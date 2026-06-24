Meme battles began to boil on social media before the first equipment rolled in to the project site at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Not too surprising. Action by any agency of the Executive Branch is likely to bring out Trump Derangement Syndrome in the far left, echoed on the left and countered by reactive cheerleading from Trump fans. Now that the reflecting pool project is finished, the memes have begun flowing again and they are sucking everyone in the middle down the drain with them.

Seriously, people, get a grip. It’s a reflecting pool and it’s still reflecting. Tourists are enjoying their summer visits to the nation’s capital on the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence and taking lovely pictures. And as they have for the last hundred years, the National Park Service is still trying to keep the pool clean and clear, a nearly impossible task for any shallow body of water in summer visited by thousands of people and their trash.

When the memes first bubbled up I tried to ignore them based on familiarity with the complications of design, construction and how federal project contracting works. I was hoping when the project was done we could all just move on. When I saw this photo from a friend I trust to have posted without filtered alterations or political agenda, I reposted it:

Serene, eh? I shared it on Facebook with this simple preamble:



“Juneteenth 2026 view of the Reflecting Pool at the Washington Monument in the District of Columbia. No AI enhancement, no political commentary, just an ordinary vacation photo from a longtime friend and neighbor Jennie.

I’ve seen too many good people manipulated into TDS outrage over an ordinary National Park Service repair project. A reminder to all - be very skeptical of memes triggering negative emotions.”

Oh my, did that start a debate. My intentions were good, centering on the hoped-for common ground of a simple vacation photo. In my head it was an echo of Rodney King’s 1991 plea “can we all get along?” I should have remembered how well that didn’t turn out for Los Angeles.

For the many people who saw a beautiful picture, and either overlooked or understood my political commentary was incidental – thank you.

For the people pointing out the irony of making a statement about political manipulation as itself a political statement – you had a good point about irony but I was honestly being pedantic and not manipulative. Perhaps naively I hadn’t considered it as political or expected political reactions. Or maybe I should stop posting before I’ve had my morning cuppa tea to wake up.

For the one jerk who rapid-fire replied by posting two dozen or so classic TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) memes, no thanks for interrupting with constant notifications pinging my phone. I immediately deleted them, then unfriended the guy. He wasn’t someone I know in real life anyway and no one needs that kind of negativity in their lives. Not his negativity in mine or what he apparently sees as mine in his.

For those who jumped into the accidentally triggered debate over algae, public works contracting and reflecting pool renovation, thank you for almost everyone staying pretty darn civil in what sometimes became a heated back and forth. It’s okay to disagree, and we all need to keep practicing how to share different perspectives without inflammatory personal insults.

Background can be boring

The pool has had structural, drainage, cleaning and algae problems for as long as it has existed and probably always will. Here’s the boring narrative:

1922-1924 Original construction.

1929 First repairs required because of structural settlement.

1935-1936 More modifications for better drainage.

1970-1974 Improvements made for the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

1978 NPS website reports the maintenance burden increasing with 10-15 truckloads of debris removed twice a year.

1981 Full reconstruction to solve water leaking, intake, drainage and cleaning.

1986 Engineering report says structural system still failing.

2009-2010 Two years of planning to solve ongoing water leaking, intake, drainage and cleaning issues.

2010-2012 Major reconstruction, now drawing water from the Tidal Basin instead of the municipal water system. Pool reopens, then is drained and cleaned because of a major algae problem.

2015-2016 Drained and repaired after damaged by construction of the World War II monument.

2017 Drained and cleaned to remove a water-borne parasite affecting ducks.

2022 Planning begins for another round of repairs to resolve ongoing water leaking, intake, drainage, cleaning and algae problems.

2024 NPS publishes a “Sources Sought Notice to gauge interest from both large and small businesses for a competitive acquisition strategy” for the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to resolve the ongoing problems. Does not follow through with a Request for Proposals.

2026 NPS files “Sole Source Justification Other than Full and Open Competition” based on the work needing to be done before the planned celebrations of the 250th anniversary celebrations and to resolve water leaking, intake, drainage, cleaning and algae problems.

There’s a definite pattern there . . . to quote an actual expert from a report by left-leaning NPR as opposed to random meme generators:



“It’s called ‘New Pond Syndrome,’” says Steve Goodale, a Canadian swimming pool specialist. “It’s a known thing that happens when you take a natural, clear body of water like this that sits in an open air environment and you try to start it up, very often you end up with green water almost immediately.”

Goodale says the process took longer — a matter of days — to unfold in this case likely due to the sheer size of the pool, which measures 2,030 feet long and has a surface area of approximately 338,000 square feet.”

A couple of hours deep diving into more background on the current project writes a very different narrative.

Fact checking the outrage machine

Far left memes have worked effectively to trigger outrage over the cost of the project, the no-bid contract, the schedule, the materials and triumphantly highlighting the appearance of algae as the final argument in denouncing President Trump. What’s behind the headlines?

Sole source contracts are not unusual when there is a hard project deadline or when a manufacturer limits the number of approved applicators as part of their own quality control. If the NPS had moved faster, knowing the 250th anniversary was coming up, the work could have been done in the 2025 construction season. If the NPS had issued documents in the winter of 2025, it could perhaps have been bid before the 2026 construction season. None of that happened.

Scheduling and willingness to absorb the flak from Trump haters would have played a part in any contractor’s willingness to take on the project, whether competitively bid or sole source. Searching turned up a very small pool (pun intended) of potential applicators for industrial coatings of this specific type selected by the NPS. The awarded applicator may have done one project for a Trump golf course property in Virginia, the reporting is a bit vague. No tie seems to have surfaced other than Trump was a satisfied past client.

