Our U.S. Constitution is deliberately clunky, intended to frustrate individual human ambition by balancing power between three branches. The recent Supreme Court decision in Trump v. Barbara is evidence it is still working as expected.

It was not a unanimous decision, and I am one of the frustrated. The two-part phrasing of the first sentence of the 14th Amendment reads:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The majority opinion disregarded the “subject to the jurisdiction” phrase while the dissenting opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito concluded:

“. . . the Fourteenth Amendment confers citizenship on only those children who, at birth, owe allegiance solely to this country.”

Born in the USA is easy to understand. “Subject to the jurisdiction thereof” was the arguable point. Can a baby born here be considered subject to the jurisdiction of U.S. governance if they immediately leave the country with their tourist parents?

An infant can no longer be the anchor used to sponsor immigrant parents for citizenship. Congress acted in 1976 to set a minimum age for a sponsor at 21 years old. Grown-up anchor babies with dual citizenship must navigate the bureaucracy and financial requirements asked of sponsors for the convoluted legal path to citizenship (which also desperately needs reform, a subject for a future essay).

Someone who comes here illegally but works productively to raise an American citizen has made a commitment to being subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. It feels qualitatively different than birth tourism. Those parents may be undocumented but they aren’t tourists.

The struggle goes back to the Obama administration and every president and session of Congress since then. Birth tourism is a knotty issue. The Migration Policy Institute describes it as rare, and it does seem minor when quoted as a fraction of total births in the United States. Raw numbers are somewhere between 22,000 and 26,000 babies per year, or a quarter of a million people per decade. The uncomfortable question is how many of those babies assigned citizenship at birth are under the control of jurisdictions unfriendly to the United States.

Birth tourism as an organized operation has been uncovered in California and Florida, where investigations have resulted in prosecutions, fines and prison time for immigration and visa fraud under three different presidents. California has primarily served Chinese nationals, Florida has attracted Russians. Using the Institute’s own estimates, it is potentially a billion-dollar industry annually, feeding a network of maternity homes marketing directly to birth tourists. That level of demand inevitably attracts fraud.

Birth tourists

In Washington and Oregon, births to non-citizen parents are more likely to be to undocumented residents or individual cases of birth tourism. Curt Fackler was involved in one of those rare cases involving a Chinese couple, a set of twins, and a claim of Medicaid fraud.

Fackler was part of the management team at Better Health Together, a non-profit started in 2016 to provide assistance to folks attempting to access the health insurance system through the then-new Affordable Care Act. He provided support to the Navigators working in the field to help people tap into the new government subsidies.

One day he received a call from a Navigator from Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley asking what she should do with a Chinese couple on vacation and about to give birth to twins. In Washington, Apple Health for Kids has no enrollment cap. Children born in Washington state are eligible for Medicaid regardless of the parents’ citizenship or residence status as long as parents swear they meet the financial need test. Over 50% of births in Spokane County are paid for by Apple Health.

Fackler looked at the rules for the Exchange. He advised the Navigator to proceed with the interpreter. She’d have to sign them up if they swore they met the “needs” test.

Two months later the Chinese couple filed a claim with the State of Washington accusing Better Health Together of Medicaid fraud. They now claimed they had the means and had always intended to pay the hospital bill. The Navigator found out because her computer access was cut off. When Fackler told the state the Navigator had recorded the interview and provided the audio file, the fraud case quietly went away and the Navigator’s computer system access was restored.

What was the parents’ motivation for filing the fraud complaint? Better Health Together had not committed fraud. The Chinese parents were the ones who apparently fraudulently swore they couldn’t pay the medical bills. Perhaps they wanted to clear the path for their grown-up anchor twins to sponsor them in the future, or perhaps there was pressure of some kind from the Chinese government, or more unlikely the interpreter got the answer to a yes/no question wrong. Fackler is still wondering.

In any case, after the couple left the hospital and returned to China with their American children, the twins were clearly not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and their parents showed no intention to be so. It feels qualitatively different from a family crossing the border for a better life in America.

What makes a citizen?

American citizenship is still powerfully attractive to people all over the world and deserves defending. We shouldn’t be comfortable with thousands of people subject to the control of two of our most unfriendly political rivals holding U.S. passports with full citizenship privileges. American citizenship is too valuable to be handed out like cheap candy at a trade show booth.

Our American concept of citizenship isn’t based on religion or cultural traditions or language. Our U.S. Constitution explicitly bans using government to establish a common religion. Our culture absorbs and appropriates the best of every culture from food to fashion. And while English is a common language, we argue about making it official.

We aren’t defined by tribal heritage either. We include folks tied to a diverse collection of tribes defined in many ways, from the biological descendants of indigenous peoples, settlers and slaves to the political clans described by the 2018 book “Hidden Tribes: A Study of America’s Polarized Landscape.” While there has been much hand-wringing over polarization driving people to move to join like-minded political tribes, there are still Democrats in north Idaho and Republicans in Seattle and always will be.

Americans are also not defined by geography. We aren’t an island nation like Japan or a peninsula like Italy. America’s sprawling physical boundaries are a byproduct of invasion, migration and negotiation.

America is a mindset. American citizenship is centered on ideas, the principles laid down in the Declaration of Independence. All humans are created equal, with individual rights that cannot be severed from their humanness, regardless of race, religion or any external characteristic. Government is not the source of those rights but created to protect individual rights. America will always be a work in progress under the consent of the governed.

The 14th Amendment was part of that progress, amending the Constitution to make it clear anyone born here is an American citizen, with limited exceptions. Although I would have preferred a greater emphasis by the court on the “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” phrasing, the U.S. Supreme Court has weighed in on Trump v. Barbara and the case is closed.

We still must face into the problem of Chinese, Russian and other tourists taking advantage of this generosity of the American spirit. Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested a way forward in his separate concurrence. He pointed back to Congressional authority to set exceptions and guidelines in the same way the issue of anchor babies was addressed in 1976.

And so the clunky Constitution still holds. The Executive branch took a stab at addressing immigration with an executive order, was reined in by the Judicial branch and the ball is now in the Legislative court to put reasonable boundaries in place.

Currently the children of diplomatic personnel are exempt since they are clearly under their home country’s jurisdiction. I’d add children born to women in the country on tourist visas. Add your suggestions on what those reasonable boundaries might be to the comments!

Epilog: As always, links to the theme of the essay are included below. Please consider subscribing for weekly notifications. Paid subscriptions are always welcome and will get you past the occasional paywall!

RELEVANT BACKGROUND LINKS:

U.S. Constitution:

Full text: https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/full-text

14th Amendment: https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/amendments/amendment-xiv

SCOTUS ruling in Trump v. Barbara:

Neutral point of view: https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/in-birthright-citizenship-opinions-a-major-constitutional-disagreement

From the left: https://newrepublic.com/article/212698/brett-kavanaugh-opinion-birthright-citizenship

From the experts at SCOTUSblog:

Sponsor requirements - legal citizenship path:

https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-processes-and-procedures/affidavit-of-support

Birth tourism:

Better Health Together: Provided navigators to assist in the rollout of the Affordable Care Act; created in 2016 by the Empire Health Foundation when it was still focused on healthcare instead of far left activism:

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2016/nov/01/new-health-insurance-enrollment-center-helps-spoka/

Political polarization: “Hidden Tribes: A Study of America’s Polarized Landscape” (2018). Published by More in Common: https://hiddentribes.us/