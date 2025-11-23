We can’t see the wind, but we can see the impact on rural communities.

When a wildfire burns through Lincoln County, firefighters look forward to the wind dying as the sun sets. It’s a predictable phenomenon. Sometimes the wind shifts direction as the surface of the earth cools and gives one last blast before nightfall. For the development companies intent on extracting wind power out of Lincoln and Spokane Counties, the sunset on federal tax credits has brought on a burst of twilight energy.

When President Trump signed an Executive Order on July 7, 2025 ending federal support for many renewable energy projects, opponents of industrial wind celebrated. The Department of the Interior has blocked new industrial wind developments on federal land, but the shut down on private projects is more akin to the cooling effect of a long summer sunset. Tax credits phase out over twelve months and wind project developers must prove up with concrete poured and demonstrating continuous physical effort before July 5, 2026 to be eligible. No playing games with studies and filing for permits as progress.

Folks have reported more pressure and activity this summer in what appears to be an effort to beat the date for the end of wind subsidies. “Appears to be” is the modifying phrase because after reaching out six days ago, neither Triple Oak Power or the Cordelio/Tenaska team responded to questions about the impact of the disappearing credits on their business plans.

Not responding to questions is a poor tactic for companies who wish to be perceived as operating transparently. A long time ago our district fire chief sent me to Public Information Officer training on how to talk to the media. The instructors emphasized “always tell your story before the media tells it for you.” This is especially true when questions come from skeptics, and I have been unabashedly skeptical of the functionality of wind power and the tradeoffs required.

So here’s their stories, in my own words since they declined to provide their voices.

Triple Oak Power: Great Bend Wind Project in Lincoln County

Email as sent Tuesday, November 18 to Jen Bradford and Jack Padon, Triple Oak Power:

The website for this project last provided a project update in March 2024, leading to several questions as I write an essay for publication to update the community.

· Is there a more current FAQ sheet available? The 2024 FAQ indicates construction beginning in 2027.

· How has the 2024 project timeline been affected by the changes to tax credits in the OBBBA requiring significant physical work to be started before July 5, 2026?

· What is the current status of necessary studies e.g. met tower data, wildlife/bird surveys, other investigatory studies preparatory to filing a SEPA checklist or EIS?

Let me know if there is a good time in the next three days for a conversation on these questions or any other information you’d like to provide for a community update.

The response was a brush off. Bradford made time for two rounds of short emails promising to “follow up in early December to provide an update” but made no time for a phone call. A gap of 20 months in providing project updates doesn’t seem in keeping with the philosophy proudly proclaimed on the Triple Oak website, pledging to “engage and communicate with partners and communities.”

Great Bend Wind Update: The timeline on the website says 2024-2026 for studies/permitting/design, with construction not starting until approximately 2027. The project schedule has clearly been impacted by the change in tax credit eligibility. Triple Oak must be fast tracking to get underway next spring and beat the deadline for the IRS test of significant physical progress because industrial wind projects only make financial sense to harvest the subsidies, according to Warren Buffet.

Cordelio/Tenaska - Wheatland Wind Project in Lincoln and Spokane Counties:

Kim Creighton is listed as the designated contact on the project website and was sent these questions. The questions were slightly different, since the Wheatland Wind project website did not include a timeline.

The website for this project does not seem to have been updated recently, leading to several questions as I write an essay for publication to update the community.

· Is there a current FAQ sheet available indicating where project planning is in the timeline?

· How has the project timeline been affected by the changes to tax credits in the OBBBA requiring significant physical work to be started before July 5, 2026?

· What is the current status of necessary studies e.g. met tower data, wildlife/bird surveys, other investigatory studies preparatory to filing a SEPA checklist or EIS?

Let me know if there is a good time in the next three days for a conversation on these questions or any other information you’d like to provide for a community update.

There was no reply to the email until after I left a detailed voice mail on Thursday morning indicating my schedule for publication was mid-day Friday, and offering to hold off until end of the day if that helped. Creighton responded immediately after the voice mail with this email:

I’ve reached out to team members, we’re preparing a response to your questions and should have to you soon. I’ve also cc’d Rod Price on this email who is the developer on all the WA projects. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.

The questions were easy. Still no response by Saturday night.

Wheatland Wind Update: They don’t have a new FAQ sheet (so that answer would be an easy “no”). An old Cordelio/Tenaska handout indicates a generic 4-7 years for project development before construction begins. It’s been less than two years since these projects first became a source of public debate and community friction, so they also must be accelerating their work to beat the IRS deadline.

