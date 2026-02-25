Forthright

Sue Lani Madsen
18h

Follow up from Ryan Hurst on the public comment dataset:

"The Washington State House is arguing duplicate names make the SB 6346 sentiment data unreliable. I ran the numbers. The dataset has duplicates. The timing raised questions. Some names were submitted without consent. None of it moves a 10:1 ratio."

https://unmitigatedrisk.com/?p=1194

morrisondeb
18h

Thanks for bringing our attention to a very disturbing story - in a whole variety of ways - and for providing strong references to support your arguments. I'm ashamed of the responses of some of my former representatives (I moved out of their district) especially in regard to their mocking dismissal of our input into the system I've been encouraged to use to record my position. I appreciate your suggestion of a "workaround" so that our opinions won't be dismissed out of hand.

