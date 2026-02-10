Last week there was a major public gathering for folks in the Pacific Northwest. No, not the Seattle Seahawks playing some lame team from the east coast at a stadium in San Francisco. The place to be for farms and ranch families was the Ag Show at the Spokane Convention Center, held February 3rd, 4th and 5th.

Braver Angels Central/Eastern Washington Alliance had a booth strategically located between the restrooms and the concession stand, making it a prime location to strike up conversations and hand out flyers. No candy this year, just a banner saying “Start a Conversation Not a Fight” and a whiteboard with a giant post-it pad asking folks to contribute their opinions on renewable energy issues. A couple of folks contributed other issues to the list, all good ideas for future Braver Angels debates and forums.

The Spokane Ag Show/Pacific Northwest Farm Forum can claim a longer history than the Super Bowl. This was the 72nd annual Farm Forum combined with the 49th Ag Show. The merged event provides a forum for keynote speakers on weather and economic forecasts plus a range of workshops offering everything from pesticide recertification credits and tax planning advice to exploring new crops, estate planning, cattle markets and the future of the Snake River dams. On the “show” side there’s always shiny new equipment to salivate over and kick the tires.

Each morning starts with both the Canadian and US national anthems, reflecting the broad attendance of this family tradition in flyover country. In the first week of February, the best place to bump into my Lincoln County neighbors is at the Spokane Ag Show.

Hutterites make up a solid subset of attendees and exhibitors, easy to spot with their distinctive dress. The Hutterian Brethren live in colonies across the plains of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and Montana. Owning land and equipment communally helps give their operations the economies of scale for which the massive tractors and combines on the convention center floor are designed.

As the number of farms has shrunk under the ongoing pressures to “get big or get out,” the size of the average Palouse family farm operation has also quadrupled to over 1,200 acres in the last hundred years. Expenses are rising while income is dropping, making buying new equipment a dicey proposition for everyone.

Unfortunately for Washington equipment dealers at the show, Washington is the last state in the lower 48 still assessing sales tax on new agricultural equipment. No sales tax is collected on used equipment. Sen. Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) sponsored SB 5289 in 2025 with other Senate Republicans to try and reconcile the rules, but it stalled in committee again this year. Washington’s tax structure makes our local equipment dealers less competitive. When even used combines are listed in the $500,000 range, the sales tax bite on new equipment is significant. Washington’s sales tax acts as a disincentive to upgrade to new and presumably cleaner burning diesel tractors, combines and trucks providing horsepower measured in the hundreds.

It reminded me of a conversation a few weeks ago with Pam Lewison, Director of Ag for the Washington Policy Center. We were discussing why EV tractors aren’t a thing and don’t look like they’ll ever be. The small models available in the marketplace can manage 70 horsepower at best, suitable for the small hobby farm but not for production agriculture.

Her most recent policy paper on the subject was written in 2021, precipitated by a comment from a legislator hoping to subsidize EV tractors by offering farmers $2,500 credit on their trade in. “It took everything I had not to respond that I can’t even buy a tractor tire for $2,500. Some legislators have the idea tractors cost what a car costs. It’s a capital purchase for a business and an expensive investment.” She hasn’t updated the paper because nothing much has changed in the last five years.

If you’ve ever staffed a booth at a trade show handing out information, you have undoubtedly found yourself a captive audience to attendees eager to share information with you. Frank Endres of the Northern California Barley Growers took advantage of two of our volunteers in the booth to provide a lecture on federal ag policy and how the lack of price parity for agricultural products is driving out producers with rising costs, and subsequently threatening food security for the nation.

I returned to the booth just in time for the end of the lecture. Frank was detailed and data driven, grounded in many decades of experience analyzing the economic crunch on production agriculture. Here’s two of his illustrations:

If my notes are correct, he said if we still had the parity provided by the Steagall Amendment, a work truck would cost 15 steers. Frank is presenting his concerns wherever he can find an audience. I have his card for a future interview on why and how a return to a federal policy of price parity is key. It’s easy to forget an economically sustainable ag sector is a key to national security. Urban civilizations for millennia have risen and fallen on the strength of their agriculture.

Bridging the rural/urban divide has been a theme for Braver Angel’s cross-partisan outreach at the Ag Show for the last three years. We invite booth volunteers from Seattle to join us here in the intermountain west for a cross-cultural experience. This year’s west sider wondered if she should introduce herself as blue leaning. “Not necessary,” said I, “if you start by saying you’re from Seattle. It’s implied.” She soaked up the atmosphere, went to a few of the forums and enjoyed conversations on climate, weather and the Snake River dams from a different perspective.

Braver Angels is planning on more cross-state, cross-Cascades and cross urban/rural divide events in 2026. If you were not at the Ag Show and we didn’t press a flyer into your hands, you can check the events calendars and sign up for notifications at the state alliance website here.

And maybe we’ll see you at the Ag Show in 2027!

Spokane Ag Show:

https://www.agshow.org/about-4

https://www.agshow.org/

Hutterian Brethren: https://hutterites.org/

Palouse farming history: https://mercantile.palouseheritage.com/blog/2023/2/14/harvests-then-and-now

EV Agricultural Equipment:

https://www.agweb.com/news/machinery/new-machinery/future-electric-farm-equipment

https://www.washingtonpolicy.org/library/doclib/Lewison-Mandating-electric-tractors-will-harm-food-supplies-and-will-do-almost-nothing-for-the-environment.pdf

Braver Angels - Washington Alliance: https://wa.braverangels.org/