Nothing gets Washington voters more animated than a proposal to layer a state income tax on top of sales taxes, business taxes, property taxes and every other tax levied by the Democrats with a lock on state government. Over a hundred thousand unique individuals used the legislative portal to sign in at a rate of 10 to 1 opposed to the so-called “Millionaires Tax.”

Shenanigans suspected

Washington has a wonderfully open system for people to participate in the legislative process. No more treks to Olympia to sign in Pro or Con at a crowded public hearing room. House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) agreed at a media availability after Tuesday morning’s hearing on SSB 6346 that the legislature’s robust system for remote participation is an unintended positive consequence of the covid era shutdown.

Then concerns were raised that bots or some other method had been used to artificially inflate the numbers. The possibility of shenanigans afoot started with a complaint to the Chief Clerk of the House. Sen. Victoria Hunt (D-Issaquah), a supporter of the bill, reported she had been signed in as Con. Jinkins said the situation was unprecedented. “We will not close down people’s ability to sign in and testify on bills,” said Jinkins somberly. Jinkins also said she warns her members not to pay attention to the results, so take that somber tone with a grain of salt.

When asked if there would be a criminal element to the investigation, Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-Seattle) chuckled. “It’s not like we’re making a decision on not to pass a bill because of a sign in . . . . they’re not really helping us make decisions.” How condescending for an elected representative.

Ryan Hurst, founder and CEO of a company called Peculiar Ventures, applied his expertise in digital and operating system security to analyze the Pro and Con sign-in patterns for Tuesday’s hearing. You can read the full analysis here and it is fascinating. He applied the same audit methods used to identify possible fraud patterns in election tallies. The results:

“After removing every overnight anomaly on both sides, roughly 90,000 legitimate CON participants remain against roughly 9,100 legitimate PRO participants. If statistical sampling is rigorous enough to certify an election, it is rigorous enough to evaluate a legislative sign-in system.”

The 10 to 1 opposition still stands, even if it doesn’t fit the majority party’s preferred narrative. SSB 6346 is officially the least popular bill in the 2026 legislature. And keep this report in mind as the spin continues on who poisoned the well with an organized effort to discredit public comment. Brandi Kruse has an interesting take on the motives behind the kerfuffle.

Testimony at the Public Hearing - Con

In the case of SSB 6346, the primary reasons to be opposed, according to those who were lucky enough to speak in the allotted time at the public hearing, can be summarized as:

Unconstitutional. Does not respect the will of the people, gutting I-2111, the Initiative to the Legislature from the People banning an income tax. No lower limit on the standard deduction means millionaires taxed today, everyone eventually. Damages the business climate because it fails to acknowledge how cash flow works for new businesses and emerging technologies, construction and development, restaurants and hotels with seasonal peaks, or any other kind of business other than publicly traded corporations. Lack of trust in the legislature to spend wisely.

Three Microsoft millionaires and an old guy who already made his millions at Google testified they were happy to pay a state income tax. The design of this tax targets the people who make the economy possible and punishes entrepreneurs who need to reinvest in their enterprises to become the next Microsoft or Google.

Washington has slipped from 6th best to 6th worst in business climate, according to testimony from Ryan Frost, Director of Budget and Tax Policy for the Washington Policy Center. He pointed to each round of tax increases funding new rounds of spending, creating new deficits and supporting new rounds of taxing. “No amount of political messaging will obscure that fact.”

“While you may have the votes, this is not constitutional,” testified Ryan Jewel, builder and remodeling contractor. “We do not have an income problem, we have a spending problem.”

We also have a trust problem. Anthony Mixer testified against the bill saying “once you build the mechanism for an income tax the legislature will not leave it idle.”

Testimony at the Public Hearing - Pro

Testimony in support of a state income tax boiled down to:

Democrats believe in a progressive income tax because the current system does not meet their definition of fair. State government needs more (and more, and more) money for high priority programs – education, healthcare, working families tax credit.

It’s true that people with less income pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes, but it’s not a relevant metric from a larger perspective of benefits received. And Washington collects no sales tax on the basic necessities of food and healthcare, muting the fairness argument.

The left-leaning Washington Budget and Policy Center made their case for why businesses would not be harmed. It would have been more powerful if they had found even one small business owner to testify with them. Not a single current business owner or organization representing the small and medium size businesses dominating the economy testified in favor.

Some claims of neediness didn’t survive fact-checking. Like this one from a teacher, claiming her school budget had been cut.

And as Sarah Garriot highlighted in her testimony, more money for education has not produced better results. Garriot pointed to Mississippi’s success in 4th grade reading with less funding per student and testified “please vote no on this unconstitutional bill.”

It’s all about the priorities

There’s a reasonable case to be made for a progressive income tax, if and only if it was adopted by the people, in a constitutional amendment which also forbade consumption (sales and use) taxes, the gross receipts (B&O) tax, and property taxes. Tax consumption or tax production, but not both. Not everything.

SSB 6346 does provide a tiny bit of relief by removing the sales tax from grooming and hygiene products. Yet among the rejected amendments is a sales tax exemption on diapers proposed by Sen. Nikki Torres (R-Pasco). Apparently diapers aren’t essential hygiene products according to the Democrats driving this bill. Neither are tampons, pads or other menstrual products. But by golly, there’ll be no sales tax on sun tan lotion and mouthwash.

“For the purpose of this section, “grooming and hygiene products” means soaps and cleaning solutions, shampoo, toothpaste, mouthwash, antiperspirants, and sun tan lotions and screens, regardless of whether the item meets the definition of “over-the counter drug,” as defined in RCW 82.08.0281.”

Most of those in favor, including the Microsoft and Google millionaires, were pleading for more money for education, more money for health care, more money for assistance to families, more money for childcare, more money for housing. More, more, more for the priorities of government.

We used to have a budget system called Priorities of Government. First introduced under Governor Gary Locke in 2002 and refined as Priorities of Government 2.0 under Governor Christine Gregoire in 2010, we used to make sure priorities were funded first before adding new programs.

Then we had three terms of Governor Jay Inslee, whose top priority was a futile quest to save the planet by controlling Washingtonians’ contributions to a trace atmospheric gas essential for plant growth. Somewhere in the last twelve years we have lost sight of the priorities of government when assembling a budget.

The legislature promised the expanded Capital Gains Tax would result in reducing property taxes and sales tax. It did not. New spending swallowed every bit of it. Democratic legislators have given no reason for voters to believe an income tax will be used any more responsibly.

Income tax by hook or by crook

Democrats are accurately convinced Washington voters won’t adopt a state income tax by Constitutional amendment, it’s been voted down ten times in the last 90 years, most recently defeated in 2010. This is Plan B. According to legislative emails obtained by the Washington Policy Center in 2020, the Democratic plan is to use the “Millionaires Tax” as a tool to adopt a progressive income tax system with a simple majority vote in the legislature.

Jeff Pack from Washington Citizens Against Unfair Taxes testified bluntly. “You’ve already decided what you want to do. Why do you continue to ignore the will of the people? That’s what tyrants do.”

Question of curiosity

Will tyranny in the state of Washington under one party control be a hot issue in the November legislative elections?

Lesson learned

Anyone else respond negatively to condescension like that from elected representatives or is it just me? From now on, I’ll sign in, select “submit written testimony,” and provide at least one sentence with reasons to be opposed or in support of a bill. Keep it clean, keep it short, and keep it to the point.)

