they never answered the questions we asked. There was nothing about fire ratings, no assurances they’ll lower premiums.”

Chief Bucy pointed to DNR statistics indicating 95% of all wildfires are kept to 10 acres or less. Even large acreage fires are often suppressed with no loss of structures thanks to effective first response by one of Washington’s more than 330 local fire districts. “They’re ignoring other components of wildfire risk in order to keep rates artificially high,” said Bucy. “Our district has a good record, most districts do, and our residents are not getting any credit. When talking about community level fire mitigation and resilience, why not talk about community fire district response?”

Elimination of fire as a threat is unrealistic, there is no future where there is no fire. Even if all the humans behaved themselves, all of our technology never overheated or sparked, and all of our utility lines were buried underground, there would still be lightning strikes. Community fire response will always have to be part of wildfire mitigation and resiliency. We should be working on reinforcing a system with a better than 90% success rate.

The insurance industry methodically rates every fire district for its capability in responding to structure fires. Washington Survey and Ratings Bureau (WSRB) ratings are used by the insurance industry as part of setting rates for specific properties. There is no comparable system to rate districts for their effectiveness in responding to the far more frequent threat of wildfires, as Chief Bucy pointed out in a video recorded after the final report came out.

One strategy contributing to increasing the effectiveness of wildfire response in Washington has been improved access to air support, with more resources available and a streamlined protocol for activating them from the field. We should be building on this record of success, but funding is threatened by a lack of understanding by the Washington Legislature’s Democratic leadership in control of the budget process. “Air support was cut back last year from 44 to 37 aircraft,” said Rep. Tom Dent (R-Moses Lake). “It’s early in the budget process, so it’s still up in the air. It’s been part of the huge gains we’ve made in suppression in the last few years. We’re working with the governor to explain why this is important.”

Our fire district is one of hundreds with a good record of suppressing wildfires without loss of property. Aging equipment and an aging workforce are common challenges across the state. Our newest brush truck is a 2017 model, our oldest truck is a 1976 water tender, and our oldest firefighter is a 1954 model. We will keep getting the job done for our communities, but these are challenges a reconstituted working group could tackle.

Fire districts are almost always the first on scene, before our valuable allies from DNR, the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management arrive. My personal favorites are the DNR “redshirts,” the guys from the Department of Corrections who provide the young muscle to build fire lines and do the hard work of mopping up. They are a much-appreciated part of the team for us volunteer firefighters born in the last century.

While federal and state resources are essential, large swaths of state and federal ownership create three problems for fire districts:

Public lands attract people who do dumb things, careless things, or just unfortunate accidental things. Over 85% of wildfire starts are human caused. Smokey Bear still has his work cut out for him in public education.

Public land managers struggle with managing vegetation in fire prone and fire dependent ecosystems when kneejerk opposition from myopic environmentalists shut down the tools of logging and grazing. It leaves burning as the default option, wild if not controlled.

Public land ownership cuts into the tax base, impacting staffing and equipment budgets. Payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) needs refinement to adequately compensate fire districts for services rendered in wildfire suppression.

Chief Bucy repeatedly submitted questions asking the working group to discuss how to build on, reinforce and rate fire district capabilities as part of addressing both the insurance industries concerns to mitigate their exposure and to reinforce community resilience. Wildfire ratings and first response support are valuable strategies for mitigation, community resilience and lowering insurance rates.

New strategies never mentioned

Last summer at the Crescent Road Fire north of Reardan, a team of wildland firefighters in a white truck with blue lettering showed up at the house of friends in the evacuation zone. They were a Qualified Insurance Resource (QIR) team dispatched to protect John and Sue’s property on behalf of their insurance company.

QIR’s are a little known component of the wildfire mitigation and resilience scene. Wildfire Defense Systems Inc. (WDS) opened a new location in 2024 in Post Falls, Idaho to serve their clients in north Idaho and eastern Washington. Their clients are not individual homeowners. They work directly for insurance companies. “We have their policy holder information and monitor every wildfire and the threat,” according to WDS spokesman Scott Eskwitt. “All we see is a little triangle on our maps with no indication of size or value.”

Until last year’s fire, I had been aware of private firefighting services protecting high value homes with priceless contents, something one might find in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This is not that. Eskwitt emphasized the difference between a private fire fighting force and a QIR. “We are contracted by the insurance company. It’s very important to understand our response is solely based on threat, not value.”

