In the Evergreen State, the inconsistency and hypocrisy of the Washington Democratic Party has made the concept behind every No Kings protest laughable. The majority party is currently pushing the following affronts to democracy through a legislature under its total control:

Establishing an appointed board unaccountable to the people with the power to remove a duly elected sheriff, in defiance of the expressed will of the people. Legislation status: Passed both chambers, SB 5974 awaits the governor’s signature or veto.

Establishing a state income tax in defiance of ten rejections by a vote of the people, and gutting Initiative 2111 from the People to the Legislature banning the adoption of an income tax. I-2111 was embraced by the majority party in 2025 to avoid having to face the voters again. In 2026, Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen (D-Seattle), cynically called the adoption of I-2111 a “pie crust promise, easily made and easily broken.” The so-called Millionaires Tax starts with a standard deduction of $1 million per household but there are no barriers to dropping the standard deduction in the future, and amendments by the minority party to add those barriers were rejected. It is strategically marketed to satisfy the “tax the rich” crowd and carefully crafted to block the constitutionally protected right of the people to referendum. Legislation status: ESSB 6346; as of March 7 scheduled on the floor calendar for the House to consider. May be amended from the floor, but only if the majority party allows it. Gov. Bob Ferguson has said he will sign it if it lands on his desk.

Establishing an appointed board unaccountable to the people with the power to use eminent domain to seize private property for the purpose of siting electric transmission lines. This new Authority is independent of the Executive Branch and not answerable to the State Ethics Board, with no barriers to conflicts of financial interest. Legislation status: SSB 6355; as of March 7, scheduled for Executive Session in the House Committee on Appropriations at 8am on Monday, March 9. May be opportunities for amendment in committee, but only if the majority party is open to the suggestions from the minority party pleading to mitigate negative impacts on rural counties and communities.

A republic, if we can keep it

Our form of government is a democratic republic with a deliberately clunky separation of powers. Rights belong to the individual not the collective, and it is the duty of the government to protect and defend those rights. The founding generation of the American experiment rejected a monarchy but also understood the dangers of a pure democracy, where mob rule eventually imposes the tyranny of the majority. The larger the mob and the longer it remains in control, the greater the tyranny. Moderating voices are drowned out by partisan idealogues.

This problem applies to red states as well as blue states, it just manifests differently. And in Washington state, it manifests in ways making a mockery of the protest movement called No Kings. How does it do this? Let us count the ways.

First, from the national website for the No Kings coalition:

When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option.

We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.

America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear.

It belongs to us, the people.

As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country.

If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken.

We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite.

America has a long history, rooted in white supremacy, of suppressing the rights of people of color.

But our history also clearly shows that people-powered movements are how we end authoritarianism.

We’re coming together again on March 28 to make it clear to Trump that his fear and intimidation aren’t working.

In America, we have NO KINGS and power still belongs to the people.

And now the perspective from an ordinary Washington state conservative, incorporating No Kings rhetoric in italics:

When our families are under attack by lies about the intent and purpose of the people’s parental rights initiative, when the legislature studiously ignores evidence on what drives the costs pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option.

We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence, remembering that not all violence comes with a club. In Washington, violence comes in a suit with a briefcase.

America does not belong to strongmen like former Gov. Jay Inslee or his hand-selected heir Gov. Bob Ferguson.

America does not belong to billionaires with no loyalty to place, but to the myriad of small businesses and property owners who are committed to building their communities.

America does not belong to those who rule by fear with threats to jobs for not following orders of a single strongman, threats of crippling fines to businesses, or threats of lawsuits to landlords.

It belongs to us, the people.

And we demand respect for our constitutionally protected rights to petition the Legislature and for the right of Referendum.

As Gov. Bob Ferguson and the Washington Democratic Party loyalists who “vote blue no matter who” escalate their attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country.

If they believe we will roll over and allow them to take our freedoms, they are mistaken.

We are coming together again because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite. Maybe even on March 28.

America has a long history, rooted in socialist disruptions dating back to the IWW, of using direct action and violence instead of the electoral process to overthrow our free market based system protecting the rights of all individuals to prosper from their own labor.

But our history also clearly shows that people-powered movements are how we end the authoritarianism hiding behind utopian visions of a socialist paradise.

Sit this one out unless you have the humility to admit you didn’t protest the fear and intimidation used by Gov. Jay Inslee during his 975 days of authoritarian rule. Even if forgiven, Washingtonians will not forget.

In Washington, we have a system more insidious than a mere human king, where power is denied by the entrenched tyranny of the majority.

Defending democracy in a democratic republic

Based on election results for governor, 40% of Washingtonians have been ruled for four decades by an increasingly entrenched 60%. We are at the point where democracy dies, and the majority tends to tyranny. We need an uprising of independent and moderate voices pushing back on an out of control majority.

Democracy works best when the decisions are being made by the people immediately affected by the outcomes, at a local level where immediate accountability tempers human selfishness, and where altruism is rewarded by strengthening personal and community relationships. When eight people in a lifeboat agree to use the principles of democracy to make decisions, the result will be trade-offs acceptable to all. When eight million people make decisions with a simple majority process, a substantial chunk of the population will be dissatisfied. The loudest voices and the largest number will prevail.

This problem applies to red states as well as blue states, it just manifests differently. Conservative philosophy tends to push more decisions into local control and individual responsibility, accepting unequal outcomes as inevitable given flawed human nature. Progressive philosophy tends to push for centralization of control in an attempt to create perfect systems as the path to a perfect world. Thomas Sowell identifies these two underlying world views as “constrained” and “unconstrained.” From Sowell’s book “A Conflict of Visions: Ideological Origins of Power Struggles:”

“The constrained vision is a tragic vision of the human condition. The unconstrained vision is a moral vision of human intentions, which are viewed as ultimately decisive. The unconstrained vision promotes pursuit of the highest ideals and the best solutions. By contrast, the constrained vision sees the best as the enemy of the good—a vain attempt to reach the unattainable being seen as not only futile but often counterproductive, while the same efforts could have produced a more viable and beneficial trade-off.”

And in legislative affairs, Sowell reminds us “There are no solutions, only tradeoffs.”

In the room where it happens

Decide for yourself if the following exchange on March 3rd at a Republican legislative media availability describes a healthy, open and democratic legislative process to facing Washington state’s budget challenges.

Q. Mitchell Rowland, Spokesman-Review: How much involvement do your caucuses have in hammering out the budget deal that will come out of [Democratic] caucus next week?

A. Rep. April Connors (R-Kennewick): “We have zero influence in that budget. We are allowed at the beginning of session to have an overview of the governor’s budget and once that happens the House [Republican caucus] is completely shut out of the room and not allowed to have any say at all into the budget process.”

Sen. Chris Gildon (R-Puyallup): “And similar in the Senate. This is the time of year when I call it the Democrat on Democrat crime happens, where they have their competing priorities and they’re working within their own caucus to figure out which priorities are going to prevail. And this is not a part of the process where Republicans typically have any insight or influence.”

Sen. John Braun (R-Centralia): “In some ways even worse than they don’t invite us into the room when they’re negotiating the budget, they also for many years now since they got majorities in both chambers they use the conference process, which means once they work out everything behind closed doors and it comes to a vote, there is no opportunity for amendments or change to the budget, it’s just whatever they worked out and that’s it.”

Shutting out the legislators representing 40% of the people from the room where it happens is authoritarianism and tyranny. Feel free to try and change my mind in the comments.

