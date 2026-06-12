The State Building Code Council meets Friday June 12 to consider adopting rules on reducing embodied carbon in buildings. Did your eyes already glaze over? Hang in there and let me explain why you should care about such a wonky subject.

Embodied carbon is most simply understood as a calculation of the carbon footprint of building materials. The goal is to tread more lightly on the earth by using specialty versions of common materials, such as “green” concrete and “green” steel. Specialty versions or certifications of any material are more costly and less readily available. If you believe this move is essential to address an existential threat to the planet, then you’re probably saying “well heck yeah, we should do that.”

If you carefully follow the ever-evolving science expanding our understanding of the complex climate system, if you see both advantages and disadvantages in a slightly warming planet, if you ask what are the outcomes and what are the tradeoffs before public policy is adopted, then you might want to submit your opinion via email and pay attention to the results of the June 12 meeting of the State Building Code Council.

It won’t be easy.

The code council relies on technical advisory groups and a byzantine system of review and recommendation requiring dogged persistence to participate in code development. Participating with the code council is not as intuitive as the legislative hearing process. The legislature’s website embraces public input, the SBCC website seems to merely tolerate it. Links are provided at the end of this essay if you want to try.

American building codes were developed to address public health and safety. Early codes focused on mitigating loss of life through structural integrity and reducing fire hazards. Major urban conflagrations of the late 19th and early 20th century impacted the public welfare. Codes required adequate fire separation between buildings, enough exits for the number of occupants, and doors with panic bars swinging in the direction a panicked crowd would be pushing out of a crowded theater. Providing sanitation, fresh air and daylight in densely urbanized areas was also covered in codes.

Primary stakeholders in code development were (and still are) first responders from the fire service, insurance companies, public health departments, contractors and building material manufacturers, and building design professionals. Tangible problems were addressed with cost effective and practical solutions.

Codes have never defined the best or most exemplary practice but the minimum necessary to get the job done safely. They are updated on a three-year cycle as new hazards and new solutions are identified.

When I entered the architectural profession half a century ago, we were taught “earthquakes don’t kill people, buildings do” and nobody ever wants it to be their building. Structural design rules were being strengthened in every code cycle and safety was a primary focus. Building codes written for buildings to not fall down or burn up and kill people are pretty basic.

Then energy codes came along seeking to improve the operational characteristics of buildings, all in the name of supporting the public welfare. It’s hard to believe now, but even into the early 1970s buildings usually had little to no wall or roof insulation. Stairs were everywhere and doorways were narrow. And so minimum insulation requirements to reduce energy use and increase human comfort were adopted. Accessibility codes were adopted in Washington well before the ADA became federal law. Protecting public health, safety and welfare were still the watchwords, recognizing building codes were supposed to set minimum standards for the public welfare without creating a barrier to aspirational standards.

But every new requirement adds cost, and rising costs also impact the public welfare. Code developers and groups like the SBCC are supposed to consider a cost-benefit analysis before adopting new requirements, not traditionally a strength of a code adoption process focused on weighing life safety cost-benefit. The effects of ever-rising minimums apply to all buildings, which drives the state capital budget building schools and other public facilities, which drives demand for ever-higher taxes. The impact on construction cost is easiest to track in residential construction, where pricing people out of homes is hardly in the interest of the public welfare.

In the last few code cycles, the process has been co-opted not just in Washington but nationally by environmental special interest groups determined to press an extreme agenda. It’s a movement pushing beyond affordable, good enough code minimums for a reasonable cost. It abuses the process as a shortcut around legislative gridlock in developing policy, a point made by the chair of the International Code Council Committee in a hearing on adding embodied carbon language into the code at a national level.

Which brings us back to why you should care. The governor controls appointments to the SBCC. Former Gov. Jay Inslee and certain legislative extremists who failed to get their proposals through the more transparent legislative process turned to the SBCC to advance their agenda.

Code adoption is not set up to be user friendly to the general public and tends to be dominated by the loudest voices paying attention or pushing an agenda. It is designed to efficiently agree on specific solutions to real world problems, not to debate policy resting on competing models of future conditions. The process effectively shuts out the voice of the public in weighing cost and the benefit.

Posted on the SBCC website for the embodied carbon proposal are links to letters of support and opposition. One of the letters of opposition is from a coalition including the Associated General Contractors, Inland Pacific Associated Builders and Contractors, and seven major providers of materials impacted by the proposed new Appendix S. You can read the letter in full at the link. Here’s my plain English paraphrase describing how I see it:

Dear SBCC:

We oppose adopting embodied carbon requirements into the state building code. We supply materials and build buildings and we know what we’re doing. We all want good things for our state but this isn’t helpful.

