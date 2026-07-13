Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

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JRO's avatar
JRO
1d

Yes, the ball is in the Legislature's court. But they seem dreadfully incapable and uninterested in problem solving. The left will claim any limits are rascist. MAGA right will step forward with harsh and convoluted restrictions that would not survive court challenge. Both sides will get news coverage. The law that most Americans want and could support will never be drafted.

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Tim
1d

We need comprehensive reform on boarder security and immigration.

That requires reasonable compromises. In my opinion, the best of liberal perspectives balanced with the best of conservative perspectives is necessary to achieve the best outcomes. That’s not how the DOGE worked (a named taken from a crypto meme) and that’s not how the One Big Beautiful Bill worked. I remember Build the Wall” rhetoric. What ever happened with that wall? I recall “Alligator Alcatraz” being shamelessly promoted with beer cozies.

Under Biden we had a bipartisan bill on immigration because Democrats were convinced by Republican (and public) demands.

Donald succeeded in killing it for political reasons of his own. Compromise and reform are possible with mutual respect.

Human rights abuses are possible without it… as we have seen.

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