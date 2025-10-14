Cheerful students greeted us at the door to the North Central High School auditorium with flyers for the evening’s candidate forum. Hosted by the Civic Engagement Club, students were involved at every level of production and made up a major share of the audience last Wednesday.

From the flyer introducing the club and its activities:

“North Central Civic Engagement Club was founded this year with the mission of empowering students to expand their civic knowledge and actively participate in their community. Inspired by the success of a student-organized congressional debate last year, the club set out to continue that spirit of engagement – making it’s [sic] first official event North Central’s second debate.

The Civic Engagement Club is just getting started and excited about what lies ahead for this year. The club hopes to continue fostering student involvement in civic life and promoting meaningful conversations within the school and beyond, to stay connected and learn more about upcoming events make sure to follow the club on Instagram for the latest updates.”

Four NC seniors and one NC junior handled moderator duties with assistance from Eliza Billingham, a reporter with Spokane Public Radio. All six young women looked like students from my seat in the back of the room, next to one of the only electrical outlets. Had to keep my laptop powered for note-taking and the facility pre-dates the ubiquitous power and USB connections of more recent school construction. When one candidate called to cancel with a last-minute family emergency, the Civic Engagement Club pivoted and adjusted smoothly.

In the Toastmasters spirit of providing constructive feedback, the only point of improvement I have to offer for the evening was in reading the flyer. Spotting the substitution of it’s for its is the bane of proofreaders at any level of age and experience.

So to the North Central Civic Engagement Club - well organized and well executed. The event was a hopeful sign the next generation is going to be all right!

The two hour event is available online HERE , but if you’re short on time, my notes are below, with minimal editing.

If you’re really diligent about vetting your sources, check my notes against the video and send me your points of improvement! Anything typed <in these brackets in italics> are a clarification of terms or notes to self (or a place where my bias slipped out).



SPOKANE SCHOOL BOARD AND CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM NOTES

Spokane Public School Board of Directors

Jessica Anundson and Hilary Kozel

Q. Why do you want this position?

A. Anundson: Currently no parents on the school board.

Kozel: spent two years getting ready for it, was appointed and now ready to run.

Q. Top priority if elected?

A. Kozel: Funding, public ed is historically underfunded. Update cell phone and tech policy.

Anundson: Based on conversations with parents, parents want to know how to work with the system for all students to succeed, including homeless students and options programs.

Q. Vape detectors in school bathrooms not working, what will work?

A. Anundson: I graduated in 2006 and best to incentivize not using.

Kozel: Heard mixed reviews on detectors. So little data on effects, do more education, and figure out why somebody is vaping and support them to stop.

Q. Moving away from 1:1 devices, trying to provided enough devices to check out for all to have technology at home, address how this is inequitable.

A. Anundson: Same challenge with my day job, technology equity programs out there to ensure all students have the devices they need to succeed.

Kozel: “I happen to know a little about this as an incumbent.” Per IT department data, only 30% of laptops taken home are turned on so went to COWs (computers on wheels) at school.

Q. NC heavily affected by boundary changes and staff told district would provide more support for lower economic homes. Plan to fulfill this?

A. Kozel: Priority strategy to reassess boundary study

Anundson: Agree reassess, face cuts in federal funding and get creative. Will fight to make sure funding finds its way here and find alternative funding sources.

Q. Role of school board in addressing issues of racial injustice, LGTBQ rights and gender inequality.

A. Anundson: Everyone should feel safe at school, school should be leaders. Need transparency from schools to parents and students.

Kozel: We have lots of policies, listening sessions, important everyone feel heard, have outreach, clear pathways for students.

Anundson (rebuttal): Yes there are polices in place but parents and families don’t know how to follow through. Heard about it once and don’t know what to do next.

Kozel (rebuttal): Will always be disconnects in a SD the third largest in the state. Start with the principal, then work way up to school board.

Q. Should there be police officers in schools?

A. Kozel: Absolutely not. Got PD out of our schools and put safety specialists in schools. No armed police, only okay for people who are like me to feel safer.

Anundson: Agree with Kozel, don’t think police in schools make students feel safer.

Q. How would you work to protect legal immigrants?

A. Anundson: Make it clear we don’t let ICE into schools, protect those students.

Kozel: Have policy in compliance with KWW Act <Keep WA Working>. Affirming that policy by instructing employees what to do, to recognize a judicial warrant.

Q. What are SPS programs for homeless students and any changes?

A. Kozel: HEART program to be developed further. Continue to prove transportation.

Anundson: Also have program to help get GEDs and get students on their way. Figure out how to get program closer to Crosswalk.

Q. Since 2022, partnered with STA but complaints from students about schedule mismatch and delays, overcrowding.

A. Anundson: Make sure have covered areas and benches for safe waiting. Coordinate schedules more.

Kozel: Keep communicating. Wonderful partnership, needs more work.

Q. Two student members on school board, how to get more student voices?

A. Kozel: Last year had a once monthly student voice group moving between schools. School climate survey scores stagnant and asked student for feedback, was amazing.

Anundson: Agree with Kozel. Could bring more voices into the group.

Q. How to involve parents and community into decision making?

A. Anundson: More listening, lot of parents feel they aren’t being heard.

Kozel: Dept of Community and Family Engagement have been conducting listening sessions, have citizen advisory committee, Coffee with SPS. Join your PTA.

Anundson (rebuttal): Coffees at 8:30 in the morning are not a time for working parents, we need to find a way to reach them.

Kozel (rebuttal): I understand that, the town halls currently running for the bond issue from 6-7pm were good for working families.

Spokane City Council, District 1

Jonathan Bingle and Sarah Dixit

Q. Why do you want this position?

A. Bingle: First thanks to the crowd, students. “District 1 deserves a leader born and raised in the district who wants it to be the best place to live work and play.” 3 young children, wants them to want to put down roots here and we all see a future for ourselves.

Dixit: I love Spokane, not from here but choose to live here. On the right track passing progressive policies. Belonging is one of our mottos.

Q. What is your top policy priority?

A. Dixit: Should not see as many traffic fatalities and adopt target zero fatality policy. Should be able to use any mode safely, have more options. Used phrase “car violence.”

Bingle: Spent last 4 years focused on public safety of the city. Fentanyl. On track to lose 500 people this year in the city of Spokane. If that was mass murder we’d be looking for that person. Strengthening drug laws, put way dealers, lobby the state to help us involuntarily commit folks who are hurting themselves and need to be in rehab. i.e. after Narcan save.

Q. Homelessness is growing, further actions?

A. Bingle: Housing is an issue, bipartisan effort with Zappone, working on zoning changes for cottage style housing so able to start building generational wealth. Also need long term facilities for people with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Dixit: Going right direction with scatter sites model proven to be successful, low barrier shelters as winter approaches and plan for it; make sure people are staying housed in the first place, like rent stabilization. Likes Waters Meet putting up tiny homes. <pallet shelters not tiny homes!>

Bingle (rebuttal): She says headed in right direction. Since new ordinance, zero were arrested, zero accepted services. Gone from 30 to 300 people in the streets downtown.

Q. Cost of living up, housing up, how to make it affordable?

A. Bingle: Most innovative neighborhood is Kendall Yards, and actually illegal outside of Kendall Yards. Need to expand that model to other neighborhoods to make sure housing remains affordable for people. Most renters are ready to step into home ownership if it was available to them. Relace the codes making housing cost more.

Dixit: Affordability huge issue, just one of the costs, making sure transit is accessible, federal tax cuts for the rich and tariffs, zoning changes e.g. commercial below and housing above,

Q. Should there be police officers in schools?

A. Dixit: No, data backs it up. Resource officers seemed to be extremely violent to our students and especially those black and brown; school to prison pipeline; more guns in schools does not make people safer and exacerbates mental health problems.

Bingle: Good question. Support, but must have really good policy by the school board; teacher friends say teachers first and police second. Had worked with former police chief on training teachers for training to carry <firearms>. Chose a school for my kids with armed security on site.

Q. What role should city council play in addressing social issues

A. Bingle: outside city purview, already regulated at state and federal levels. Not things we should be focused on. Provide infrastructure and keep people safe. Keep water rates low. Keep taxes low by building a broader tax base.

Dixit: As a young brown queer woman this is extremely important to me. Need ordinances that establish protections. Naïve to think bans happening in Idaho stay in Idaho. <Eh? Idaho laws don’t apply in WA>

Q. What approach to assure people are safe downtown?

A. Dixit: Activate our public spaces. Increased lighting. Emergency lights if feel need. Can’t be one solution, multi-pronged.

Bingle: Opponent says safety looks different to different people, not getting stabbed is pretty universal. Have beds available in the jail, need to make sure we arrest people who are doing bad things.

