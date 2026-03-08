Forthright

Forthright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy D Churchill's avatar
Nancy D Churchill
15h

I really like this piece. I’ve had similar thoughts.

Reply
Share
Wendy's avatar
Wendy
15h

It's getting harder and harder to resist leaving this state... I want to keep hoping for my votes to count and change to happen... Great piece, Sue Lani!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sue Lani Madsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture