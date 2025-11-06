Forthright

Forthright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue Lani Madsen's avatar
Sue Lani Madsen
1d

I may adopt the calcified silos term, it captures another primary characteristic of the complex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Wavada's avatar
Jim Wavada
1d

Nicely done. Thoroughly documented. Solid old-school reporting. I’m a believer in the housing first approach, married to on-site recovery and mental health services, which can be more efficiently delivered to communities that are semi-permanent, as noted in an editorial in today’s S-R. But I agree with you that West Hills doesn’t deserve to become a kind of homeless refugees settlement. There are so many other areas in Spokane that could accommodate tiny home projects better than this little intersection in West Hills. Good job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sue Lani Madsen
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sue Lani Madsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture