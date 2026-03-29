Forthright

Forthright

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Tim's avatar
Tim
2h

It’s nice to agree sometimes.

I lived in Mexico where it was common practice to not flush anything besides urine and feces.

When teaching in Mabton we occasionally would have a kid placing used TP beside the toilet (considerately wrapped in clean TP).

My point is that One adapts, and very young children can learn to manage TP.

Moist wipes are convenient but a dab of mineral oil is sufficient, cheaper and flushable.

The public has a right to impose reasonable regulations and labeling Do Not Flush on wipes and sanitary products is reasonable.

Some labels are significant - expiration dates for example. The printing is often small, the color of the text is not standard and it may be located anywhere on the packaging. Bold black text on a white background on or near the top is simple and effective.

Things that matter to the public safety or that prevent potential unnecessary expense should be labeled clearly.

Reforming regulations and reforming our democratic institutions requires that common sense be asserted not abandoned.

Individuals do foolish things. And industries do sometimes reap profits while burdening the public with harms and expenses.

Regulations at best will mitigate or prevent harm without creating more problems or counter productive burdens.

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morrisondeb's avatar
morrisondeb
20h

Nope, you can't fix stupid or irresponsible. Not the best use of time for our legislature or congress to spend time trying to figure out stuff like this. I agree wipes should be tossed, never flushed, no matter what. Makes me curious what happens to them once they hit the sewage treatment plant. Probably collected and sent to the garbage dump? Thanks for a little light reading for a bathroom break!

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