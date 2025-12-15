Kamiak Butte is an internationally famous destination for photographers, including Jack Lien. Jack is a Colfax resident specializing in nature and wildlife photography, and he has led some of those tours and taken some of those photos, like this one:

My first visit to the butte was on a sweltering Memorial Day in the late 1970s, escorting Voe Lebold Lucas of Palouse, my daughter’s great-great-grandmother, to lay flowers at a century old and nearly vanished burial grounds near the homestead where Grandma Voe grew up on the side of Kamiak Butte. I have no photographic proof beyond the picture burned into my mind on that hot day, but this photo captures the essence of the scene as we approached the slope where tumbled grave markers hid in the brush above the tilled fields. Like most farmers, the family had been reluctant to dedicate good farmground to a non-agricultural use.

Photography of the Palouse is an artistic genre of it’s own, a unique landscape which Whitman County Commissioners and residents are struggling to protect. It’s not just picturesque views of Kamiak Butte, it’s the view from the top or the views from above, like this one graciously granted for use by the WREN website (www.wrensong.org):



Jack Lien published a letter capturing the challenges facing rural Whitman County on December 6, 2025 on a private Stop Kamiak Butte Industrial Wind Project social media page. Reprinted here with his permission, based on his evocative writing and our shared concern for the future of Kamiak Butte and the Palouse landscape.

For nearly two years, many of us in Whitman County have been fighting a battle we never asked for and never wanted, a battle to protect our homes, our health, our history, and the breathtaking Palouse landscape from being overtaken by massive commercial wind development. We have stood together, neighbors, families, farmers, and lifelong residents, because we believe this place deserves a future shaped by the people who live here, not by outside corporations whose primary stake is profit.

What has made this fight even harder is the widespread feeling among many citizens that our elected county commissioners have not stood with us. Whether or not it is intentional, their silence, lack of transparency, and apparent alignment with the interests of commercial wind developers has left countless residents feeling unheard and unrepresented. When it already takes everything we have to stand up to a billion dollar industry, it becomes almost unbearable to feel as if the very officials entrusted with protecting us are not fully engaging with the concerns of the citizens they serve.

The Harvest Hills Wind project has demanded a staggering toll from our community. We have had to fight, day after day, month after month, to prevent the construction of 700-foot industrial turbines in some of the most productive agricultural land in the county and in one of the most iconic, celebrated landscapes in America. The Palouse is not just scenery; it is heritage, identity, and livelihood. To watch it threatened is to feel something deeply personal slipping through our fingers.

And this effort has come at a cost, an enormous, often invisible cost. Many of us have sacrificed irreplaceable time with our children, our spouses, and our families. Weekends, dinners, evenings, time that should have been spent living our lives, has instead been spent reading documents, attending hearings, writing letters, organizing meetings, and simply trying to understand how such a massive project could be pushed so close to our homes.

For the elderly residents and those dealing with health issues, the burden is even heavier. They should not have to shoulder the stress of protecting their homes from a commercial developer. They should not be forced to fight to preserve the peace and safety they have earned over a lifetime. Yet here they are, showing up to meetings, calling neighbors, and trying to defend their wellbeing because no one else is doing it for them.

This trauma, the exhaustion, the fear, the uncertainty, did not have to happen. It could have been prevented, or at least eased, if our county commissioners had centered on the safety, health, and welfare of the residents living near the Harvest Hills project. It could have been eased if the property rights of both participating and non-participating landowners had been given the careful, balanced consideration they deserve. It could have been eased if our leaders had openly acknowledged the enormous impacts of this project and stood firmly with the community.

We are not asking for perfection. We are asking for representation and for transparency. For leadership that values the voices of the people who live here and have everything at stake.

Our community is strong. We have weathered hardship before, but we should not have had to fight this fight alone.

It is time, past time, for our elected officials to recognize the human cost of this struggle and take real, meaningful steps to protect the people, the land, and the legacy of Whitman County.

Please plan on attending the December 17, 2025, Planning Commission meeting/hearing, at 6pm, in the Public Services Bldg. in Colfax, Washington

RELEVANT LINKS:

Jack Lien Photography:

http://www.eyesfortheroad.com/podcast/jack-lien-palouse-photographer-four-seasons/

Palouse Photo Tours:

https://palousephototours.com/

Harvest Hills Wind Project - the project website has not a single photograph taken in Whitman County, a glaring omission:

https://www.harvesthillswind.com/

Whitman County Planning Commission Meeting - Agenda for public meeting/hearing December 17, 2025:

https://www.whitmancounty.gov/agendacenter/planning-commission-pc-8/?#12172025-828

Kamiak Butte – one of many links to hiking trails and vistas:

https://www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/kamiak-butte