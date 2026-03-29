What does a US Supreme Court case on digital piracy and a social media post about a clogged sewer pipe have in common? This reaction: “There oughta be a law.” Maybe, maybe not. Too little regulation has negative impacts on public safety and commerce, too much regulation increases the number of accidental scofflaws.

Or as Sir Winston Churchill put it in 1949 while debating post-World War II expansion of the regulatory state in Great Britain:

Avast there, ye brazen pirates

When the US Supreme Court issued a 9-0 opinion on Cox Communications vs. Sony Entertainment on March 25, Cox was cleared of contributing to Sony’s problem with digital pirates stealing their intellectual property. People using their Cox internet accounts to download copyrighted media were breaking the law. The Court ruled Cox wasn’t liable for their users irresponsible actions, especially since Cox responsibly and repeatedly told its customers to knock it off.

From the majority opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas: “Ordinarily, when Congress intends to impose secondary liability, it does so expressly.” And from a law firm analyzing the opinion: “Congress will ultimately need to weigh in on the boundaries of ISP liability for users’ conduct.”

In other words, if internet service providers are going to be held responsible for irresponsible users, there “oughta be a law.” The entertainment industry can either take their problem to Congress and press for new regulations or develop new technology to block pirates.

Poop runs downhill, until it doesn’t

Now about that clogged sewer pipe. A week or so after the end of the legislative session, Rep. Andrew Engell (R-Colville) had left the marble halls of Olympia, put away the suit and tie, and was just another small landlord taking care of business. He found himself up to his elbows in sludge at a rental property and described the problem on his personal Facebook page:

Comments were uniformly sympathetic. Several mentioned “there oughta be a law” banning the flushing of wipes or allowing labeling as flushable. Turns out there already are laws.

The flushable wipe industry published a laboratory standard for flushability in 2018. In 2020, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed Engrossed Substitute House Bill 2565, passed by the legislature after negotiation on the mucky subject. It references the industry standard. It took Congress five years to get a bill through the House and Senate to establish a federal law on labeling. HR 2269 is also known as the WIPPES Act, a cute acronym for the Wastewater Infrastructure Pollution Prevention and Environmental Safety Act. It was passed in 2025 and also references laboratory standards in deciding which products have to be labeled Do Not Flush.

Unsurprisingly, what works in a lab with pristine pipes doesn’t work in 128 year old rental houses or in a clogged mass of other real world conditions. A National Association of Clean Water Agencies report estimates a conservative cost of $441 million a year in increased utility operating costs. Other estimates of the total impact are as high as $1 billion per year, when a full range of costs - like Engell fixing private pipes - are included.

So oughta there be a law?

Not unless it’s kept really, really simple. Take the advice from a guy on the internet describing himself as “a master technician with over 20 years of experience clearing flushable wipes sewer line blockages throughout Southern California:”

Unfortunately, any sage advice put through the clogged legislative grinder is unlikely to emerge from the other end as simple or clear. Congress and state legislatures could easily spend another five years negotiating the exactly right wording for labeling packages of wipes, the appropriate penalties for manufacturers trying to get by with itty bitty fine print disclaimers to relieve themselves of liability, and a scheme for monitoring and enforcement. Do we really need a Potty Police?

On the private side, manufacturers could tell customers to knock off the flushing to take it easy on sewer systems, probably about as effectively as Cox telling users not to pirate movies and music.

There’s another solution to protect home plumbing and sewer infrastructure while waiting for a constipated process to make a move. Be responsible users. Only flush pee, poop or toilet paper no matter what the packaging promises. Recognize laws can’t fix irresponsible. And sometimes, s**t happens.

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REFERENCE LINKS - COX V SONY

SCOTUS Blog (reliable source for analysis of US Supreme Court rulings): https://www.scotusblog.com/2026/03/court-rejects-billion-dollar-judgment-for-copyright-infringement-by-internet-service-provider/

Justice Thomas majority opinion in Cox v Sony 9-0 decision: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-171_bq7d.pdf

“Ordinarily, when Congress intends to impose secondary liability, it does so expressly.”

From a law firm: https://www.debevoise.com/insights/publications/2025/12/supreme-court-faced-with-two-extremes-in-cox-comm

“Congress will ultimately need to weigh in on the boundaries of ISP liability for users’ conduct.”

From the left, as reported on Vox: https://www.vox.com/politics/483934/supreme-court-cox-sony-scared-break-internet

From the right, as reported on Newsmax: https://www.newsmax.com/us/supreme-court-cox-communications-music-piracy/2026/03/25/id/1250716/

From Los Angeles, as reprinted in the Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2026/mar/25/supreme-court-makes-it-harder-for-music-and-movie-/

REFERENCE LINKS - “FLUSHABLE” WIPES:

Jason Best: https://www.sewerrepairs.com/flushable-wipes-sewer-line/

State Law in Washington ESHB 2565: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2019-20/Pdf/Bills/Session%20Laws/House/2565-S.SL.pdf#page=1

Federal Law HR 2269 WIPPES Act:

https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr2269/BILLS-119hr2269eh.pdf

NACWA Report: “The Cost of Wipes on America’s Clean Water Facilities”

