Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

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Bill Reynolds's avatar
Bill Reynolds
1d

The real reflection is the one of where we are as a country

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Dian Allison's avatar
Dian Allison
2d

Well, it's certainly "reflecting"!

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