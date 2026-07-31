In Washington the postage is prepaid and official ballot drop boxes are readily found with just a teeny tiny bit of effort. All you guys (meaning both men and women over 18 years old) who are citizens and not felons have no excuse to skip your duty to cast a fully voted ballot in the 2026 primary election. A government operating on the consent of the governed requires the participation of the governed.

This year the politically active are focused on the judicial races, where five positions are contested. Only four appear on the primary ballot. The fifth race for Position 4 has only two candidates and both go directly to the November general election ballot. Out of twelve candidates on the August 4 ballot, I completed eight Meet the Candidate interviews, uploaded to my YouTube channel here. You too have an opportunity to meet the candidates!

As we close in on the August 4 deadline for submitting ballots, recommendations abound. Here are mine:

Supreme Court Justice Position 1: Court Commissioner Laura Colberg https://suelanimadsen.substack.com/p/balancing-the-wa-supreme-court

Of the three candidates, Laura Christensen Colberg is the only one with a depth of experience working within the judicial side of the legal system as a court commissioner. Colberg emphasizes the necessity of following the law in writing judicial opinions, even when it’s hard and even when she might wish the outcome could be different. Judges don’t write policy.

Scott Edwards also brings many positives to the table and would add a diversity of ideological perspective to the court, unbeholden to the Governor. Justice Colleen Melody, appointed this spring as a beneficiary of the inbred “resign and appoint” system, is otherwise qualified but has a long record of Democratic establishment connections that will make it difficult for her decisions to be perceived as unbiased.

Supreme Court Justice Position 3: Judge David Stevens

Judge David Stevens has a rare combination of experience as prosecutor, defense attorney and judge. He served the Colville Confederated Tribes as a public defender after his many years as a prosecuting attorney. That experience provided a crash course in tribal law, a useful background to add to the Washington Supreme Court. He currently serves as an elected Superior Court Judge in Mason County.

I first met David in the early 2000s as a candidate myself. We had a lot of catching up to do after a decade of merely bumping into each other on Facebook, and this interview is more informal than the others. Never did get around to asking him for a favorite book!

The other two candidates for this open seat race were also invited for a Meet the Candidate interview, and only Judge Mike Diaz responded. Judge Diaz made a favorable impression in his interview, and voters would be well-served by having Judges Diaz and Stevens advance to the general ballot.

Judge Jaime Hawk has been endorsed by Governor Bob Ferguson and by Rep. Pramila Jayapal in a cringeworthy campaign ad you can watch here. Rep. Jayapal is the immediate past Chair of the far-left Congressional Progressive Caucus, and is credited for growing it into a powerful voting bloc in Congress.

Supreme Court Justice Position 5: Judge Dave Larson https://suelanimadsen.substack.com/p/more-opportunity-to-balance-the-supreme

In the race for Supreme Court Justice Position 5, the Forthright endorsement goes to Judge Dave Larson. He is an exceptionally well-qualified candidate with a depth of judicial experience dedicated to an independent judiciary and to following the rule of law. Judge Larson would add ideological balance to a court which lacks the viewpoint diversity essential to representing all Washingtonians fairly (see this earlier Forthright post for more on balancing the court).

Judge Sharonda Amamilo made time on a Saturday morning for a delightful conversation. Her breadth of experience in the law makes her a strong candidate for the position and earned her the endorsement of the left-leaning Seattle Times. She is currently serving in the Thurston County Superior Court system, which has an overall reputation for treating government agencies with deference.

This position has four candidates. Greg Miller has minimal judicial experience. Justice Theo Angelis is the incumbent. Justice Angelis is a long-time donor to former Attorney General and now Governor Bob Ferguson’s past and future campaigns. Lacking any judicial experience prior to his appointment, his April 2026 appointment is shadowed by the appearance of a political favor. The perception of bias will undercut his decisions.

Supreme Court Position 7: Todd A. Bloom

18-year incumbent Justice Debra Stephens holds the strongest political hand in this race, but my interest is in challengers given the income tax question about to face the court. Washington Supreme Court precedent blocks adopting a progressive state income tax without amending the state constitution. The legislature is attempting to do so by legislative fiat rather than by a democratic process.

Justice Stephens was part of the 7-2 majority upholding the Democrat’s capital gains tax legislation – defined by the IRS and every other state in the union as an income tax – as not an income tax. Justice Stephens was originally a Democratic gubernatorial appointee in 2008 and benefited from running as an incumbent in subsequent races.

Attorney Todd Bloom stands out among the challengers for his background in arbitration with FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. FINRA is a private non-profit focused on writing and enforcing the rules to catch insider-trading and fraud by financial professionals. Having worked in alternative dispute resolution in a construction setting, my professional experience tells me his experience as an arbitrator means he understands the weight and the mindset of neutrally examining facts to reach a fair and appropriate solution. That’s what I expect out of a judge. Bloom is a CPA in addition to being an attorney, and took a side trip from his career in law and finance to serve in the US Navy.

The remaining two candidates for this position, David R. Shelvey and Karim A. Merchant, are also practicing attorneys but don’t seem to have attracted momentum among the political classes.

Conclusion:

Fill out your ballot, follow the instructions for filling/signing/submitting and track your ballot at VoteWA.gov to check if your ballot arrived and passed inspection. If your “wet signature” got all wonky after a year of scribbling a so-called signature on electronic tablets, you will still have time to cure that signature so your vote is counted in the first batch on August 4.

There’s even still time to register to vote. As my father once lectured his own father, if you don’t vote, then don’t complain about the results. Opa had decided when he retired from New Jersey and moved to Washington that he’d also retired from voting. Don’t be like Opa. Listen to my father’s advice.

Epilog: Please consider subscribing for notifications as new content is posted weekly. Paid subscriptions are always welcome and will get you past the occasional paywall. Past and future Meet the Candidate videos for Washington elections can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@SueLaniMadsen

RELEVANT LINKS:

Position 1: Court Commissioner Laura Chilberg

Forthright essay: https://suelanimadsen.substack.com/p/balancing-the-wa-supreme-court

Position 3: Judge David Stevens

Position 5: Judge Dave Larson

Forthright essay: https://suelanimadsen.substack.com/p/more-opportunity-to-balance-the-supreme

Position 7: Todd Bloom

Hawk campaign ad: https://www.facebook.com/reel/867015029595533/

Congressional Progressive Caucus: https://casar.house.gov/media/press-releases/news-greg-casar-elected-congressional-progressive-caucus-chair

OTHER RESOURCES FOR 2026 JUDICIAL RACES:

Ballotpedia: Analysis of Washington State Supreme Court candidate campaign finance and court case outcomes (2013 - 2022)

https://ballotpedia.org/Analysis_of_Washington_State_Supreme_Court_candidate_campaign_finance_and_court_case_outcomes_(2013_-_2022)

From the traditional right:

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Conservative Opinions on Washington State Politics

From the center to center right Full Court Press:

https://wasupremecourt.org/

From the progressive left Northwest Progressive Institute and Foundation:

https://washingtonsupremecourt.org/

Every candidate has web page. Look it up. Read it. Send a question and see what kind of answer you get. Check their references, this is a job interview.