The Washington legislature adjourned March 12, 2026 and our lives, liberty and property are still not safe.

On the positive side, many bills passed by legislators to keep the government running have near unanimous support. Others have broad support to fix unintended consequences, like HB 2416 ensuring Spokane’s Waste to Energy Plant wasn’t inadvertently choked off by the Climate Commitment Act. That was a good bill.

And sometimes the legislation coming out of Olympia smells an awfully lot like offal.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published offal (noun) 1. The waste or byproduct of a process 2. Rubbish

It’s the byproduct of the process where a majority party controlling the office of the governor, the attorney general and both chambers of the legislature are unchecked by a sympathetic state supreme court. Washington’s Democratic leadership has shown little hesitation to ram through what suits their loudest partisans, and can make political life hard for any Democrat who steps out of line.

This session the legislature attempted to interfere with the most basic democratic and constitutionally guaranteed action by making the People’s initiative and referendum process more difficult. We can be glad SB 5973 the “Initiative Killer” hit the rubbish bin this year, but it bears watching. It could be brought back to life in the 2027 session.

Plenty of problematic bills did pass. Detailed background links to the bills highlighted below are included at the end of this post. Sharing sources with readers is one of the advantages of writing a blog over a newspaper column.

No state income tax means . . . rebranding

Marketed as a “Millionaires Tax,” Democratic leadership rejected every Republican amendment that would have locked in one million dollars in income as the minimum standard deduction. There is nothing preventing a future legislature from lowering the standard deduction to capture more Washingtonians in the taxpaying net with a simple majority vote.

The majority party also rejected an amendment to reduce the number of authorized new staff positions next year from 223 to 150 for a tax that won’t be collected until 2029. Methinks the intent is to build a mini-IRS infrastructure for income tax collection across a broader population.

Democrats also voted down an amendment to make sure money collected under the tax would be used to support free school lunch for all, Governor Bob Ferguson’s favorite talking point. What Governor Bob doesn’t say is (a) 75% of students already get free lunches funded under other state and federal programs and (b) school lunches are only in the intent section of SB 6346. There’s no assurance the legislature will spend general fund money to meet the intent statement.

Democrats also rejected amendments to send it to the voters, and made sure it has an emergency clause. Odd sort of emergency when it comes with two years advance notice. Democrats made sure the People could not use the more straightforward Referendum process to repeal it, leaving an Initiative to the People as voters only recourse. Initiatives require more signatures. Be ready for a push this summer, with a misleading ballot title and fiscal note from the Attorney General’s office saying rejecting the income tax will mean children will lose the free lunches they were never guaranteed in the first place. The only emergency is its unpopularity heading into campaign season.

The best definition of wealth is having choices, and the list of millionaires and other job creators choosing to leave Washington’s tax trap is growing daily. Wealthy people don’t have to rent a U-Haul to “redomicile.” They can just change their status at the tennis club to non-resident and spend enough time at their second (or third) homes to be out of reach of Washington’s mini-IRS.

There goes the Sheriffs

SB 5974 was roundly rejected by duly elected Sheriffs from both parties and every county, as well as by the Washington State Sheriffs Association and the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The objection is simple. Sheriffs are elected officials. There is a process in place for recall by the People, same as any other elected position. Creating a governor appointed board with the power to remove a sheriff “will remove your voice as a voter in who is elected to and remains your elected Sheriff,” testified Sheriff John Nowels (R-Spokane County).

From the other political side, Sheriff Donnell “Tank” Tanksley (D-Whatcom County) released this statement: “SB 5974 undermines local control, imposes restrictive qualifications on an elected office, restricts volunteer programs, and will burden County governments with unnecessary costs.”

The Legislature ignored the Sheriffs’ lived experience and the state constitution and passed it anyway. Expect to see this one landing in the lap of the State Supreme Court.

It’s alive! ETA rises from the rubbish bin

A new Electric Transmission Authority (ETA) of ten people, to be appointed by the governor, with no legislative confirmation, not answerable to the State Public Ethics Act for financial conflicts of interest, granted eminent domain power, and having authority for siting, financing and building high transmission power lines – what could possibly go wrong?

SB 6355 was introduced in the 2025 session, allowed to linger in obscurity until the last two weeks of the 2026 session when it was resurrected from the rubbish bin after cutoff using the legislative power of an authoritarian majority. I testified on behalf of the Washington Rural Environmental Network with barely 24 hours notice before the public hearing, along with representatives from power companies, forest landowners, and potentially impacted county governments. It was frustratingly futile. The tyranny of the majority was on display.

Does this maneuver foreshadow a future resurrection for the supposedly dead SB 5973 Initiative Killer? Wouldn’t surprise anyone with an eye on Olympia.

Housekeepers, nannies and gardeners – oh my

When HB 2355 was signed into law on March 9, handshake agreements with a neighbor kid for lawn mowing became illegal. The Domestic Workers Bill of Rights extends statewide the requirements Seattle imposed on itself in 2018 without regard for Washington’s diversity of cultures and communities. It’s one more link to add to the chain of ways to make the law-abiding lose respect for the law.

