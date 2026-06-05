Five months into his first term and Gov. Bob Ferguson faces state crises in lagging housing production, inadequate mental health treatment facilities, state audits estimating over $37 million in potential child care subsidy fraud, a federal investigation into cruel and unusual punishment under department of correction policies, a taxpayer revolt over establishing an income tax, and metastasizing energy prices driving the affordability of everything.

Lots of serious problems to deal with. All of them exacerbated by a tangle of policies and regulations. Might be a good time for a little executive action to cut through bureaucratic ineptitude and inertia.

And therefore, to great fanfare at a women’s clothing store in Seattle this week, Gov. Ferguson gathered with beaming supporters and signed the first executive order of his administration to solve an urgent priority of government:

Menopause and peri-menopause.

Seriously, dude? This is your priority of government? Treating a natural stage of life as a disabling condition requiring special accommodations like “telework options, flexible dress codes and access to cold water and temperature control?”

It’s condescending and diminishes women’s value in the workplace. Nothing says empowering women in the 21st century LESS than reinforcing their victim status in the intersectional framework of the progressive mindset.

Gov. Ferguson’s official state website proudly declares his administration will focus “on speeding up government and solving problems. His priorities include making housing more affordable, improving public safety, strengthening education, and reducing costs for Washington families.”

Directing money and state employee staff time “to draft guidance and training resources on menopause and perimenopause accommodations for state agencies and other public and private employers” does none of those things.

The reference to telework panders to the Democratic party base of progressive college-educated women, the heart of what was called “the laptop class” during Gov. Jay Inslee’s 975 days of authoritarian rule in 2020-2022. It’s obviously not an option for women who work in clinical healthcare, food service, hospitality, construction, industrial production, retail, public safety emergency response, teaching and agriculture. But state employees with the white-collar office jobs represented by public sector unions donating to Democratic party causes? Definitely an option.

Employers have every incentive to offer accommodation to valuable employees experiencing serious health challenges. There are a plethora of rules about hydration for employees without the Washington State Women’s Commission sending out training on how many ice cubes it takes to meet a new standard for cool water. Adult human females know how to drink water at the temperature that suits them.

No one needs the Women’s Commission wasting a year coming up with brilliant advice to employers on why the best dress codes allow layered clothing. Trust me on this one. Women have figured out layering clothing is a good strategy for a myriad of reasons and we’re doing it now, without any mollycoddling from the government.

And temperature control? Washington’s energy code drives everyone crazy by micro-managing interior microclimates in the name of saving the planet, locking modern office occupants out of control over the temperature of their workplaces. What are they going to do? Require individual fans and heaters?

Treating women as delicate flowers to be coddled instead of adults who know how to manage themselves is condescending.

As a young woman graduating with a degree in architecture from WSU in 1978, I knew I was entering a male-dominated profession. I knew regardless of anti-discrimination laws to protect me there would be employers concerned about hiring a married woman younger than 35. Now all women older than 35 are officially labeled potential pains in the patootie as well.

This is not helpful, Gov. Ferguson. Please stop trying to help.

A woman experiencing debilitating symptoms related to menopause or perimenopause has a medical reason to ask for accommodation. So does a man undergoing prostate cancer treatment, or anyone subject to migraines, IBS, arthritis or other chronic conditions that flare up unexpectedly. We have more than enough rules in place to deal with health-related workplace accommodations.

Gov. Ferguson’s proud posts on Facebook and X drew hot flashes of predictably negative feedback while the reaction from the deep blue hive mind on BlueSky was tepid. Inexplicably, he didn’t just post once on X. The first post drew over 1500 comments. Comments, not compliments. On his fourth attempt to create a feel good moment out of Executive Order 26-01, there were over 500 exasperated if not angry responses from what appears to be mostly women. Give it up Bob, it’s not working.

Scanning reactions across social media makes one wonder who told him this was a good idea. How thick are the walls around his Olympia bubble? From the X crowd:

“This is so humiliating for all women. Whoever the fools are who requested this kind of special treatment, they deserve to be mocked eternally.”

“It doesn’t help women to make us a LIABILITY in the workplace. It makes us more expensive to hire. That will mean women won’t get hired. You’re not helping us.”

“He just emphasized with an executive order that perimenopause/menopause cause women to have “sensory, mental and physical impairments.” Every woman in Washington is now legally defined as impaired for over a decade of their lives.”

“When I was a little girl I heard that women should stay out of the workplace because they’d need extra care because of having periods. Time debunked that. Now dems are taking us right back to that place.”

