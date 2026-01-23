The immigrants

A young woman whom I’ve known since she was a child is now teaching at a charter school in St. Paul, Minneapolis. Her school serves about 150 families who are mostly refugees from violence in Myanmar. The school switched this week to online learning. Staff are delivering food to the families hunkered down at home who are now afraid of violence at the hands of ICE in Minnesota. Who benefits from making legal immigrants afraid of leaving their houses, afraid of living their lives in a free country?

An advertisement currently running on TV and online invites people here illegally to self deport, offering financial assistance to leave and then get in line to return legally. Aliens in this context is not referring to extra-terrestrials, it’s simply the legal term for a non-citizen.

“The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now, and self deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream,” said Secretary Kristi Noem in an official media release. “If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.”

The ad is a reminder of the logical consequences of immigrating illegally. Anyone here illegally knows they are subject to deportation. If more people self-deport, then the burden on over-whelmed immigration courts eases. There is a small benefit to fear of ICE when officers can focus on those who don’t want to be caught, the ones who don’t care about breaking laws, the ones who are running drugs or gangs or trafficking in other unsavory activities. But for the families hiding at home in St. Paul who know they shouldn’t be a target and their legal status deserves respect, their fear is very real. Who benefits from fear? Not immigrants.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers

Enforcing immigration laws passed by Congress, defending the borders and deporting illegal arrivals and visa overstays are duties of the Executive branch. From the president who awarded Tom Homan a distinguished service award for his work in carrying out this assignment:

“Even as we are a nation of immigrants, we’re also a nation of laws. Undocumented workers broke our immigration laws, and I believe that they must be held accountable -– especially those who may be dangerous. That’s why, over the past six years, deportations of criminals are up 80 percent. And that’s why we’re going to keep focusing enforcement resources on actual threats to our security. Felons, not families. Criminals, not children. Gang members, not a mom who’s working hard to provide for her kids. We’ll prioritize, just like law enforcement does every day.”

Less than a month after his November 20, 2014 speech, President Obama awarded the nation’s highest civil service award to Thomas D. Homan, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for achieving “sustained extraordinary results” in law enforcement.

Enforcing immigration law as passed by Congress wasn’t a problem for Democrats in 2014, although President Obama did earn the nickname “Deporter in Chief” from the grumbling fringe of the left wing. But in 2014 there were no snipers shooting at ICE detention centers, no mobs attempting to physically interfere in ICE law enforcement operations, no apps and governors and mayors encouraging left wing activists to stand up to the president.

Point this out to a left-leaning social media audience and the response is “well sure, Obama deported more people than Trump but he was nicer about it.” True. Obama was a pretty chill guy, and nobody on the left wanted to disturb his serenity as he governed autocratically with his pen and his phone. He was on their team. And he deported 5 million people at a rate as fast or faster than Trump, a minimalist compared to Bill Clinton’s deportation of 12 million in eight years.

Now we have a bombastic, chest thumping bull moose in the White House and a Democratic party fixated on opposing every single thing the duly elected president says or does, regardless of whether it was part of their own platform a decade ago.

Next question is always why so much focus on Blue states and cities. Obama mostly operated at or near the border at a time when about 90% of those arrested illegally were from Mexico, according to ProPublica. But the demographics were shifting, driving dispersion beyond the border. Think back to the years of non-enforcement under President Biden and Vice President Harris, and a border so porous that frustrated southern state governors sent people north by the busload.

Blue states and cities proudly declaring themselves to be sanctuaries became magnets for mass migration. ICE followed the migrants.

Federal law enforcement arresting and deporting people here illegally whether at the border or the interior of the country isn’t new. Workplace enforcement is nothing new, it was a joke on construction sites twenty years ago that yelling “Immigration” would send entire roofing crews scrambling. What is new is the rhetoric supporting defiance of federal law by Democratic governors, attorneys general .and major metro area mayors.

It takes more manpower to make arrests in the hostile environment created by left wing activists determined to block every deportation regardless of justification. Red state governors honor ICE detainers, bad guys can be picked up directly from the jail, and ICE has less need for large scale public operations. And like any law enforcement operation, a dragnet on the streets often picks up more than just the original targets.

But what about ICE’s so-called Gestapo tactics? Comparing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers to Adolph Hitler’s Gestapo is inflammatory, irresponsible and reflects a critical lack of historical literacy. It is hyperbole used to justify resistance by any means necessary. The actions of the mob invading a church service in St. Paul had more in common with Kristallnacht tactics than any ICE raid investigating convicted sex offenders.

When ICE has to track down people in a community where vigilantes are organized and urged to physically engage to stop arrests, officers aren’t going to roll up in dress uniforms and ball caps. Law enforcement officers at any level wear personal protective equipment when they have a warrant to serve in a high-risk environment. They call in backup, sometimes back up from other jurisdictions. For ICE, it has to be the National Guard when local law enforcement cooperation is forbidden.