Transparency matters to build trust

If you don’t want to draw attention to a news story, timing is everything. Planning updates for December is the opposite of an “honest, transparent approach to business on all levels,” akin to what is known in political media circles as the Friday News Dump.

Both project timelines have obviously been affected by the new federal reality. The reply to how they’ve been affected could have been as simple as “we’re accelerating our work on the project,” unless there’s a desire to keep the community in the dark to minimize time for opponents to organize. It is reasonable to assume minimal public communication while preparing to file for permits probably indicates an intention to carefully prepare the news through a corporate PR spin cycle and bulldoze through community concerns.

Transparency and tradeoffs – physical and financial

Tradeoffs for the larger community in terms of payments to resident land owners, construction disruption, impact on agriculture operators with roads bisecting fields, impact on migratory and resident birds, impact on human and animal health, impact on visual landscapes, noise and noise impact on health, sloughing of fiberglass and forever chemicals off turbine blades, oil spills, county roads, safety concerns around wildfire and ice, recycling and disposal costs, grid instability and the long term negative impact on county tax revenue were discussed openly as part of updating the Lincoln County Zoning Code. Representatives from the wind development companies as well as members of the general public speaking both for and against industrial wind projects were involved. A Conditional Use process is now in place, developed in a collaborative effort which one citizen described as probably about right since it didn’t completely satisfy either side.

One subject remained a mystery. Hesitancy to talk about the money involved was reminiscent of the old school corporate rule about never discussing your salary with your co-workers. It’s a rule worth breaking in the name of transparency. An anonymous property owner recently shared these preliminary general terms offered by the Wheatland Wind project in Lincoln County.

Upfront bonus: $50 / ac

Annual acreage rent (pre-construction): $10 / ac (yrs 1-3), then increases each year to ($11, $12…year 8)

Development bonus: $45 / ac (upon construction decision)

Annual acreage rent: $45 / ac (during operation)

Turbine rent: $27,000 per turbine (depends upon turbine size chosen)

Underground powerlines: $1.00 / ft

Overhead powerlines: $2.00 / ft

Roads: $1.00 / ft

Term: 30 years (plus 2 – 10 year extensions)

Not all leased land will have turbines. Some will likely be leased simply so it can be counted as within the project boundaries for the purpose of reducing both setbacks and opposition. Anyone who’s lived in an apartment knows if you’re going to throw a loud party, it’s always best to invite the neighbors to reduce complaints. For a full 640 acre section, the upfront bonus generates $32,000 and annual rent during operation $28,800. Final terms would vary with actual construction. The business case can be compelling when commodity prices are low and costs of production are rising.

But this is not a soil conservation program aimed at keeping agriculture healthy. This is a conversion of agricultural land to industrial use for 30 to 50 years, assuming more efficient and reliable technology is not developed during that time. That’s a risky assumption, given the advancements rapidly being made in deploying next generation nuclear. Wind generated energy operates at 25% of nameplate efficiency and can never replace stable baseload power sources. As baseload technologies advance, wind and solar will very likely become anachronisms. It’s why the Lincoln County Zoning Code requires adequate funding be set aside by the developers for removal, with the costs for removal updated regularly.

As I recall, Cordelio/Tenaska representatives said in the past they are committed to operating whatever they build, Triple Oak Power is a developer only so the future operator is unknown (or “so it would appear,” since confirmation wasn’t possible this week). Tax credits go to the developer, not to the landowner. Payments from the developer and/or operator don’t go to the ag producer who is farming a piece of property, unlike conservation programs which require the property owner to share payments with their farm operator. A significant amount of acreage in Lincoln County is owned by out-of-area residents, non-profits, trusts or investment groups. Those wind company payments aren’t flowing back into the community.

Industrial energy production was not foreseen and is not addressed in the Lincoln County Economic Development Strategy adopted by the Economic Development Council in 2022. Based on anecdotal comments from other communities in eastern Washington, the few necessary operators and mechanics rarely live in the communities where the turbines are located. These skilled specialists understandably commute from their own communities. Wind projects are not the answer to growing local businesses by adding a significant block of new customers to the county.

The question remains whether wind power trade-offs offered to county government, county residents in general and stressed-out ag producers seeking another source of income are in balance. The international companies selling energy, non-resident land owners, and other outsiders extracting value out of the county have no skin in the game no matter how many token donations they make to local charities.

