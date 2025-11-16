Forthright

The hypocrisy of the manufactured outrage over one of many changes made to the White House over vague claims of changing a historical structure is the telling point. Many historical structures were destroyed outright during the Democrat administrations as the so-called left wing mobs rioted and attempted to supress and rewrite history itself.

While most Americans were appalled by the vandalism, the people currently raging over a remodeling were strangely silent then. Sure seems like who is doing something matters more than what they do?

Perhaps a sense of proportion is in order. In the early 19th century, the British establishment used Canadian proxies to destroy the White House. That's a far cry from improving a meeting space. Although it is certainly possible that once again foreign powers could fund a proxy like the antifa fascists to attempt to burn it down again.

At least the current President isn't treating the Lincoln Bedroom as an AirBnB to raise campaign money. Instead, Trump is funding this upgrade using his own and donated funds. That alone shows the stark difference in how this President values the White House compared with previous Presidents.

Your arquitectural background really informs this perspective in a way most political commentary misses. The comparison to Class B office buildings brings practical context to what became purely symbolic outrage. When you ask whether we support actions becuase of alignment with values or just party loyalty, that question cuts both ways and is worth sitting with.