From the Sole Source Justification dated March 31, 2026:

“While multiple contractors may perform general contract repair the revised SOW [Scope of Work] requires specialized experience with thick build polyurea systems, manufacturer approved materials, and heated plural component application equipment. Only a limited pool of contractors possessed the qualifications and equipment necessary . . . furthermore the schedule constraints and strict environmental window preclude a competitive procurement cycle as any delay would prevent project completion before May 22nd.”

It’s a typical procurement process moving at the pace of bureaucracy under two different presidential administrations.

Now about that paint everyone is suddenly an expert on. From reading the technical data sheets, something I did for 30 years as an architectural specification writer, paint is an incredibly simplistic term for a two-component rapid curing elastomeric unified structural lining system applied to a 100 mil thickness. Typical house paint is about 6 mils. The reflecting pool received the same multi-layer coating often used in potable water systems. You might be drinking water from a tank lined with this same system.

This is a heavy-duty industrial coating with “good resistance to many commercial and industrial chemicals such as acids, alkalis, oils and cleaning chemicals.” A few vandals randomly dumping paint stripper of any kind into a 6.5 million gallon pool is unlikely to cause damage. Same for adding jugs of a mild acid like hydrogen peroxide, a standard and environmentally safe treatment for algae blooms.

That doesn’t mean someone intent on destruction didn’t research to figure out the right chemical, the right dose and a way to apply it in a specific location to create a bubbling or peeling problem. And no coating is resistant to a sharp blade and a determined vandal. Given the high level of angst expressed by the far left over anything touched by Trump, vandalism also could have occurred during the installation process, by someone with the nefarious intent and technical savvy to sabotage the substrate to reduce adhesion.

And while it is true a handful of people have been arrested for vandalism, the impact of the vandalism is speculation. In the end the simplest answer to any delamination is there was an application problem, something to put on the punch list for repair when conditions permit. Punch lists are a normal situation on any construction project.

Debris has been a problem since at least the 1970s. Disposables of all kinds proliferated post-World War II as fast as good public manners seem to have declined. Junk ends up hand-tossed or wind-blown into the pool. The NPS cleans it out, more comes in, and filters don’t like debris no matter who is president. Are there disgruntled characters who don’t like the current president tossing trash as well as talking trash? Probably, but not remarkably so.

Some memes include flat out misinformation. One privately shared by a left-leaning friend specifically called out a company called Greenwater Services as receiving “a $20 million no-bid contract to paint the pool.” Totally false. Greenwater Services was awarded a $1.7 million bid to provide a proprietary nano-bubble water purification system. Proprietary products can’t be bid and it’s just the latest attempt in a century of trying to control algae in a shallow pool.

And then there’s all the bluster about algae. There has always been an algae problem in the reflecting pool, it’s inevitable. What’s also inevitable in this highly polarized atmosphere is now it’s treated like a referendum on the character of the president. Anyone recall blaming the president for the algae bloom after the 2012 project? It’s not an Obama or Trump I or Biden or Trump II problem. It’s complex environmental biology and humans trying to create something nature abhors – an empty, lifeless body of water.

Lastly, let’s talk about the money. Based on readily available public sources in 1976 it would seem we, the people, spent around $29 million ($5 million in 1976 translated into 2026 dollars) preparing the Mall and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for the bicentennial. In 2012 we spent about $48 million in current dollars. Put into perspective, the $14.7 million making headlines today counts as fiddling small change. It’s expensive to own and operate a pool. This is a very large pool.

Can we just get along?

Simplistic memes have posted before and after photos, picking whatever angle and color of photo suits their outrage agenda. The silliest ones from both sides include unflattering caricatures and middle-school level name calling, like the tired trope of highlighting President Obama’s middle name or deliberately misspelling Trump. Those kind say more about the person who posts and reposts them than they do about either president.

We all know it’s no major effort to make a photo look however you want it to look. Any photo of water will change with the sky, the time of day, and the angle of the light. I like Jennie’s photo. It’s beautiful. It’s peaceful.

Can we agree? Can we all just get along and save the argy-bargy for something meaningful? And one more time, a reminder to all - be very skeptical of memes triggering outrage.

RELEVANT LINKS

2009 Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Environmental Assessment:

2024 Sources Sought Notice: https://www.highergov.com/contract-opportunity/z-nama-291052-repair-lincoln-reflecting-pool-140p2025r0011-r-84275/

2026

https://sam.gov/opp/b533eb6dcaf24f25b900828720a8b3fa/view?utm_source=chatgpt.com

NPR reporting, source of expert opinion: https://wamu.org/story/26/06/21/algae-clouded-trumps-vision-for-the-reflecting-pool-but-scientists-arent-surprised/

Note: There are far more links of information behind this report, siphoned from several hours of AI assisted research into government records and mainstream reporting, curious to test my perception of the situation. Happy to share, send me an email. Happier to still to see everyone just move on to discussing things more consequential, like what does ending the Iran War well look like, will the DOJ prosecute those arrested in $6.5 billion (with a B) in healthcare fraud, and who funded the far left domestic terrorism plot to turn President Trump’s UFC birthday bash into a Washington DC mass casualty incident. Everyone has something to contribute to the conversation when we remain curious. We need to discuss contentious issues by assuming good intent and seeking to disagree accurately.

The next four days I’ll be at the Braver Angels National Convention at Temple University in Phildelphia, Pennsylvania. Subscribe to receive email notification of dispatches from the place that started it all 250 years ago!