That’s a good thing for my priceless friends with an ordinary house in an ordinary Ponderosa pine dominated landscape. Their independent insurance broker, Reuben Clark with Century Insurance Agency, said QIR service started to be added to policies by some carriers about 5 years ago. “They’ll even go out and spray [fire safing] foam on a house,” said Clark. “It is now included with most of our insurance policies and if they save even one house it’s worth it.”

WDS has responded in 22 states and 5 provinces to over 1,400 wildfire incidents since 2008. “Our US crews are well-trained professional personnel, members of the largest industrial local of the IAFF in the country,” said Eskwitt, whose title includes Corporate Communications and Government Affairs. “California was the first state to incorporate QIR response into law. Wyoming has legislation underway and just closed public comment on QIR regulations that are stronger than California. We are grateful to have stronger regulations to make sure that whoever is showing up on a scene can operate safely. We do everything we can to be good players, and welcome opportunity to increase the regulation of our industry.”

Private QIR teams collaborate within the existing public fire response system. Eskwitt referred to a 99%+ rate of structure survival when WDS field personnel can reach a property to perform loss intervention services. WDS is proud of their record of operating self-sufficiently, making no demands on public resources except perhaps refilling a truck with water. Washington needs to step up and be the third state to adopt QIR legislation as a path to mitigating loss and supporting community resilience with a private sector solution.

What you can do for wildfire mitigation and resiliency

Connect with your legislators and the governor’s office on budget priorities for this year and on future legislation to support and increase Washington’s wildfire mitigation and resiliency. Feel free to quote from the material provided here, add your own story, or just send the link.

And if you really want to show your appreciation this style of in depth research and commentary, please subscribe!

BIBLIOGRAPHY:

Wildfire Mitigation Resiliency Standards Working Group:

Report to the Washington State Legislature

https://www.insurance.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2025-12/2025-wildfire-wg-final-rpt_0.pdf

From the Executive Summary: “This work group was established by Substitute House Bill 1539 (2025) to study and make recommendations on wildfire mitigation and resiliency standards. Over eight meetings, the work group heard from more than 20 experts and engaged representatives from state agencies, the insurance industry, fire services, local governments, Tribes, utilities, landowners, and nonprofit organizations. “

Insurance Institute for Building and Home Safety (IBHS):

https://ibhs.org/risk-research/wildfire/

WUI Code Adoption Issues:

WREN Testimony on SB 6279:

www.wrensong.org/wrensong/wren-sings-at-senate-local-government-committee

Climate Zones:

Federally defined climate zones in WA: https://www.eurekalert.org/multimedia/959430

Int’l Energy Conservation Code 2021: https://basc.pnnl.gov/images/climate-zone-map-iecc-2021

SBCC Guidance (see page 32;concludes four zones appropriate): https://sbcc.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2022-04/079_ES_Residential_Analysis%20Report.pdf

Fire Suppression Resources:

Why mapping resources as part of rating for hazard and risk is essential, recorded by

Chief Mike Bucy, Stevens County FD 1

WA Fire District Maps: https://ofm.wa.gov/data-research/population-demographics/estimates/unincorporated-fire-protection-district-maps/

Qualified Insurance Resources:

Wildfire Defense Systems Inc: https://www.wildfire-defense.com/aboutwds

WDS Opens Regional Base in Post Falls (2024):

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2024/sep/27/private-firefighting-company-opens-location-in-pos/

California in 2021: https://www.ocregister.com/2021/10/14/californias-regulations-are-hindering-insurance-provided-wildfire-protections/

WDS Presentation to California Legislators in 2022: https://sins.senate.ca.gov/sites/sins.senate.ca.gov/files/presentation_of_randy_cox_for_wildfire_defense_systems.pdf

California Code, Labor Code - LAB § 1139 - last updated January 01, 2025 (excerpt): https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/labor-code/lab-sect-1139/

“Qualified insurance resource” means personnel and equipment working for, or contracted by, an insurance company with a mission to mitigate risk to insured structures and operating in compliance with instruction and oversight of the incident management team of the authority having jurisdiction.

Wyoming in 2026: https://wsfd.wyo.gov/fire-management

Proposed rules:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Q8nyYgWdgueselgpWe2XZXU5YTIplBDu/edit

For further context: As always in any research, there interesting side trips into history to set the context. The QIR system reflects the origins of the fire insurance industry in the Boston Mutual Aid Societies and the first public firefighting companies.

Mutual aid societies: https://firehistory.weebly.com/the-history-of-volunteer-firefighting.html

Public protection: http://www.benjamin-franklin-history.org/union-fire-company/