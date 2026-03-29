There oughta be a law!
Digital piracy, flushable wipes and sometimes you can't fix stupid
What does a US Supreme Court case on digital piracy and a social media post about a clogged sewer pipe have in common? This reaction: “There oughta be a law.” Maybe, maybe not. Too little regulation has negative impacts on public safety and commerce, too much regulation increases the number of accidental scofflaws.
Or as Sir Winston Churchill put it in 1949 while debating post-World War II expansion of the regulatory state in Great Britain:
Avast there, ye brazen pirates
When the US Supreme Court issued a 9-0 opinion on Cox Communications vs. Sony Entertainment on March 25, Cox was cleared of contributing to Sony’s problem with digital pirates stealing their intellectual property. People using their Cox internet accounts to download copyrighted media were breaking the law. The Court ruled Cox wasn’t liable for their users irresponsible actions, especially since Cox responsibly and repeatedly told its customers to knock it off.
From the majority opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas: “Ordinarily, when Congress intends to impose secondary liability, it does so expressly.” And from a law firm analyzing the opinion: “Congress will ultimately need to weigh in on the boundaries of ISP liability for users’ conduct.”
In other words, if internet service providers are going to be held responsible for irresponsible users, there “oughta be a law.” The entertainment industry can either take their problem to Congress and press for new regulations or develop new technology to block pirates.
Poop runs downhill, until it doesn’t
Now about that clogged sewer pipe. A week or so after the end of the legislative session, Rep. Andrew Engell (R-Colville) had left the marble halls of Olympia, put away the suit and tie, and was just another small landlord taking care of business. He found himself up to his elbows in sludge at a rental property and described the problem on his personal Facebook page:
Comments were uniformly sympathetic. Several mentioned “there oughta be a law” banning the flushing of wipes or allowing labeling as flushable. Turns out there already are laws.
The flushable wipe industry published a laboratory standard for flushability in 2018. In 2020, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed Engrossed Substitute House Bill 2565, passed by the legislature after negotiation on the mucky subject. It references the industry standard. It took Congress five years to get a bill through the House and Senate to establish a federal law on labeling. HR 2269 is also known as the WIPPES Act, a cute acronym for the Wastewater Infrastructure Pollution Prevention and Environmental Safety Act. It was passed in 2025 and also references laboratory standards in deciding which products have to be labeled Do Not Flush.
Unsurprisingly, what works in a lab with pristine pipes doesn’t work in 128 year old rental houses or in a clogged mass of other real world conditions. A National Association of Clean Water Agencies report estimates a conservative cost of $441 million a year in increased utility operating costs. Other estimates of the total impact are as high as $1 billion per year, when a full range of costs - like Engell fixing private pipes - are included.
So oughta there be a law?
Not unless it’s kept really, really simple. Take the advice from a guy on the internet describing himself as “a master technician with over 20 years of experience clearing flushable wipes sewer line blockages throughout Southern California:”
Unfortunately, any sage advice put through the clogged legislative grinder is unlikely to emerge from the other end as simple or clear. Congress and state legislatures could easily spend another five years negotiating the exactly right wording for labeling packages of wipes, the appropriate penalties for manufacturers trying to get by with itty bitty fine print disclaimers to relieve themselves of liability, and a scheme for monitoring and enforcement. Do we really need a Potty Police?
On the private side, manufacturers could tell customers to knock off the flushing to take it easy on sewer systems, probably about as effectively as Cox telling users not to pirate movies and music.
There’s another solution to protect home plumbing and sewer infrastructure while waiting for a constipated process to make a move. Be responsible users. Only flush pee, poop or toilet paper no matter what the packaging promises. Recognize laws can’t fix irresponsible. And sometimes, s**t happens.
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REFERENCE LINKS - COX V SONY
SCOTUS Blog (reliable source for analysis of US Supreme Court rulings): https://www.scotusblog.com/2026/03/court-rejects-billion-dollar-judgment-for-copyright-infringement-by-internet-service-provider/
Justice Thomas majority opinion in Cox v Sony 9-0 decision: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-171_bq7d.pdf
“Ordinarily, when Congress intends to impose secondary liability, it does so expressly.”
From a law firm: https://www.debevoise.com/insights/publications/2025/12/supreme-court-faced-with-two-extremes-in-cox-comm
“Congress will ultimately need to weigh in on the boundaries of ISP liability for users’ conduct.”
From the left, as reported on Vox: https://www.vox.com/politics/483934/supreme-court-cox-sony-scared-break-internet
From the right, as reported on Newsmax: https://www.newsmax.com/us/supreme-court-cox-communications-music-piracy/2026/03/25/id/1250716/
From Los Angeles, as reprinted in the Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2026/mar/25/supreme-court-makes-it-harder-for-music-and-movie-/
REFERENCE LINKS - “FLUSHABLE” WIPES:
Jason Best: https://www.sewerrepairs.com/flushable-wipes-sewer-line/
State Law in Washington ESHB 2565: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2019-20/Pdf/Bills/Session%20Laws/House/2565-S.SL.pdf#page=1
Federal Law HR 2269 WIPPES Act:
https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr2269/BILLS-119hr2269eh.pdf
NACWA Report: “The Cost of Wipes on America’s Clean Water Facilities”
It’s nice to agree sometimes.
I lived in Mexico where it was common practice to not flush anything besides urine and feces.
When teaching in Mabton we occasionally would have a kid placing used TP beside the toilet (considerately wrapped in clean TP).
My point is that One adapts, and very young children can learn to manage TP.
Moist wipes are convenient but a dab of mineral oil is sufficient, cheaper and flushable.
The public has a right to impose reasonable regulations and labeling Do Not Flush on wipes and sanitary products is reasonable.
Some labels are significant - expiration dates for example. The printing is often small, the color of the text is not standard and it may be located anywhere on the packaging. Bold black text on a white background on or near the top is simple and effective.
Things that matter to the public safety or that prevent potential unnecessary expense should be labeled clearly.
Reforming regulations and reforming our democratic institutions requires that common sense be asserted not abandoned.
Individuals do foolish things. And industries do sometimes reap profits while burdening the public with harms and expenses.
Regulations at best will mitigate or prevent harm without creating more problems or counter productive burdens.
Nope, you can't fix stupid or irresponsible. Not the best use of time for our legislature or congress to spend time trying to figure out stuff like this. I agree wipes should be tossed, never flushed, no matter what. Makes me curious what happens to them once they hit the sewage treatment plant. Probably collected and sent to the garbage dump? Thanks for a little light reading for a bathroom break!