“There are ALREADY ADA, FMLA, and WA Law Against Discrimination protections covering any real medical symptoms. Menopause needs ZERO special snowflake Executive Order flex hours or state mandated AC temps forced on private employers.”

Those are typical of the more polite responses. It’s especially bad timing coming in June, also known to in public health circles as Men’s Mental Health Month. There was no colorful flag raising to bring attention to the factors driving men to suicide at a rate 4x higher than women, no declaration of support from the governor’s office. Instead of an executive order stereotyping women as physically weak, Gov. Ferguson could have used his bully pulpit to tackle the stigma keeping men from admitting emotional pain and seeking help.

But Governor Ferguson didn’t choose to celebrate Men’s Mental Health Month. He chose to be Menopause Man. Or as one supporter of breaking down male stereotypes around mental health put it:

“Get your priorities straight, Governor. Stop wasting our money on nonsense while the male demographics killing our economy and families is ignored. Pathetic leadership.”

So how about it, Bob? How about working on making housing more affordable, improving public safety, strengthening education, and reducing costs for Washington families? Just do your job. That’d be great.

As always, relevant links to the theme of the essay are included below including links to actual priorities of government to be tackled in future essays. Please consider subscribing for weekly notifications. Paid subscriptions are always welcome and will get you past the occasional paywall.

RELEVANT LINKS TO EXECUTIVE ORDER 26-01:

Stated priorities of Gov. Bob Ferguson: https://governor.wa.gov/priorities

“Bob is fighting to make state government more efficient and effective and center the people in every decision. He’s focused on speeding up government and solving problems. His priorities include making housing more affordable, improving public safety, strengthening education, and reducing costs for Washington families.”

Gov. Bob Ferguson X posts on Menopause:

(Note: All of these posts were ratioed on X, meaning receiving far more negative attention than positive “likes.” With no thumbs down button, comments are where people turn to express “dislike.”

Gov. Bob Ferguson formal media release on Executive Order 26-01:

https://governor.wa.gov/news/2026/governor-ferguson-signs-executive-order-support-women-workplace-experiencing-perimenopause-and

“The order directs the Washington State Women’s Commission to work with state agencies to review and strengthen existing policies and practices related to menopause and perimenopause accommodations. Recommendations will include practical, common-sense measures like telework options, flexible dress codes and access to cold water and temperature control.

The order also directs the Women’s Commission to work with the Department of Health, the Health Care Authority and the Bree Collaborative to draft guidance and training resources on menopause and perimenopause accommodations for state agencies and other public and private employers.

The Commission will ensure agencies’ management and employees are trained on their rights and responsibilities.”

Executive Order 26-01 on Menopause: chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/exe_order/26-01%20-%20Menopause%20%28tmp%29.pdf

Democratic Party base: https://www.americansurveycenter.org/short-reads/share-of-college-educated-women-in-the-democratic-party-has-increased/

June is Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month:

https://doh.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/mens-health

https://www.nami.org/stay-connected/events/awareness-events/mens-health-month/

LINKS FOR ALL THOSE OTHER PRIORITIES OF GOVERNMENT

Housing Production Gap:

https://cdn-dynmedia-1.microsoft.com/is/content/microsoftcorp/microsoft/msc/documents/presentations/CSR/Closing-Washingtons-Housing-Gap-PDF.pdf

“This is both a math problem – too much demand and too little supply – and a policy problem because the systems that determine where and how housing gets built have become too slow, too costly, and too difficult to close the gap. When housing production consistently falls short of what a growing region requires, the entire community feels the strain. The lack of housing supply is a nationwide issue, but in our corner of the country the pressure is particularly acute. In Washington state, we must build 1.1 million new housing units over the next 20 years to keep pace with population and job growth. That’s a rate of 55,000 units per year1. At the current pace of construction, we will fall far short of this need.”

https://housingstudies.biaw.com/reports/how-land-limits-contribute-to-washingtons-housing-crisis

“Rising input costs for items such as labor, materials, energy standards, and regulatory compliance, have significantly pushed construction expenses higher. Put simply, it’s not a lack of production that has driven up housing prices.

Most fundamental of these input costs is the cost and availability of land, which today represents approximately 40% of construction costs and home values. Land is a fixed factor of production – more of it cannot be made. As population and urban economies grow, the value of developable land tends to increase because competition intensifies for this limited resource. This dynamic is further shaped by Washington’s land use policies.”

