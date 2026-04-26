It’s sad when a fine old organization loses its way, and the Southern Poverty Law Center has been lost for years. When the SPLC landed at the top of the news cycle with a federal indictment for shady money handling, the only surprising thing to me was that it hadn’t happened sooner.

In the first year of my assignment as the designated “rural and conservative” columnist for the Spokesman-Review, my editor was a bit nervous about the possible blowback when I wrote a news/opinion article digging into the SPLC money-making machine. As it turned out, all the SPLC asked for after publication was one minor clarification differentiating the Hatewatch blog (listing individuals) from the Hate Group list (which included singing nuns). As published in the Spokesman-Review on May 2, 2016 and still available online with this headline:

Southern Poverty Law Center looking for hate in all the wrong places

Last weekend I ran into old friends who had just been named to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-government radicals.

Once I might have swallowed SPLC propaganda without question. Not after 2013, when the SPLC pinned the Singing Nuns of Mount St. Michael to their “hate map” of extremist groups.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has become a fundraising machine disguised as a social justice charity.

The SPLC was established in 1971 by lawyer Morris Dees and his partner Joseph Levin in an act of contrition for defending a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Its original target was shutting down the KKK.

The organization was so effective that by the late 1980s the SPLC needed a new mission. They added neo-Nazi skinhead groups to their list as the traditional KKK waned, and their trademark Klanwatch became Hatewatch.

The SPLC assisted North Idaho human rights activists in prosecuting Richard Butler and his Aryan Nations group in 2000. The SPLC was the good guys.

That’s all I knew about them until the Singing Nuns of Mount St. Michael made the hate map, surprising their former human rights allies in North Idaho. I didn’t actually know any nuns, but they looked pretty harmless singing Christmas carols. Based on the Spokesman-Review coverage at the time, it seemed the SPLC had made a mistake. I figured they’d correct it.

But the Singing Nuns are still there. Now, a separate list of anti-government extremists on the SPLC’s Hatewatch blog also lists nearly every county commissioner from Pend Oreille, Stevens, Ferry and Okanogan counties.

Their listing makes even less sense to me than the Singing Nuns, because I know many of these commissioners. I know the label doesn’t fit Karen Skoog (Pend Oreille), Don Dashiell (Stevens), Wes McCart (Stevens), Mike Blankenship (Ferry) or Brad Miller (Ferry). I’ve never heard them advocate for the violent overthrow of the American government, even if they are frustrated with the U.S. Forest Service as an absentee landlord. It’s a false equivalence.

Under the legislative category is a good friend from rural Grays Harbor County, Jim Walsh. His wife, Jamie Walsh, is an architect and a professional colleague of mine. As vice chairman of the Washington State Republican Party, Jim’s been a peacemaker. His “hate” crime appears to be that he’s a Republican running in what used to be a safely Democratic legislative district, one that’s now ready to flip.

And then I spotted a neighbor on the list. I’ve worked professionally with Sheriff Wade Magers for more than 18 years. Wade is focused on efficient law enforcement on a tight budget, covering a whole lot of territory without a whole lot of deputies. Work, youth sports and volunteering with the Lions Club don’t qualify as hate crimes. When I called Wade to tell him he made the list, he was as surprised as I was.

They are all accused of embracing an “extremist ‘patriot’ agenda on federal lands.” I know these people. That’s a baldfaced lie.

Nurturing hate and creating fear are good ways to raise money, and the SPLC has been very, very good at raising money. Its 2014 filing with the IRS indicates revenue of $42.7 million and expenses of $37.5 million, in spite of high executive salaries, questionable fundraising expenses and high overhead. Though they’re a nonprofit and don’t report it as such, in essence, they made a profit of over $5 million in a single year.

Their fundraising success accounts for this recommendation from Serious Givers, a charity rating website: “Given its very high reserve ratio (reserves greater than 7 times annual spending), Southern Poverty Law Center does not appear to need donated support at this time.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center no longer deserves respect either.

Foreign Policy magazine, a 40-year-old publication with a mission to “question commonplace views and groupthink,” examined the methodology used to develop the Hatewatch list in a March 2013 article and concluded the SPLC is “not an objective purveyor of data.” How can it be, when the SPLC needs new enemies on the list every year in order to manipulate donors out of their money? They aren’t the good guys anymore.

Following the money

In 2019, co-founder Morris Dees was fired for what the New York Times delicately described as an issue with “workplace conduct.” Other publications printed accusations from SPLC staff of Dees engaging in sexualized banter and racist comments. The Washington Post summarized the situation in an April 5, 2019 article:

“News of Dees’s firing comes in the wake of a string of other controversies that the center has dealt with in recent years. The nonprofit apologized in 2015 after calling Ben Carson an extremist. Three years later, it apologized for including the former British politician Maajid Nawaz, a Muslim and a known critic of Islamic extremism, in a publication called “A Journalist’s Manual: Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists,” and agreed to a $3.4 million settlement with Nawaz’s foundation. The organization has also been dogged by questions, including from former employees, about whether it has been focused on fundraising at the expense of work that would further its mission.”

The New York Times may have been reticent to discuss why Dees was fired but had no trouble following the money. In a March 14, 2019 article they reported:

“The center’s most recent tax documents showed an endowment of $471 million. In response to criticism about its wealth, the center has pointed to the high cost of engaging in long, complicated legal battles. Skepticism has persisted anyway.