If you pay someone for cleaning your bathroom, watching your kids or pulling weeds for over 4 hours in any one month, congratulations. Your home is now a workplace and you are the head of Human Resources. Get ready to track:

Written agreements

Minimum wage and overtime

Notice and severance pay

Privacy protection (for the worker not the employer)

Anti-retaliation & anti-discrimination notices

The Department of Labor will be issuing guidelines. Wouldn’t a poster like this look fine in your foyer?

The winners out of this law will be temporary help agencies who can deal with the recordkeeping. Fines are in the range of $20,000 to $40,000 according to SEattle attorney Meg Burnham at Davis Wright Tremaine. Your house cleaning neighbor who likes to control her own schedule as an independent contractor is out of business or driven deep underground. So is her teenager with the lawnmower and the old lady next door who keeps an eye on a few kids after school to supplement her retirement.

Yes, of course there are people who take advantage of other people’s labor but this is a sledgehammer where a scalpel would do. The best protection for casual workers is a robust market competing for their services. Nothing feels quite as good as the freedom to say take this job and . . . well, you know the rest.

And finally, the “supplemental” budget

This was supposed to be a supplemental budget year, with minimal necessary adjustments to align spending with actual income. Turns out estimated income didn’t meet expectations, but instead of reducing spending Democratic leadership increased spending, added more taxes, and hoped this time by golly the projections would be right.

Even with optimistically cockeyed income assumptions for the new income tax, the majority party still managed to make cuts to critical services. Rep. Travus Couture (R-Allyn) summed up the final budget cuts in a newsletter as follows:

• A combined $1 billion in Medicaid over the last two budgets

• $250 million from K–12 schools, particularly in rural and low-income districts

• $124 million from child care

• $31 million from nursing homes and assisted living

Remember that list when you read glowing press releases from Democratic legislators on their priorities. This isn’t a federal administration problem, this is an authoritarian state party problem.

Postscript: Forthright will be publishing background on the upcoming Washington State Supreme Court elections over the next seven months. If you have a question you’d like to see explored, please drop it in the comments or send an email. Paid subscriptions gratefully appreciated to cover costs of accessing sources of information to share.

RELEVANT BACKGROUND

Spokane’s Waste to Energy Plant and the CCA (HB 2416):

https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_d723c7a9-c98b-4960-88f0-6d4419550809.html?a

Initiative Killer (SB 5973): https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_034b5c59-6055-49ee-ae90-66ea88412b85.html

State income tax (SB 6346):

ESSB 6346 as passed: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Passed%20Legislature/6346-S.PL.pdf#page=1

The Center Square: https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_2dfec4c8-994c-4f91-afb9-3ea0c7715adf.html

Commentary on impacts:

Kiplinger: https://www.kiplinger.com/taxes/washington-state-millionaire-tax

Future 42: https://future42.org/legislature-sends-state-income-tax-to-gov-ferguson-after-rejecting-key-taxpayer-safeguards/

Wall Street Journal: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/how-to-hollow-out-your-states-economy-e5098141?mod=e2li

Vijay Boyapati, software engineer:

Michael A. Rothman, engineer and author:

Sheriff Removal (SB 5974):

2SSB 5974 as passed: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Passed%20Legislature/5974-S2.PL.pdf?q=20260319224957

Testimony by Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels (R-Spokane):

Electric Transmission Authority (SB 6355):

SSB 6355 as passed: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Passed%20Legislature/6355-S.PL.pdf?q=20260319225302

Testimony from WREN:

https://www.wrensong.org/wrensong/sb-6355-proposes-new-authority-with-eminent-domain-power-impacting-rural-communities

Letter from Rep. Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy):

https://www.wrensong.org/wrensong/rep-dye-requests-action-to-stop-sb-6355

Domestic Workers Bill of Rights (HB 2355):

SHB 2355 as passed and signed: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Session%20Laws/House/2355-S.SL.pdf?q=20260319225138

WA State Standard: https://washingtonstatestandard.com/briefs/nannies-housekeepers-and-other-domestic-workers-to-gain-state-protections-in-wa/

Commentary on impacts:

Senate Democrats: https://senatedemocrats.wa.gov/saldana/2026/03/10/domestic-workers-bill-of-rights-signed-into-law/

Washington Policy Center:

https://www.washingtonpolicy.org/publications/detail/hiring-someone-to-jobs-around-the-house-legal-advice-from-dwt

“Your Home May Now Be a Workplace”: https://www.dwt.com/blogs/employment-labor-and-benefits/2026/03/washington-state-new-domestic-workers-law-2027

Supplemental Budget:

Commentary from Rep. Travis Couture (R-Allyn): https://traviscouture.houserepublicans.wa.gov/2026/03/12/couture-blasts-democrats-80-billion-budget-warns-of-cuts-to-schools-health-care/