Dixit (rebuttal): What Bingle wants is unrealistic and expensive.

Q. More students using public transit. Enough safe and efficient public transit?

A. Bingle: Our district has highest use and need in NE Spokane. Unfortunately, District 1 wasn’t appointed to board. Problem in parts of Hillyard is too many dirt roads, buses can’t travel, huge barrier for us. This is an area where STA can partner with us <to upgrade roads?>.

Dixit: STA is huge benefit to the community a public good. My opponent says he’s a believer in Blue Bird <is this the school bus company?>, she wants to be on the STA board “as a believer in public transit.” Built a bus bench in her neighborhood.

Q. How would you work to protect legal immigrants afraid of ICE raids?

A. Dixit: Child of immigrants, participated in the protest. Supported ordinance blocking ICE from events in public spaces and Know Your Rights training in different languages. LE officers knowing the law and not following DJT extremism.

Bingle: Son of missionary, glad people choose the US. Safe and welcome ordinance blocking ICE in public provides false sense of security. ICE not going to listen, according to supremacy clause and not helpful. For folks here legally, wrote letter along with Luc Jasmin to legal Haitian immigrants to help them.

Q. Policies to combat fentanyl?

A. Bingle: Need culture that lawlessness is not acceptable. 2 mg can kill. 1,750 people could be killed by quantity of fentanyl in a sugar packet size. Dealers are killing people in our community Need long term substance use treatment facilities, use 1590 funds to better serve folks in crisis.

Dixit: Substance use disorder is a public health issue and Public Health knows exactly how to treat it. Incarceration isn’t treatment, forced treatment doesn’t work. 1590 funds are for housing. Housed people die at higher rates. <heard correctly?>

Bingle (rebuttal): Harm reduction doesn’t reduce harm. A failed ideology.

Dixit (rebuttal): Doing drugs is already illegal. Throwing the book at people is not effective or we would have already solved it. Treat people with respect.

Closing statements:

Dixit: <whatever>

Bingle: Incredibly important we have people willing to step up to these positions. Endorsed by police, fire, and AFSME union, business leaders. Reaching across the aisle. Bipartisan.

Spokane City Council, District 3

Zach Zappone and Christopher Savage

<interesting they both served in NC student government at same time>

Q. Why do you want this position?

A. Zappone: Believe everyone in Spokane deserves a fair shot, moved away to east coast, came back to teach and run for city council. Working to deliver results for middle class families and not move backwards.

Savage: Thank you to the crowd, young faces. Want to be there to represent your interests. Current council is not listening. Running to be your champion, your defender so we can have a Spokane where we all belong.

Q. Top policy directive?

A. Savage: That downtown is safe. Public safety is biggest concern. 32% of bldgs. downtown not occupied, need to focus on revitalizing, this is our economic engine. If our city core goes down, it’s not good for our future.

Zappone: Fighting for working middle class families struggling to get ahead. He’s (Savage) is a champion for the wealthiest in Spokane, made accusation about supporting public funding for a sidewalk property owner should have to pay for and Larry Stone as big donor

Savage: Not getting $50,000 from Larry Stone. Proud of my donors, true blue citizens of Spokane.

Q. Homelessness fixes?

A. Zappone: Push treatment, jail is full <that’s not true, community council advocate says jail has space>

Savage: Shouldn’t be promoting failed ordinances like the one my opponent pushed that made things worse. Need to listen to the people who voted in Prop 1 by 75%. Enter homelessness for many reasons, not doing enough right now. More tools, spend money with proven programs.

Zappone (rebuttal): Prop 1 didn’t work, I voted to bring it back <did he really? Not enforcing in any case>

Savage (rebuttal): Zero enforcement of illegal camping, zero acceptance of services is not a record of success.

Q. Cost of living skyrocketing, housing a main driver. How to make housing affordable?

A. Savage: 10 areas around Spokane can be opened for development to allow market to address the demand, building more homes. Have enough apartments. Need American dream available for all. Pushing people out of Spokane. By opening up more land on edges of Spokane can allow more options. Not just one approach.

Zappone: Everyone deserves to live in a neighborhood. Said he has promoted policies leading to more building permits year over year. <spent more time talking about what he thinks his opponent wants>

Q. Police officers in schools?

A. Zappone: Need safe schools. Don’t believe LE <law enforcement> is solution to that. Access to cameras. Vaping in school bathrooms and drug prevention programs.

