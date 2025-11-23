Forthright

Forthright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dickie's avatar
Dickie
5d

So correct !!!!! Totally relate to the entire article. Sue Lani …. I Salute you 😎🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
5d

Well-researched and written!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sue Lani Madsen
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture