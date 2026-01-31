Forthright

LT Robert Powell
4d

This article is very well done, and correctly points out the failure of current pseudo-experts in many areas of supposed expertise. As an 80 year old Military forensic analyst, in environmental issue in conflict, I need to make a point or two; I fought both forest and range fires in the 1960's.

1. While this may appear non-related it is specifically related. Political conflict and Military conflict are twins in the necessity of deceiving the opposition to gain objective.

2. If the foundation of structure upon genesis of an operation is unbalanced, the solutions will be unbalanced by equal percentage.

3. History is the engine of the future, and this is implicit in moving forward to s stable future.

None of these items are evident in the make of the group.

To emphasize the black hole in this rate of taxpayer funds I am providing as article from Oregon,

a State that had completely unnecessary fire of magnitude.

--https://nwri.org/wildfire-mapping-has-everything-to-do-with-property-rights/

4. The term "wildfire" is a politically created term to enhance the issue. In reality, there are two master definitions of historical note. First is Forest Fire, and the second is range fire. The others are subsets and Chief Bury was one to make the point, in many issues.

Several of the past fires, Oregon, California, and Maui in order to create the term "Wildfires" are now known to be created for reasons other than by accident or means being touted as the start.

While this note is completely off subject but germain to language in manipulation of minds. In history, the "Jet Stream" and an article by Smithsonian:https://www.smithsonianmag.com/air-space-magazine/as-next-may-unbelievablebuttrue-180968355/

The new name being attempted is atmospheric river.

Last, the UN has since inception called for removal of all private property held in citizens control.

Because the public has been abused, manipulated and their funds mis-spent I am posting one more example of the hidden evil in the illusion of good.

- 1946 - UNESCO Education is instituted. 1946 - 1948: 1948: UNESCO: Its Purpose and Its

Philosophy by Sir Julian Huxley (the first director-general of UNESCO, 1946-1948) is

published, in which Huxley declares: "The general philosophy of UNESCO should be a

scientific world HUMAN-ISM, global in extent and EVOLUTION-ary in background... Political

unification in some sort of WORLD GOVERNMENT will be required...Tasks for the media division of

UNESCO (will be) to promote the growth of a common outlook shared by all nations and

cultures...to help the emergence of a single world culture... Even though it is quite true that any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest

care, and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that now is

unthinkable may at least become thinkable." Excerpts from this volume were reproduced under the title, "A New World Vision" (The Humanist, March/April 1979), and the Fabian Socialist Huxley, who was named 1962 "Humanist of the Year," elsewhere said that humanism's "keynote, the central concept to which all its details are related, is evolution." Also, it was Sir Julian Huxley (brother of Brave New World author Aldous Huxley, and grandson of Thomas Huxley who was known as "Darwin's Bulldog" because of his defense of evolution).

In conclusion, while initally of good intentions, the group was doomed from the start.

With respect

In My Service to Country Via Oath

Raven6 1965 -weather-1993 HFCA for a future

Ken Slauson's avatar
Ken Slauson
4d

Wow! This is really solid analysis. Excellent work from the 1954 model.