Savage: Make sure school safe for students and teachers. Don’t need LE, community safety specialists are useful and can call LE if needed.

Q. Role for city council in social issues – racial justice, LGBTQ and gender inequality.

A. Savage: Be equal to everyone, we all belong. Address fentanyl crisis running through our city. Addiction does not discriminate.

Zappone: Yes, we all belong. New city motto. Promoted legislation to support LGBTQ rights. Opponent has said the complete opposite as he said just now. <talking about his opponent again>

Q. Approach for safety of downtown?

A. Zappone: Safety everywhere, downtown different. Have been investing in many services, moving forward but also status quo is unacceptable. Need sobering beds, mental health facilities, jail as last resort. Texted my opponent and he texted he was too busy to talk. <relevance?>

Savage: I’m at city council every Monday if he wants to talk to me. Reinstate Prop 1 voted in by 75% of voters. People want enforcement.

Q. Enough safe and efficient public transit?

A. Savage: Plenty of transit, but to make students feel safer then actively coordinate bus times with school times. Invest in rapid flashing beacons at crosswalks on very busy streets like Indian Trail.

Zappone: We need more public transit. Understand challenges when busses running late. Need more reliable and frequent plus safety. 20 new Safety Ambassadors on busses. Address concerns at the Plaza. Be a champion for people who ride the bus e.g. bus passes as part of student ID.

Q. Protect legal immigrants afraid of ICE raids?

A. Zappone: Opponent says immigration is not a city issues. Have supported city supporting KWW, protect people, more to be done, challenges federal government presents.

Savage: Doing what we can. We do not have control over federal enforcement. False impressions of safety even worse than nothing, Chief Hall said so. Not going to give you false impression, telling you the truth. Do not have authority.

Zappone (rebuttal): Saying nothing we can do is not everyone belonging.

Closing statements:

Savage: Great to see young faces here. Fighting for the future of your city, I’ll be your champion and your defender so your voice is heard at city hall.

Zappone: Young people, you have an opportunity to share what you’ve heard. My opponent is championing the wealthiest in Spokane; approves of Trump sending in troops into Spokane <relevance?>

Spokane City Council, District 2

Kate Tellis and Alejandro Barrientos

<Mr. Barrientos was called away by a family emergency and did not participate in the forum. Ms. Tellis answered the same questions as the other council candidates.>

Q. Why do you want this position?

A. Tellis: High school civic engagement is my jam. Part of the reason to run is we need to elect honest people who believe in transparency and accountability. Far too divided. Need to come together at local level, interested in problem solving.

Q. Top policy directive?

A. Tellis: Used to work with domestic violence victims, unhoused families with young children. My experience can help downtown. Put best foot forward with unhoused population. Using LE to be first point of contact on street now, need to use social workers better.

Q. Homelessness fixes?

A. Tellis: Advocate for third agency of social workers to do outreach. Benefit is frees up LE who are overtaxed, can have more foot patrols, bike patrols.

Q. Cost of living skyrocketing, housing main driver. How do we make housing affordable?

A. Tellis: 30,000 housing units needed and not available, part of causing the homeless crisis. Incentivize developers to build affordable housing, mixed use housing, increasing density within city limits around public transit like Perry District.

Q. Police officers in schools?

A. Tellis: No LE in schools. Was chair of Moms Demand Action. Need common sense gun law reforms, do not need to arm teachers, won’t protect anybody. Have a 4 yo and 10 yo in school. School shootings are what I fear most. Keep guns out of dangerous people’s hands.

Q. Role for city council in social issues – racial justice, LGBTQ and gender inequality.

A. Tellis: Role of elected leaders to take a stance on issues even if do not seem germane. Consider everything through an equity lens/

Q. Approach for safety of downtown?

A. Tellis: Fentanyl question. Multipronged approach - prevention, services, harm reduction treatment and recovery support.

Q. Enough safe and efficient public transit?

A. Tellis: STA doing a great job. Was a little fearful when had to take kids downtown and the bus bench was inches from fast traffic. Some areas (West Hills etc) don’t have access.

Q. Protect legal immigrants afraid of ICE raids?

A. Tellis: Has taken constitutional law class. We are in a constitutional crisis. Warrantless searches by ICE officials. President using powers not his. Need leaders to stand up and raise awareness. Supporter of KWW and Safe and Welcome in Spokane.

Closing statement: Please vote, and volunteer for campaigns!