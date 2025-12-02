Good intentions are never a guarantee of good outcomes. Proponents of adding a local option parking tax want property owners to develop surface lots into housing, shops, restaurants and offices. They want robust transit options for people who don’t drive or don’t want to drive. They want a vibrant and economically healthy downtown – more residents, more workers, more customers and visitors enjoying the beautiful waterfalls and Riverfront Park.

So do those who testified as opposed. The desired outcomes are common ground.

Everyone at the Spokane City Council meeting on November 24th wanted the same things. The disagreement was and still is over how to make it so. The Council split along predictable partisan lines to adopt the new parking tax in spite of overwhelming testimony and public comment pleading for a vote to reject it. Every business organization in the city laid out all the reasons bumping the tax on parking to 21.1% is heading in the wrong direction.

No one testifying against levying a 21.1% sales tax on parking is opposed to a vibrant and economically healthy downtown. Adding 12% on top of Spokane’s current 9.1% sales tax was pushed by Mayor Lisa Brown as a solution to the City of Spokane’s budget shortfall. Brian Wurst, general counsel to the Spokane Airport Board, said their analysis shows the math doesn’t work.

The short timeframe in which this tax was designed means this tax has flaws in addition to bad arithmetic. As one person testifying pointed out, counting the old Costco parking lot on 3rd Avenue as part of downtown inflates the percentage of land in surface parking lots.

Since the tax is citywide, it will also hit the Spokane International Airport, both the Providence and Multi-Care medical center garages, and university and community college parking. The 12% surtax applies to surface lots. Parking garage fees will be taxed at a lower rate of 6%, giving credit for using less land per slot.

Exemptions are promised for employees, residents, and students, but no one has figured out how that will work. Discounting monthly passes bought by residents, employees or students could be fairly straightforward. For everyone else, including students with classes two days a week or employees working a hybrid schedule, automated parking kiosks aren’t set up to check a parker’s intentions.

No exemptions were mentioned for accessing the county courthouse or for patients traveling into Spokane for healthcare from surrounding areas, we’re captive targets. Day surgery patients aren’t going to hop on a scooter or a bus, they and their escorts are required to drive. Either the patient or the healthcare system will have to absorb the higher costs.

There was also a utility tax increase adopted as part of balancing the budget. Predicting income is relatively straightforward for utilities. Other than reducing use to a bare minimum, there’s no substitute. It’s regressive, but it’s a fairly stable revenue source.

Tax something with easy alternatives and you get less of it, and often less revenue than expected. Online retail habits have already hit destination shopping hard, a change in behavior accelerated by the lengthy shutdowns under autocratic state leadership in 2020 and 2021. Hybrid work schedules allowing more work from home have emptied downtown office buildings around the country. Spokane’s vacancy rate is over 30%, among the highest in the nation.

For those who just don’t like surface parking lots downtown and hope this will spur new development - hope is not a plan. Taxing the people who park will not magically induce the people who own land to invest millions into building the development everyone wants. Landowners won’t be paying the tax, just collecting it.

It’s a puzzlement why this is so difficult for so many smart people to grasp.

Eric Lowe, Co-Executive Director of Spokane Reimagined, said his organization wants “safe streets, public transportation investment, and smart land use that accomplishes those goals.” All good things to want. But bumping up retail sales tax on parking isn’t going to get there.

Lowe described the parking tax as a modest alternative to a land valuation tax. A land value tax or LVT is based on the underlying value of the property regardless of any improvements. It’s often promoted as a smart land use solution to motivate property development, but rarely used in the United States for various reasons. (See three links at the end for an interesting side trip into LVT.)

After insultingly calling the 31% vacancy rate downtown “a skill issue on the part of the building owners,” Lowe asked why employers aren’t paying for employees’ parking since it would be deductible as a business expense. Many do but, whether paid by businesses or employees, higher expenses affect business attraction and retention. Businesses looking for a new location will weigh the cost of parking in site selection.

The few individuals testifying in favor of the tax shared a left-biased perception of land values as unearned hoarded wealth, and transit alternatives as righteous replacements for private cars. One man who gave his name as Hunter described Spokane as having a robust transportation ecosystem, saying “I don’t think parking lots make cities better, I think they actively detract from what makes cities good, there’s a reason nobody vacations in places like Houston, it’s an easy place to get to but it’s not a nice place to be.”

Hate to break it to Hunter, but Houston hosted 53.9 million domestic and international travelers in 2024 who spent over $14.6 billion (with a “B”) and generated tax revenue of more than $2.2 billion (again with a “B”) in city tax revenues alone. Less than 60% were there to visit family/friends or for business. 41.1% of visitors were leisure travelers.

Apparently 22.2 million people thought Houston was a nice place to be for a vacation. But even Houston has an office vacancy rate over 25%. Business culture has shifted from downtown cores to the virtual world everywhere.

Betsy Cowles, developer of Riverpark Square and other Cowles Company properties, bluntly made the business case for voting no. “The parking tax is not going to be an incentive to develop surface parking lots. The cost of development in this state right now is very high and the rents don’t connect. We have two projects in-house that we would love to build, but the economics make no sense. And it’s not that we’re greedy on what the return on investment is, it’s that there’s no return on investment.”

Brad Barnett, President of the Spokane Business Association, said the SBA opposes a tax proposed with “very little stakeholder engagement on front end” and emphasized the need to look at long term negative impacts. With testimony 60-70% opposed, Barnett resignedly assumed the legislation would pass 5-2 but encouraged voting no. “Don’t put a roadblock in front of economic development.”

Modest changes in price do affect changes in behavior. Once social behavior changed to embrace online retail, it’s been hard for traditional retail to get customers back again. Once avoiding downtown becomes a habit, it will be equally hard to change behavior. We still don’t know how the shift in office culture will affect American cities for the long term. In the face of all this uncertainty, the Spokane City Council still has choices.

Except for positively filling the budget gap on paper, the negative impacts of a 21.1% tax on parking citywide seem so very obvious from a business and politically conservative point of view. Why is it so attractive to a left-leaning leaning council? It seems hope is being substituted for long range planning. Taxing parking will not incentivize development and grow economic activity but it does send a signal.

The Council can stand by a decision overruling testimony from every current business organization interested in a vibrant and healthy downtown Spokane, or dig deeper and work with input from a broader stakeholder base to find an alternative.

Coercion or collaboration. What’ll it be?

