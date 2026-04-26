Forthright

Forthright

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Chan Bailey's avatar
Chan Bailey
6hEdited

As a law enforcement officer that used information from and trusted SPLC in the late 1990's - early 2000's I am disappointed in myself. We did not do enough critical thinking about them and what they were doing. Yes, they helped rid us of the Aryan Nations, but I now believe they were already well on the way to biased activities. The only groups they gathered information on were white supremacists, even though there were plenty of left wing "hate groups" active at the time. They never provided any information about left wing groups. Their activities made right wing groups the primary target of law enforcement, while left wing groups acted on the periphery of our focus and committed more crimes involving more damage than the right did. I think it is possible that they were biased from the start, but smart enough not to let it be seen. They then did what much of the mainstream media did - become over confident and convinced of their own righteousness to the extent that they felt no one would challenge them or that anyone could do anything to them. They need to be completely shut down and the leaders sent to prison.

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1 reply by Sue Lani Madsen
Dian Allison's avatar
Dian Allison
8h

(sorry) disgusting bunch of racists that gave North Idaho such a worldwide bad name.

Thanks for pointing out the SPLC's wretched excesses! As you say, you know some of the people on their lists personally.

Mind-blowing!

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