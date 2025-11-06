A west Spokane neighborhood is asking for a moratorium on development until the City of Spokane invests in infrastructure and revitalization. The so-called “New Roots Tiny Home Village” currently in the development pipeline is not what they had in mind, but it looks to be on a fast track.

LuAnne “Annie” Walker lives in the neighborhood and has a lot of questions for federal, state and local officials.

Three years ago, West Hills protesters sign-waving in the snow said their neighborhood was overlooked, undervalued and targeted by the homeless industrial complex as a pushover. Catholic Charities and the Empire Health Foundation were accused of not effectively working with the neighbors as they pushed through conversion of a once famous mid-century modern hotel into a transitional housing facility. The historic Sunset Bridge linking the neighborhood to the city was falling apart, with two lanes and one sidewalk closed. Weight restrictions blocked use by both snow plows and some emergency vehicles.

Today the bridge is still falling apart and neighbors are still protesting. This year, hand-lettered cardboard signs have been replaced by letters to the IRS and the offices of the Washington Attorney General and State Auditor requesting investigation and audit of those who would push more transitional housing and homeless services into the neighborhood.

The group behind a change.org petition is calling on city officials for a moratorium on development until critical infrastructure issues are addressed. According to the petition website, four more non-profit driven projects are proposed in the West Hills in 2025, “bringing the total to over 25% of the resident population being public housing or homeless housing projects.”

One of those 2025 projects is a proposal for a 30 unit pallet shelter encampment proposed by the Waters Meet Foundation, formerly known as the Empire Health Foundation.

In September 2022, the Spokesman Review reported “Empire Health is not pursuing the shelter village proposal at this time, said President Zeke Smith . . . “We’re not in active discussions with anybody about that,” he said.” Then in July 2025, Smith scheduled a pre-development conference with the City of Spokane for the project he claimed in 2022 he was not pursuing.

The pallet shelters had already been purchased by Smith’s foundation using state Department of Commerce funds. “The funds behind this project were set to be returned to the state, but through innovative partnership, we are keeping them here in Spokane,” according to Mayor Brown as quoted by the Spokesman-Review on July 16. The state biennium ends on June 30 of odd numbered years. Since the shelters were bought and paid for before the July meeting, it looks like a typical state budget “use it or lose it” purchase for the shelter village development that was now back on the table.

The property proposed for the pallet shelters is owned by Sunset Health LLC, a for-profit corporation which lists its governors as Empire Health Foundation and Thomas Smith. A governor of an LLC is authorized to manage operations of the company. In this case, Thomas “Zeke” Smith as Waters Meet Foundation CEO is managing both the non-profit foundation and managing the for-profit entity.

There’s a lot to unpack in the situation. Annie and others in the neighborhood are seeking answers on the relationship between for-profit Sunset Health LLC and non-profit Waters Meet, the propriety of the RFP issued by the City of Spokane for an operator for a private development, and the mingling of public and private funds. “More people need to be aware of what’s planned, and more transparency is key,” said Walker.

Walker’s letters are all public records. Copies of the documents are available in a Google drive folder here and responses will be added as they are received. Feel free to dig in and share your observations and questions at rulingpen@gmail.com.

Included in the Exhibits attached to the letters are the meeting minutes of the July 29, 2025 Pre-Development Conference. A Pre-Development Conference is an opportunity for a project developer, public or private, to sit down with representatives of all city agencies with a role in the permitting process. It can be very helpful in reducing surprises, like unexpected impact fees or differences in interpretation of various codes and ordinances.

To the city’s credit, the Pre-Dev notes treated the developer of the pallet project like any other developer trying to build housing, public or private. Here’s a short list of requirements issued to Waters Meet:

General: Boundary Line Adjustments to be filed prior to submitting for building permits. This matters because the property is in several parcels and sewer/water service is not allowed to cross property lines. The site plan shows three sets of ten pallet shelters with a toilet/shower in the center of the circle of huts.

SEPA: State Environmental Policy Act submittal required prior to submitting for permits. Checklist was submitted September 1, 2025 and staff noted “per IBC 3103, these structures do not meet the building code definition of “temporary.” It is included in Exhibit E attached to Walker’s letter to Mayor Brown et al, pages 63 – 88.

Roads and Sidewalks: Fully design road and sidewalks improvements to Audubon Street from Sunset Boulevard to Government Way, and build out the road and sidewalks adjacent to the parcels used for the project. If access to 7th Avenue is included, paving is required there as well. The associate traffic engineer suggested this all could be coordinated with another development proposed on the other side of Audubon, and done in phases. Impact fees will apply. Site work could be designed now and installed in the spring.

Site Development: Requires a landscaping plan for the site, with irrigation. Must include sidewalks and planting strip for street trees along Audubon. Accessibility requirements to accommodate those using wheelchairs or walkers will apply.

Stormwater: Engineered plan and report required.

Urban Forestry: Includes requirements to protect existing trees, plant new trees, and write street tree agreements with the property owner when trees are not planted in the public right of way if actual conditions make it difficult. Basalt outcroppings don’t care if the plan says plant a tree. Urban forestry also takes the opportunity to collect a fee.

