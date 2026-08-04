It was never about broadly examining the sources of violence, polarization and hate in Washington state and then determining the best ways to respond proactively. The make-up of the Task Force was not representative of the cultural diversity of the state of Washington. It is therefore not surprising to find Recommendation 1 of the final draft report is a foregone conclusion from the Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force.

Public comments on all twelve recommendations must be submitted no later than August 7 through the DEMV portal. There is still time to put your opinions on record. Here’s mine.

The Task Force began with a commitment to a specific academically based public health protocol and is following through to suggest yet another new state program in a state without the means to fund current programs. And so we have a recommendation to set up a “Hate-Fueled and Targeted Violence Program” in either the Department of Health’s Injury and Prevention Program or the Attorney General Office’s Policy Division.

The email invitations for public comment make it clear that “suggestions to alter any aspect of criminal law, create new criminal penalties, or increase criminal law enforcement” falls outside the public health focused boundaries of the Task Force. There must have been internal debate over whether violence from political extremists is best treated as a public health problem or a crime problem, and thus equivocates on who the subject matter expert should report to.

Making the Attorney General Office’s Policy Division an option leaves room for British style anti-free speech policy. The UK is experimenting with policing Non-Crime Hate Incidents (NCIH) but recently scaled back its policy on arrests and prosecutions after public outcry and facing an overwhelming quantity of unpleasant, cranky, and hate-fueled comments on social media. We need to learn from their experience on what doesn’t work, in addition to protecting our American right to free speech.

Precision matters in a program with legal consequences. The task force mandate on studying “domestic extremism” broadly included actions plus motives and left room for discussion of the impact of polarization on both ends of the political spectrum. But what does the term “hate-fueled” mean in the context of combatting domestic extremism? Judging the intentions behind individual actions is subjectively political, and while there is a legal definition of a hate crime, no definition is offered for the fuzzier term “hate-fueled.”

Which of the following situations, if any, would you qualify as “hate-fueled?”

Case 1 – Just One of the Gang: A “group of young people who appear to be at odds with each other” (as the former Seattle Police Chief described them) decide to settle their differences at the Bite of Seattle. One of the gang members is killed, as are two bystanders. Others are wounded. Was this a hate-fueled action? Territorial gang warfare over drugs and sex-trafficking? Nihilistic violence? And does it qualify as mass violence, typically defined as four or more victims, when only one person was the actual target and others were merely collateral damage? Why not in plain language define a program to interdict gang violence?

Case 2 – When Love Grows Cold: A cuckolded husband arrives at his wife’s lover’s office and shoots him, then proceeds home to kill his own wife. The motive clearly seems hate-fueled, but is domestic violence a different category? If he also tracks down and kills six members of her family, does it become “hate-fueled and targeted violence” under new AG policies or just plain old first-degree murder, the oldest crime on record.

Case 3 – Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered: A despairing child who has been convinced by misinformation to believe her body is physically wrong for her mind has been prescribed powerful off-label hormones and develops a paranoid fantasy about mass killing. She is determined to carry it out. Is she fueled by hate? By drugs? By mental health confusion? By the on-line nihilistic violent extremism (NVE) swirling on-line?

Case 4 – Lying in Political Speech: A group organizes to fight a citizens’ initiative. The group is determined to prevent women and girls from preserving a separate female category for sports competitions as defined by Title IX. Their campaign uses misinformation and disinformation, which isn’t illegal in politics according to the Washington State Supreme Court ruling in Rickert v. PDC in 2007.

The group targets anyone using biologically accurate objective definitions for sex as “hate-fueled” and adopts an aura of righteousness by calling themselves “No Hate in Washington State.” The NHWS group refuses admittance to two ticket-holders to an event based on religion and gender identity. Do the group’s actions meet the definition of hate-fueled? It sure isn’t love and inclusion. Would supporters of this group qualify for treatment under the Hate-Fueled and Targeted Violence Program to prevent actions transitioning from verbal to physical violence?

No one can police the human heart

Recommendation 4 notes the importance of preparing materials written in plain language. Assuming the legislature will be inclined to uncritically accept the task force recommendation, somewhere in this report there must be a plain-language definition of what is intended by “hate-fueled” and an explicit rejection of British-style thought policing. Washington state must not hand over authority to a single subject matter expert in a state office to identify the dividing line between good and evil, especially one based in the Attorney General’s Office of Policy.

“The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either—but right through every human heart—and through all human hearts.” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn in The Gulag Archipelago

Epilog: New content is posted weekly. Paid subscriptions are always welcome and will get you past the occasional paywall. And as this is posting on Primary Election Day, a reminder - past and future Meet the Candidate videos for Washington elections can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@SueLaniMadsen. Ballots must be in the drop box by 8pm August 4!

BACKGROUND LINKS:

Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force portal: https://www.atg.wa.gov/domestic-extremism-and-mass-violence-task-force

Will from time to time be intiating a paywall for essays with extensive background links. Writing an opinion is the easy part, collecting the research takes time.