Law enforcement officers know they are a target for violence even though their legal status deserves respect. Faced with protesters stirring up chaos, they have no way of knowing in the moment whether a particular mob’s intent is non-violence or violence. Fear is a matter of self-preservation in a hostile work environment and makes the job more dangerous. Who benefits from fear? Not ICE.

The Americans

A recent conversation with a legal immigrant from Iran in the 1980s who is a proud U.S. citizen hurt my heart. He is feeling less proud lately and carrying his passport everywhere. His Iranian-American wife also carries hers. Who benefits from making a retired businessman and a respected surgeon afraid of leaving their house, afraid of living their lives in a free country?

Cases of American citizens detained by ICE are rare. Pro Publica, a center-left non-profit practicing investigative journalism, did a deep dive to put numbers to the claims. In the first nine months of 2025 they identified about 50 cases of Americans who were held because their citizenship was questioned and about 130 held “after being accused of assaulting or impeding officers at protests or during immigration arrests of another.”

ProPublica also reports “Tallying the number of Americans detained by immigration agents is inherently messy and incomplete. The government has long ignored recommendations for it to track such cases, even as the U.S. has a history of detaining and even deporting citizens, including during the Obama administration and Trump’s first term.”

The odds are 1 in 6.8 million for an American citizen to be detained by ICE on the basis of a question over their citizenship, about the same as the odds of winning the Washington State Lotto Jackpot at 1 in 6.9 million.

To be fair, not all 342 million or so Americans are equally likely to look or sound like an immigrant. The US Census Bureau estimates about 25% of Americans speak a language other than English at home, dropping the odds of being detained to about 1 in 1.7 million for my friend. It’s not nothing, but it’s rare. That makes it newsworthy.

Increasing polarization driven by high-profile conflicts with high-impact reporting in a handful of so-called sanctuary states and cities is creating fear far beyond its logical boundaries, the kind of emotional fear that makes a Spokane citizen with very slightly accented English feel he must carry a passport in case of a traffic stop.

Speaking of which, Washington has one of the highest rates of uninsured motorists, including illegal aliens. Traffic stop sweeps are an essential law enforcement tool in a country where the lifetime odds of an American dying in a car crash are estimated at about 1 in 107. Looking both ways before crossing the street and fastening your seat belt are statistically more important to worry about than carrying your passport.

Living in fear of the highly unlikely isn’t healthy. America is not benefiting from citizens living in fear of a civil war, an outcome that’s been bandied about much too freely these last few weeks. Fear doesn’t help hold America together. Who benefits from fear? Not Americans.

Photo by Neuvalence on Unsplash

So who does benefit from fear?

If driving up fear is hurting immigrants, hurting law enforcement and hurting citizens trying to live their daily lives, then who is benefiting? In the cold hard calculus of politics, it benefits the party out of power.

Donald Trump succeeded in 2016 by tapping into Americans fear of competition for jobs from illegal immigrants, fear of drug cartels importing deadly drugs, and fear of dangerous gangs bringing their violence to America.

Trump again benefited in 2024 from four years of dereliction of duty by the Biden administration. Record-setting numbers of unvetted and unvaccinated migrants from far beyond Mexico crossed borders, claimed asylum without having to provide proof until some future hearing in a backlogged immigration court system, and moved into the interior. “Every state is a border state” became a powerful Republican political slogan. It wasn’t wrong.

ProPublica published a report outlining the complexity of the situation prior to the 2024 presidential election, noting “across party lines, a growing number of Democrats, Republicans and independents believe immigration levels should be decreased” and that another poll found a “majority of Americans support some form of mass deportation.” That is the policy we’re seeing implemented now. Since January 2025, the border has been effectively shut down. It is what people voted for.

And now in 2026, the party out of power is once again the Democrats. Perhaps seeking to grow a national resistance movement with a high-profile event, an organized mob crashed a gathering of worshippers in a Christian sanctuary in St. Paul with a film crew and a former CNN reporter to stir the pot. An emotionally manipulative protest to both create fear and to raise the profile of their preferred narrative.

It might backfire. It was a poor choice in the eyes of citizens committed to the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of religion. As Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard posted on her personal X account on January 20:

“One of the main reasons I left the Democratic Party is its leaders’ attempts to undermine religious freedom, erase God’s presence from every aspect of public life, and their open hostility toward people of faith and spirituality. The anti‑ICE mob staging a so‑called ‘protest’ inside this Minneapolis church during a service is the latest example of their disrespect for religious freedom and rejection of our right to worship as we choose.”

Who benefits from fear? We’ll have to wait for the 2026 mid-term election results in November to find out.