Building Permits: This comment had an interesting requirement. For a development with 30 huts, three bath/shower buildings and two community buildings, city staff said “each structure will require the submission of a separate building permit application for placement of a modular structure.” That’s a lot of permits. Each structure will be installed on a separate slab.

Electrical: Separate electrical permits required for each structure.

Plumbing: Separate plumbing permits required for the plumbed structures (three shower/toilet and two kitchen/dining buildings).

Trash Collection: Must include visually screened dumpsters (either a fence with slats, a masonry enclosure, or a closed shed).

Fire Protection: Either a minimum 10 foot separation between any structures on the site for fire safety or comply with the construction/alarms/suppression requirements required for a congregate living facility. Other requirements apply to a fire-suppressing kitchen hood, fire extinguishers, fire pits (if any) and fire lane access.

Sewer/Water: Water and sewer mains in the area mostly date to 1949-1950, with the exception of a relatively new sewer main in 7th Avenue installed in 1989. Toughest requirement is to remove all old septic systems on the parcels, leftover from prior residential uses. That’s a lot of disruptive sitework for a project starting in the winter.

So what’s the current status? It looks like a 95% chance of neighbors raining on the Waters Meets parade.

The public comment period for the SEPA checklist closed last week. A Determination of Non-Significance was issued on November 3 with only one mitigating requirement, Property owners are always required to determine if there are any cultural artifacts requiring protection, usually by requesting a determination from the Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation prior to beginning a project. In this case, the developer has been required to coordinate directly with the Spokane Tribe.

November 3 started a 14 day period in which those who commented can appeal. Because of the type of use proposed, Walker believes a Conditional Use Permit should be required. She submitted a detailed list of errors and inadequacies in the SEPA checklist during the public comment period, summarizing as follows:

• Misrepresentation of ownership

• Incorrect land-use classification

• Spacing non-compliance

• Omission of operational model

• Lack of cumulative impact analysis

• Inconsistency with adopted policy

Walker’s full comments are uploaded in the West hills Google drive folder. The comments were ignored in the Determination of Non-Significance notice, so Walker used them as the basis of the letters to federal, state and local government officials.

Waters Meet Foundation representatives were in the neighborhood regularly this fall. Given the nature of the outstanding questions, it will take a lot more than dropping by for an hour once a week to collaborate effectively. This will be an ongoing story, using the Forthright platform to highlight local issues.

According to an October 22 handout from Waters Meet, their plan is to file for permits in November and have residents moving in by the end of the year. It’s an ambitious timeline heading into winter construction conditions with less than two months to the end of the year. Nature may provide a moratorium on development if the City of Spokane doesn’t.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Google Drive Link for referfenced documents: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15OPNQvegvb8d-Vs1VFXPFqmar3qUAuMy?usp=sharing

Spokesman-Review, Madsen column 2022:

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2022/dec/08/sue-lani-mandsen-west-hills-neighbors-feel-bypasse/

and for a reading of the column and additional commentary:

Change.org petition: https://www.change.org/p/west-hills-calls-for-emergency-moratorium-infrastructure-revitalization

Spokesman-Review coverage 2022: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2022/sep/09/west-hills-neighbors-sue-city-empire-health-and-ca/

“Empire Health is not pursuing the shelter village proposal at this time, said President Zeke Smith . . . “We’re not in active discussions with anybody about that,” he said.

While the proposal was included in the city’s plan submitted to Commerce, Smith said it was lower on the funding priority list. The project was classified among those that did not have unanimous support from regional jurisdictions involved in putting the plan together.

Nevertheless, Smith said he still believes tiny homes “could be a viable option” in housing the city’s homeless population.

“Whether that site that we own is the right location is further down the road,” he said. “It’s premature to try to move forward on that particular project at this time.”

Spokesman-Review coverage 2025: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2025/jul/16/tiny-home-village-for-the-homeless-planned-in-spok/

Sunset Bridge, West Hills: A bit of background

History: As elegant as the Monroe Street Bridge but without the cascading water, an historically significant structure, served as the gateway to Spokane from 1911 until bypassed by Interstate 90 in the 1960s. https://spokanehistorical.org/items/show/271

Current Condition: 2024 report describes the unusable sidewalk, closed lanes and weight restrictions, including “specialized hauling vehicles, some construction equipment, and some fire emergency vehicles” are blocked from using the bridge. Report goes on to reassure the public “the majority of Spokane Fire Department response vehicles will be able to use the bridge, maintaining response times for initial vehicles to arrive on scene,” assuming emergencies already underway when a call comes in have not shifted vehicles between stations or otherwise rendered normalcy irrelevant. Primary impact at this time is to snow plows. https://static.spokanecity.org/documents/projects/latahbridgestudy/latah-bridge-faq-2024.pdf

What is a Pallet Shelter: Proposed units purchased from https://palletshelter.com/

SEPA Comments/Questions submitted by LuAnne Walker: