Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

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morrisondeb's avatar
morrisondeb
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Well, I was going to take a walk, but then your post popped up and I couldn't resist sitting for a few minutes longer. Darn, I thought we might be gearing up for a WA Braver Angels debate, but it was timely nonetheless. My husband had just this morning been noodling on offering to be Democrat PCO in our neighborhood, and now I'll encourage him even more! You make a compelling argument for such involvement. I also appreciate your reflections on the top 2 primary system, which is a decidedly mixed bag IMHO.

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