Mental Health Treatment Crisis

General overview: https://magazine.washington.edu/feature/mental-health-needs-have-washington-in-a-state-of-crisis/

“More than a half-million Washingtonians with mental-health problems don’t have access to care,” [Untzer] says. “And our communities are seeing the effects—in our streets, in our emergency rooms, in our jails and in our families.” This isn’t just an issue for other people. Mental health is everyone’s problem, he says. “There is no family that hasn’t been affected by a brain health, mental health or addiction problem at some point in their lives.”

(Note: the UW magazine story linked above describes a new state-of-art behavioral health hospital facility, which had serious operational problems described in the KUOW story below, problems that could have been addressed by Executive Order.)

Follow-up: https://www.kuow.org/stories/they-re-going-to-learn-about-frank-uw-psychiatric-hospital-dedicated-to-chopp

“The $244 million hospital has had a bumpy start. Its opening was delayed, and even after launching, it had to halt admissions due to a lack of public defenders available to represent patients held involuntarily during court proceedings. Even after resolving that issue, the hospital had problems filling its beds, leading to layoffs, as reported by The Seattle Times.”

Audits and Fraud in Child Care

General overview: https://washingtonstatestandard.com/2026/03/31/audit-questions-37m-in-child-care-payments-in-wa/

“For months, we’ve told anyone who asked about child care subsidies that we were auditing the program and would publicly share what we found,” state Auditor Pat McCarthy said in a statement. “Today we can say that the state should take additional steps to detect and prevent improper payments. By doing so, the state can preserve more child care funding for the working families and providers who depend on that support.”

The $37 million the audit identified is made up of $27.2 million in federal Child Care and Development Fund grants and $9.9 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, program.”

Civil Rights Violations Over Men in Women’s Prison

DOJ announcement: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-notifies-washington-investigation-whether-housing-biological-men-womens

“The Justice Department will investigate allegations of deprivation of female prisoners’ Eighth Amendment protections from cruel and unusual punishment, including Washington’s response to allegations of sexual assaults, rape, voyeurism, and sexual intimidation based on WCCW’s housing of male prisoners in the exclusively female facility.”

General overview: https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/doj-womens-prison-transgender-policy

“Under my leadership, the Civil Rights Division will not allow women incarcerated in jails or prisons to be subject to unconstitutional risks of harm from male inmates,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The constitutional rights of women cannot be sacrificed at the altar of appeasing unsupported and dangerous ideologies.”

Taxpayer Revolt - Income Tax Repeal

General overview: https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_2d24e157-c71f-4a13-9bee-2c7338f4f0c0.html

“Ferguson posted on X Wednesday morning in reference to the support the initiative has received so far.

“It looks like voters will get a say on whether to maintain the tax on income over $1 million that was passed earlier this year - and I look forward to the public having their say on this important policy,” the post reads.

“To be clear, this reform of our regressive tax code included expansion of tax credits for working families, relief for small businesses, and investments in K-12 and affordable childcare.”

(Note: The initiative to repeal the income tax does not affect the reforms listed in Gov. Ferguson’s post. The initiative is focused on simply repealing the establishment of a state income tax and the apparatus to enforce it.)

Small business perspective: https://www.nfib.com/news/news/sign-the-petition-to-repeal-states-new-income-tax/

“This law puts small business owners in our state directly in the crosshairs, while exempting most big businesses. Washington has long been a place where entrepreneurs can thrive — this tax changes that overnight. I do really fear that this is the first step towards an income tax on all Washingtonians.”

Initiative proponent perspective: https://letsgowashington.com/

To request petitions: https://www.letsgowa.com/request_sig_sheets

Affordability and Energy

Sen. Chris Gildon Proposal for Executive Order on Affordability:

https://washingtonstatestandard.com/2026/06/01/ferguson-rebuffs-gop-lawmakers-call-to-pause-wa-climate-law/

“State Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, urged Ferguson in a May 20 letter to use his emergency declaration power as governor to temporarily suspend the Climate Commitment Act. The law requires companies to buy allowances from the state for their air pollution.

“The cost of gas already has been higher in Washington than all but one or two states for the past few years,” wrote Gildon, who is Senate Republicans’ lead on the operating budget. He suggested pausing the law could reduce the wholesale price of gasoline by about 50 cents per gallon “immediately,” and that prices would begin to fall at the pump within a week.”

“It’s not the first time the idea has come up in recent months. U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash., called on Ferguson and Democratic legislative leaders in March to suspend the Climate Commitment Act to help curb fuel prices.

When the federal Canadian government ended its fuel tax in April due to the war, prices immediately dropped by the exact amount you would expect, said Todd Myers, vice president for research at the Washington Policy Center.

Ferguson could use a similar approach by pausing cap-and-trade auctions for a quarter, Myers said.”