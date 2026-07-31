Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Weisenburger's avatar
John Weisenburger
1d

Thank you Sue Lani for bringing long overdue light to this important aspect of responsible voting. When it comes to choosing judicial candidates, at the statewide and local level, there’s very little if any information to assess them. The official Wa St voter pamphlet is practically worthless. WaSt Supreme Court races are listed after candidates and issues of local interest are presented with statements “for” or “against.” It’s no wonder eyes glaze over and the ballot positions are left blank.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sue Lani Madsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture