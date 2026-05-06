It’s been twenty years since the first Top Two primary in Washington and the top two political parties are still struggling to find their role. The new primary system was supposed to provide a way for Washington independents to elect more pragmatic candidates and reduce partisanship. It was supposed to reduce the need for candidates to cater to their party in primary elections, reduce polarization and encourage cooperation.

It hasn’t worked out that way.

Counterintuitive opinion here – we need stronger political parties to reduce political polarization. And by stronger, I mean energized by members who understand and can articulate their own principles while recognizing the necessity of understanding competing visions. Parties need a solid core of volunteers in it for the long game, moderating the exuberant excesses of the moment, people who have learned the art of political compromise by working with factions within their own party.

Courageous citizens understand compromise is not surrender. Sometimes it’s strategically necessary to hold America together. The Founding Fathers in Philadelphia faced the challenge in launching the republic in 1776, or there would be no United States of America.

In Washington state, party building starts with electing precinct committee officers who make the political sausage. It’s a position defined in statute, and the PCOs who will shape the platforms and elect delegates to Washington’s state party conventions have until end of business on Friday, May 8 to file for election either online or in person with their County Auditor.

Political parties have been embedded in Washington state law since 1907, but for this lifelong Washingtonian raised to be a political independent, political parties were irrelevant. I proudly insisted I voted for the person, not the party, until a transformational experience traveling in southern Africa in 1999 followed by the 2000 “hanging chad” presidential election disrupted my complacency.

Are you feeling concerned about the security and accessibility of elections, qualifications of candidates, importance of constitutional principles in government, or any other issue? Do something more constructive than standing around on a sidewalk waving signs (or driving by the people waving signs whilst shaking your head in amusement or fear).

Be honest with yourself and if you do have a party preference, consider volunteering as a PCO to help your preferred party work again. There is no filing fee. We need more self-aware pragmatists at the grass roots who understand no faction gets to have everything their own way, not within a party or between parties. Help make politics great again.

If you stop reading here and take action, well done! Keep reading for the backstory of how we got here and my experience from the inside of the political sausage factory.

1999

Two weeks at the Africa Center for Holistic Management were an opportunity to learn from workshops on cross cultural communications and holistic decision-making. Beer and darts after dinner under the conical thatched roof the rondavel provided lessons in politics. My white South African dart buddies were annoyed with their post-apartheid government. They ranted about policies blocking their project to help black South Africans trapped in subsistence farming to develop commercial operations. From their point of view, the majority black South African government preferred dependency. Commercial farmers would be inconveniently independent.

And the question planted in my brain still remains – if governments are instituted by the people and for the people, then why would government be working against the people?

2000

When the ability of the people to affect change in their government is thwarted, democracy loses. Robert Mugabe was a dreadful dictator who ruined a self-sufficient country and eventually sent it to the brink of starvation. But Zimbabwean voters still walked twenty miles or more to stand in line all day to cast a ballot in presidential elections they knew were probably rigged because they believed – or wanted to believe – that democracy mattered. Meanwhile in Washington state, people were arguing over whether it was too much to ask people to find a stamp and a mailbox. It was embarrassing. I started paying attention to politics.

2001-2003

My friend and neighbor was a PCO, one of those reliable volunteers who keep parties going. Pre-social media we exchanged late night email threads about issues, an outlet for my own frustrations with government policies hampering getting things done for my clients. She invited me to my first Lincoln Day Dinner. I thought it was just a Lincoln County event for our county namesake. Nope, Carol Paul was inviting me in her role as the Lincoln County Republican Party Chairman to an event held nationwide by local party organizations to fundraise and celebrate the first Republican President of the United States. (Side note - Democrats held annual Jackson-Jefferson dinners until about 2015, when they decided presidents Andrew Jackson and Thomas Jefferson were an embarrassment. Republicans still celebrate Lincoln at their annual dinners.)

I went to my first 7th Legislative District event in 2003. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was leaving the state legislature to run for Congress and Position 2 was open. I stepped up to the microphone along with Joel Kretz to announce I was running. I had no idea what I was getting into.

2004

The 2003-2004 campaign was the last election held under the blanket primary system, the same year the initiative adopting the Top Two primary passed overwhelmingly. Under the old system the leading Democrat and leading Republican were assured of advancing to the general election, along with the candidate of any minority party.

My engineering colleague Dave Wordinger filed for Position 1 as a Libertarian. He knew he would be running against a strong incumbent, but he wanted the name of his party on the ballot and an opportunity to speak at candidate forums on issues he was passionate about. Four Democrats were also in the running for Positions 1 and 2.

I came in third in a three-way Republican primary for Position 2, losing by 216 votes to the guy who came in second, and taking nearly 25% of the Republican vote. In hindsight, it wasn’t bad for a lifelong independent voter who’d only picked a political party the year before.

Candidates bump into each other at a variety of public events, developing a sympathetic camaraderie as we face the same campaign travails. We all knew John who ran the Keller Ferry and shared the frustration of sticking campaign signs into rocky soil. We heard each other’s stump speeches and biographies. We met spouses and families. We were dedicated competitors but not enemies.

I value getting to know Yvette Joseph in 2004 especially because we have different political leanings. When I invited her to join a cross-partisan panel conversation hosted by Spokane Talks many years later, she wasn’t a stranger. Relationships are what mitigate polarization, seeing individuals and not labels.

And Dave Wordinger, the Libertarian candidate? He had an opportunity to continue speaking up on issues important to Libertarians throughout the general election season, in a time before the Top Two ended access for minority parties. Shutting out voices has not reduced polarization but concentrated it in legislative races.

Note: Pay attention to the difference in turnout between the primary and the general election. The Top Two was supposed to pull in more independent voters during primaries. It has not.

2005

Like every candidate I’ve ever interviewed, I ran to make a positive difference for my community and my state. Losing an election hadn’t changed that drive. But when I showed up to volunteer at Republican party organizations in 2005, it was a puzzlement to the old timers. Losers who come out of nowhere (i.e. unknown to the party structure) to file for higher office are not unusual. Coming to work in the trenches afterwards is less common. “It was just an election,” I said, “I’m still interested.” They were skeptical.

There are often barriers to being the new volunteer amongst the old guard in any organization, but perseverance wins. I kept showing up, we built relationships, we worked on fundraising to support local candidates together, and made sure our team was represented at community parades and events. The party organization mattered.

2008

When another legislative seat opened, one of the old timers recruited me to run. It was a five way all Republican primary in 2008. No Democrat bothered to even file in the solidly red 7th legislative district.

That lack of participation by the opposite party also happens in solidly blue districts as a result of the Top Two. It makes it easy for candidates to demonize the “other side” when they don’t share the same campaign trail. It makes it harder for independent voters to hear all issues addressed as the focus in forums leans either red or blue. It’s the opposite outcome of what the designers of the Top Two had in mind, strengthening rather than reducing polarization.

And how did that election come out? I came in second in both the primary and the general, but developed a good working relationship with the winner, the woman who is now Sen. Shelly Short from Addy. Both campaigns were invaluable background for a second career in political commentary and journalism. When I talk to elected officials, we share a background in the arena.

2010 to 2015

Parties began losing power as the gatekeepers after the Citizens United decision from the Supreme Court. The money bombs started dropping with the rise of unlimited independent expenditures from unions, PACS and other types of corporations.

When you read or hear reports on the Citizens United decision as a bad influence on campaign finance law, they’re not wrong about the impact. It was a problematic development with the unintended consequence of undermining the role of the parties. When a journalist keeps saying “corporations” without mentioning unions, then you know you have identified a left-leaning media outlet. Parse the narrative accordingly.

The Washington Democratic Party has played the money game well. Washington has a rate of union membership higher than the national average. Public sector union membership outnumbers the private sector by about 2:1. Public unions have an obvious self-interest in electing candidates more inclined to be generous in bargaining agreements and about 96% of union donations go to Democratic candidates and causes.

While the public sector unions became a major player in Washington politics, the Republican party didn’t have access to the same deep union pockets. Billionaires like Tom Steyer, now a candidate for governor of California, dumped money directly into legislative campaigns to support extreme “Blue” candidates. Progressive leaning tech executives who made their money when Washington’s business climate was rated 5th instead of 47th have funded primarily Democratic causes, even as people like Brad Smith of Microsoft now speak on the record about how bad recent legislative actions have been for business.

The parties no longer had the ability to be a moderating influence by controlling the money, and the money increasingly followed ideological special interests. For an individual or a union with money to spend, why send it to a party and let a party decide on how to spend it when you can just do it yourself?

But each Party still plays a role in shaping the political narrative, and the content of the messaging is shaped by active members willing to attend meetings. I served for seven years as Chairman of the Lincoln County Republican Party, and every year it was a struggle to fill all the PCO positions. If no one files, it is the responsibility under state law for the County Chair to fill the slots by appointment. The narrative will be ruled by those who show up. If you don’t like the narratives, run for PCO, attend meetings, build relationships and learn how to make political sausage.

2015 to present

The Spokesman-Review contacted me with an offer of a freelance contract to write a weekly news-opinion column in 2015. I had been blogging weekly for the Seattle P-I and demonstrated I could produce 600 words or so a week from a “rural and conservative perspective.” The editors asked if stepping out of partisan politics might be a deal-breaker, a requirement for any journalist. It was not. I have not belonged to any partisan organization since changing careers. Journalism codes of ethics require it.

But every human has biases rooted in their personality, education and experience. Having a background inside the political sausage making world shapes my perspective and my questions. Like the South African commercial farmers, I see the tension between protecting individual freedom and a powerful government preferring dependency. My history inevitably shapes my stories.

Thank you for subscribing to support independent journalism. I encourage you to become actively involved in healthy, civic conversation over the proper role of government in our lives (beer and darts optional).

“Government exists to protect us from each other. Where government has gone beyond its limits is in deciding to protect us from ourselves.”

―Ronald Reagan

RELEVANT LINKS:

Washington Education Association Political Action Committee: $13,987,884.33

https://defendinged.org/investigations/diverted-state-and-local-teachers-unions-spending/

Commonwealth Foundation:

https://commonwealthfoundation.org/2025/12/08/government-unions-spent-915-million-on-politics-in-2024/

https://www.commonwealthfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Union-Political-Spending-Report-Dec2025-12-2-25.pdf

Tom Steyer – money bomber:

https://factually.co/fact-checks/politics/tom-steyer-political-donations-organizations-funded-amounts-559f47

Corporate PACS:

https://www.seattlepi.com/seattlenews/article/tech-giants-changing-hue-from-red-to-blue-1259654.php

Resources for tracking money in politics:

Money in Politics - Open Secrets: https://www.opensecrets.org/

WA Public Disclosure Commission: https://pdc.wa.gov/

Political Spending by Public-Sector Unions Is Deep Blue: https://www.governing.com/politics/political-spending-by-public-sector-unions-is-deep-blue#

Disclosure – Union vs Corporate:

https://www.politicalaccountability.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Union-vs-Corporate-Disclosure-Fact-Sheet.pdf

Business Climate:

https://chiefexecutive.net/best-worst-states-business/

Microsoft Executive Brad Smith in 2025 on WA business climate (note the reference to Gov. Ferguson saying he would reject the wealth tax – which he didn’t):

Archived election results, 2004:

7th Legislative District: https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/data-research/election-data-and-maps/election-results-and-voters-pamphlets/washington-state-election-results-archive

Top Two Primary Initiative: https://ballotpedia.org/Washington_Initiative_872,_Top-Two_Primaries_Measure_(2004)