After the deadly violence at a white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, donations to the organization came flooding in. Tim Cook, the head of Apple, announced the company would donate $1 million to the center. It also received a $1 million grant from a foundation created by George and Amal Clooney.”

The federal indictment has this to say about SPLC knowledge of and involvement in the Charlottesville gathering:

“[Informant] F-37 was a member of the online leadership chat group that planned the 2017 “Unite the Right” event in Charlottesville, Virginia and attended the event at the direction of the SPLC. F-37 made racist postings under the supervision of the SPLC and helped coordinate transportation to the event for several attendees. Between 2015 and 2023, the SPLC secretly paid F-37 more than $270,000.00.”

So how’s the SPLC doing today? Total assets reported by Charity Navigator in October 2024 of $822,198,315. The SPLC haven’t been the good guys for a long time, but they’re darned good fundraisers to nearly double assets in less than ten years. It makes the $3 million spent on insider influence in right wing hate groups look like fiddling small change.

Law enforcement officers and informants working for law enforcement agencies operate under specific legal guidelines limiting their actions. The mission is to learn about events in time to block violence so nobody gets hurt. Informants working privately have no oversight and may have other motives. When you’re getting paid handsomely by an employer who benefits from pot stirring, it might be hard to let go of the silver spoon and turn down the heat on the pot.

The Alabama based SPLC was specifically cited as the inspiration behind at least one violent attack, carried out by an armed man at the Family Research Council in 2012. He was stopped by an alert security guard. Family Research Council President Tony Perkins responded to the indictment with a statement suggesting restitution should be paid if the charges are upheld by the courts.

“With over $750 million in their endowment which includes offshore accounts, the SPLC should be held responsible not only for what was done, but for the damage left behind.”

The federal indictment isn’t really about the individual actions of the informants, but their actions will be discussed. According to a retired law enforcement officer of my acquaintance along with a posse of other online commentators, Informant F-37 stepped over the line when he (or she) went from observing and chatting to coordinating transportation. That’s tangibly aiding violence. The question is what did the SPLC expect to gain from having insiders on the payroll. Were they misrepresenting their actions when soliciting donations, at a time when they didn’t need the money according to industry standards for 501(c)(3) non profits?

Even if the charges from the grand jury don’t result in a conviction, the reputational damage may be fatal. Here’s hoping I won’t be reposting this same story in another 10 years and the million-dollar donors catch on to the scam before the SPLC assets top $1 billion.

The rest of the story

When I wrote this sentence about Jim Walsh in 2016:

His “hate” crime appears to be that he’s a Republican running in what used to be a safely Democratic legislative district, one that’s now ready to flip.

. . . he was an eager first time candidate for the legislature. Now he is addressed as Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) and serves as the elected Chairman of the Washington State Republican Party. And he’d like to flip a few more seats.

REFERENCES

Original column, published May 2, 2016: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2016/may/27/sue-lani-madsen-southern-poverty-law-center-lookin/

Reference links behind the 2016 column, updated:

SPLC list source link used in 2016 (2016 link now goes to another extremist website; web page as captured and downloaded from the Wayback Machine):

https://web.archive.org/web/20160521201411/http:/www.antifa.net/some-northwest-elected-officials-candidates-embrace-extremist-patriot-agenda-on-federal-lands-and-many-fail/

2013 Article By Jim Camden: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2013/mar/09/hate-groups-watchdog-has-mount-st-michael-on-list/

SeriousGivers (downloaded from the Wayback Machine): https://web.archive.org/web/20140502093736/http://seriousgivers.org/2014/04/southern-poverty-law-center/

MORE REFERENCES

Grand Jury indictment, 2026: https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1437146/dl

SPLC Assets, 2024: SeriousGivers has now been rolled into https://charitycheck101.org/about-us/ which has this to say about the Southern Poverty Law Center (they’re not hurting for money): https://charitycheck101.org/report/?id=630598743

Latest financial info reported Oct-2024

Total assets reported: $822,198,315.00

Total revenues reported: $129,063,290.00

SPLC leadership, 2019: Morris Dees ousted from Southern Poverty Law Center, the non-profit he co-founded

Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/years-of-turmoil-and-complaints-led-the-southern-poverty-law-center-to-fire-its-founder-morris-dees/2019/04/05/58717bfc-50fa-11e9-8d28-f5149e5a2fda_story.html

New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/14/us/morris-dees-southern-poverty-law-center-fired.html?unlocked_article_code=1.dlA.jgt0.9cw_UK0Q5Utn&smid=url-share

Unite the Right rally litigation, 2021: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/what-the-unite-the-right-trial-reveals-about-white-nationalism-in-the-u-s

Congressional inquiry November 2025:

https://judiciary.house.gov/media/in-the-news/just-how-closely-did-bidens-doj-rely-splc-jim-jordan-case

Indictment recap from NPR: https://www.npr.org/2026/04/21/g-s1-118275/southern-poverty-law-center-fraud-charges-paid-informants

Violence inspired by the SPLC (AI generated reporting):

https://www.alabamagazette.com/story/2025/09/20/news/southern-poverty-law-center-under-fire-after-charlie-kirks-assassination/8183.html

Family Research Council statement:

https://www.frc.org/frcactionpressreleasestemplate/family-research-council-responds-to-splc-indictments-says-accountability-should-include-restitution-for-those-harmed#gsc.tab=0