Building codes are intended to protect public health, safety and welfare. RCW 19.27.020 spells out six purposes, objectives and standards. In our opinion, embodied carbon doesn’t fit into any of those six categories, especially not health or safety purposes. It’s not just our opinion but the opinion of members of the International Building Code Council. We’re including six of their key points in our letter plus a link to a video of their meeting for additional emphasis. Pay attention to their expertise in codes. Embodied carbon is not a public health or safety issue. It does not belong in the building code.

A few legislators have introduced bills about embodied carbon reduction standards and the legislature hasn’t been interested. The legislature did ask the SBCC to do a study. The legislature directed the SBCC to work with the building industry and suggest workable language for new legislation, not to suggest new building code requirements. When the SBCC did the study, it didn’t involve any of us in doing the work and just stuck our comments in the back as an appendix. We are not happy.

Also we’d like to point out the SBCC did the study using the wrong working group and missed opportunities to avoid duplicating work already done elsewhere in the country. SBCC’s study ignored the trade-offs in higher cost to the state for building projects.

We shouldn’t adopt aspirational rules in the building code. Embodied carbon data and technology are changing faster than the building code’s three-year cycles, and the code will always be behind. We should not distract Building Officials from their focus on protecting public health and safety with a non-life-threatening issue like calculating theoretical quantities of embodied carbon in building materials.

In conclusion, there is no justification for adopting this proposal as part of the building code. The SBCC should reject it. We’re not unreasonable, we’d be happy to talk with you about what might be workable and useful. This proposal isn’t it.

Sincerely,

Sue Lani Madsen and a coalition of contractors and materials producers who would have to implement these rules

The ICC voted unanimously to reject adding embodied carbon to the building code. Listening to the testimony from both proponents and opponents at the ICC hearing made the logic behind their decision clear. Embodied carbon tracking schemes do not belong in building codes.

Adding a special Appendix S to the building code in Washington for embodied carbon is on the agenda for June 12. The Washington Council of the American Institute of Architects has come out in favor of the proposal. I disagree. As a licensed architect and Emeritus member of the AIA, I agree with the opponents testifying to the ICC that embodied carbon is out of scope of the basic building code and the language is problematic for enforcement by building officials. Our current methods of accounting for carbon reduction are questionable, with ever shifting supply chains and inconsistent standards for reporting embodied carbon. As one of the opponents at the ICC hearing said, “This isn’t ready for prime time.”

Embodied carbon must be discussed and debated as a matter of public policy not as part of the building code.

I’ll be submitting this column as my comments to the SBCC. Would love to attend the meeting but will be at the UW Tacoma graduation on June 12 celebrating with my godson, who scraped through high school and then blossomed in college while working full-time. We’re very proud of him even if he is a Husky!

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RELEVANT LINKS:

SBCC Website with links to studies, letters of support and opposition and the proposed changes:

https://sbcc.wa.gov/2024-international-building-code-embodied-carbon

International Code Council hearing on adding embodied carbon rules into building code:

https://www.cdpaccess.com/videos/8273/

Building codes and legislative gridlock:

https://www.cato.org/regulation/winter-2024-2025/reforming-us-building-codes

Opponent: Coalition opposed to adoption of embodied carbon requirements in building codes, letter to SBCC (must copy and paste): chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://sbcc.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2025-06/EC%20-%20SBCC%20Coalition%20Letter%202025%20-Logos.pdf

Proponent: Carbon Leadership Forum:

https://community.carbonleadershipforum.org/t/washington-state-building-code-amendment-appendix-on-embodied-greenhouse-gas-emissions-reporting-and-reduction/8957

Hopeful proponent facing into real world issues:

https://www.gresb.com/confronting-embodied-carbons-data-problem-how-do-we-know-where-we-stand/

Also highlighting real world issues: Dept. of Ecology carbon reduction reporting errors highlighted:

https://www.washingtonpolicy.org/publications/detail/state-co2-report-shows-86-of-washingtons-claimed-climate-benefits-are-probably-fake

PURPOSE OF BUILDING CODES

RCW 19.27.020

Purposes—Objectives—Standards.

The purpose of this chapter is to promote the health, safety and welfare of the occupants or users of buildings and structures and the general public by the provision of building codes throughout the state. Accordingly, this chapter is designed to effectuate the following purposes, objectives, and standards:

(1) To require minimum performance standards and requirements for construction and construction materials, consistent with accepted standards of engineering, fire and life safety.

(2) To require standards and requirements in terms of performance and nationally accepted standards.

(3) To permit the use of modern technical methods, devices and improvements.

(4) To eliminate restrictive, obsolete, conflicting, duplicating and unnecessary regulations and requirements which could unnecessarily increase construction costs or retard the use of new materials and methods of installation or provide unwarranted preferential treatment to types or classes of materials or products or methods of construction.

(5) To provide for standards and specifications for making buildings and facilities accessible to and usable by physically disabled persons.

(6) To consolidate within each authorized enforcement jurisdiction, the administration and enforcement of building codes.