Permitting preparation

Without information from the two project teams, the counties are left to speculate on whether permits will be filed locally through the Conditional Use Permit process or taken to EFSEC, the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council. Either way, the companies will likely rely on the Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) prepared by the state Department of Ecology as a template for proposed project EIS submissions. The PEIS includes clues on how companies filing for permits as well as those opposed to development might frame their arguments. It also includes this handy graphic illustrating the physical impact on the environment.

Can you spot the 60 foot pine tree and person with a pickup truck DOE added to the graphic for scale? A 6.0 MW turbine is as tall as a 60 story building and two and a half times taller than the tallest building in Spokane County (Spokane’s Bank of America Financial Center).

The Department of Ecology PEIS addresses a broad range of hazards. Reading it now is good preparation for the public comment period after permits are filed. The Department of Ecology PEIS says putting wind turbines “closer than 5,000 feet from noise-sensitive land uses within quiet rural settings has potentially adverse impacts.” One of the most hotly contested decisions for the Zoning Code update was protecting neighbors from noise. Understanding the legal definition for the phrase “noise-sensitive land use” is worth pursuing, whichever side of the debate one is on.

Protecting eagles and raptors was another hot topic during our community debates. The PEIS acknowledges “cumulative impacts on migratory bird patterns may occur if multiple wind facilities are in the same area.” Residents have been bird watching and sharing sightings of local eagles for years. One resident reported spotting a person on the north end of the county who appeared to be doing a solo bird observation study in the last few months. If so, what a missed opportunity for collaborating with the community and building trust by doing a study transparently.

Commercial wind energy producers are fond of defending the damage their industry does to migrating and resident bird populations by scapegoating housecats and other urban hazards. It’s a non sequitur, a logical fallacy where the conclusion does not follow from the premise, as illustrated by this excerpt from the Wheatland Wind project website FAQ section:

Q. Will this project disrupt migratory patterns for Washington’s bird and bat populations?

A. Wind turbines are exceedingly less dangerous for birds than everyday hazards, such as housecats, windows, and fossil fuel plants.

Housecats are no danger to raptors and eagles, but not only are there zero housecats living in ag ground where there are no houses, there are no skyscrapers or fossil fuel plants either. Modifying an open section of ag ground with a fossil fuel plant, or building a 60 story building with reflective glass, or installing a 600 foot tall wind turbine in a migratory path obviously disrupts the pattern and creates a hazard where there wasn’t one before. It’s a specious argument.

Developing an industrial wind industry has serious consequences for the next three generations. The decision deserves to be made with open and transparent discussion. Keep an eye on the wind developers and their December news update. We have a responsibility to consider carefully all the positive and negative impacts on the community before committing to industrial wind.

BACKGROUND LINKS:

White House Executive Order: Ending Market Distorting Subsidies For Unreliable, Foreign Controlled Energy Sources, signed July , 2025

Department of the Interior: Ending subsidies related to wind and solar with the goal of "levelling the playing field for dispatchable, cost-effective and secure energy sources."

Analysis of IRS Guidance:

Warren Buffet on Wind Power:

Great Bend Wind – Triple Oak Power (Spokane County):

Wheatland Wind Project (Lincoln and Spokane Counties):

Cordelio Power: "Cordelio is 100% owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and is fully committed to its mission of becoming a leading North American developer, owner and operator of renewable power facilities across North America."

Lincoln County Economic Development Plan, May 2022:

Final PEIS (Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement) for Utility-Scale Onshore Wind Energy Facilities in Washington State as submitted to the Legislature June 30, 2025:

Personal postscript on housecats: The “housecats are more hazardous than turbines” argument is a pet peeve of mine. One might as well argue since the chance of being attacked by a bear is approximately 1 in 2.1 million according to the World Animal Foundation, why not import bears to downtown Spokane? After all, bears are exceedingly less dangerous for people than everyday hazards such as bad drivers, drug addicts and Lime scooters on the sidewalk.



Except the average odds of an attack increase when there are bears, as these students on a field trip in Bella Coola BC could tell you. Just like the average odds of an eagle being killed by a wind turbine increase when there is a wind turbine present.

The population density of housecats hunting rodents instead of being hunted by coyotes in wheat fields is vanishingly small. We can’t even keep cats hanging out near the house alive between the barn owls and coyotes. In an encounter between a housecat and a raptor, the cat loses every time, like this one in North Carolina.

How about we knock off the housecat fallacies and discuss how putting wind turbines the height of the Seattle Space Needle in the middle of migratory bird routes where there was no hazard before is naturally going to be a new hazard to birds and bats?



End of rant. Thanks for reading.

Bear Encounters:

North Carolina Eagle Drops Cat Through Windshield:

