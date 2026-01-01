Fifteen years after a lame duck Congress passed the Affordable Care Act, the cost curve continues to rise. We keep tweaking the old system hoping to get new results.

Arguments shutting down the government in 2025 over subsidizing insurance companies in the hopes of reducing premiums to their customers missed the whole point of health care:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Taking care of people who are sick and supporting people in staying well.

It takes a change in thinking. Not focusing on how to provide insurance, whether public or private, but how to most efficiently and effectively deliver care to patients, support health and provide peace of mind in the face of risk. We need a new level of thinking about both how to pay for and how to deliver health care.

So why hasn’t Congress done something about it? Among all outcomes of the [Un]Affordable Care Act, polarizing the conversation into political trench warfare is the worst. Albert Einstein’s advice applies: “The significant problems we have cannot be solved at the same level of thinking with which we created them.”

We have become accustomed to equating having health insurance as the metric for better health, but it’s not a simple relationship. My husband and I haven’t had traditional health insurance for over a decade. We joined a healthcare sharing ministry in 2014, one of the exceptions to the supposedly mandatory insurance requirement under Obamacare, and I’ve never been more satisfied with our access to healthcare.

Living outside the insurance system for the last decade has impacted my point of view. Here are four vignettes from the perspective of an outsider highlighting absurdities in the status quo.

Check your network

A recent Spokesman-Review article highlighted the high cost of ambulance services in Spokane and Spokane Valley, interviewing two women who had medical emergencies. Both women were told by their insurance companies they’d have to foot the entire bill because the ambulance service was out of network. One ambulance service covers 95% of calls in Spokane County, 911 dispatchers don’t ask for insurance cards. The unasked question – how does that even work? It’s not like they had an opportunity to shop around. Networks are how public and private insurance companies control their costs by negotiating for a break on prices, not how they better serve patients.

How does this payment control practice benefit patient health and personal choice? Why do we accept this system without question?

Doctor’s orders

Requiring pre-authorization is used by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance to control costs. Doctors chafe at time wasted arguing on behalf of their patients, patients chafe at delayed treatment and pointless procedures. And while it may control cost for the payer, it reduces access for the patient.

In 2017, I took a hard fall on ice in the barnyard, landing square on the point of my shoulder as I twisted to avoid landing on the two baby goats in my arms. Without an insurance company looking over her shoulder, my doctor was delighted to outline a patient focused course of care to repair the readily diagnosable rotator cuff damage. We skipped an x-ray (“won’t tell me anything”), she prescribed physical therapy to strengthen the shoulder for a better surgical outcome, and sent me for an immediate MRI to get me into surgery faster. With insurance calling the tune there would have been an x-ray, then another office visit, then a course of PT to satisfy an insurer hoping to avoid surgery, then another office visit before authorizing an MRI, before eventually scheduling surgery. I asked for the diagnostic code for the MRI and set it up myself. Prices ranged from $578 to $3,405. It was not a surprise to find the best value and lowest price was at a physician owned and operated orthopedic hospital in Post Falls ID, Northwest Specialty Hospital.

Washington does not allow doctors to build and operate hospital facilities seeking to “practice on their own terms and do what’s best for patients,” as Northwest Specialty says on their website. Washington limits competition by requiring a certificate of need process keeping the number of beds scarce. Washington also drives up healthcare costs by refusing to address tort reform, which drives up malpractice insurance and makes doctors wary, plus a generally heavy regulatory burden on all business. There is no sales tax on medical care, but there is a gross receipts (B&O) tax and a plethora of other business unfriendly regulations.

Surgery was successful and I paid nothing out of pocket. Every healthcare provider from the clinic to the surgeon to the physical therapist agreed to discounts upon request, and the discounts counted towards my $500 share of the cost. Healthcare sharing ministries are not insurance, but it’s been better peace of mind than any insurance I’ve ever had.

How do one size fits all protocols benefit patient health? How does dragging out the process of diagnosis and treatment with extra appointments and more out of pocket costs to the patient help their financial health, especially for high-deductible policies? Why do we accept this system without question?

Price is right?

Healthcare pricing is complicated by the system of negotiated prices where nobody pays retail, costs are fuzzy, and everything depends on the buyer’s ability to score discounts. There is wild variation at every level of service from basic transport to advanced surgery.

The Spokesman-Review highlighted the variations in pricing ambulance services in the December 21 article:

“starting Jan. 1. Spokane Valley residents will be charged $5,404.49 for basic life support transport by American Medical Response . . . people needing an ambulance inside the city of Spokane will be charged $5,275.

In Seattle, AMR charges $950 for an ambulance transport and $15 for every mile traveled; AMR charges Vancouver residents $1,572.88 for basic transport and $30.77 per mile; and in Yakima, AMR charges $1,715.26 for basic transport and $49.29 per mile.”

One of the reasons given by AMR for price differences is a higher ratio of Medicare/Medicaid patients to private pay in Spokane than in Seattle. And the uncomfortable truth is there are people on public assistance who call 911 when an ambulance isn’t necessary. They have chaotic lives, they know they don’t have to pay and this is how they access healthcare. “Frequent flyers” and other mis-users of healthcare services have no skin in the game.

Rural hospitals and some urban hospitals face financial issues when the mix of public and private pay tilts too far towards Medicare/Medicaid. While Medicaid expansion has helped some hospitals by reducing numbers of those uninsured and unprepared for self-pay, public programs underpay and rely on private insurers reimbursing at higher rates. Medicare for All proponents must face into a system relying on private pay and private insurance to pick up the cost Medicare refuses.

Why is healthcare pricing so lacking in transparency? Why do we accept this system without question?

Seeing the whole patient

This month another example of non-patient centered care hit a young friend from a small town in eastern Washington. “Jane” was diagnosed at her local ER with sepsis. From the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality:

“Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency that happens when a body’s response to an infection damages vital organs and, often, causes death. It is one of the most expensive conditions treated in hospitals in the United States.”

This was a true emergency, and the system kicked in. What the system did not do is think about the whole patient. Fortunately, a nurse at the emergency department at UW Montlake in Seattle stepped in and . . . you’ll have to read on to find out how Jane got there and how it ended.

First a bit of context.

In the interest of good stewardship of healthcare resources, it makes sense to have tiers of service. Levels are related to availability of staff and equipment, not a ranking of quality of care. Staffing and special pieces of equipment are limited. The only Trauma Level I hospital in Washington is Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. As a primary teaching hospital, they have surgical staffing on site 24/7 on standby. Critical access hospitals are Trauma Level IV or V. Spokane’s hospitals are Trauma Level II; they may have to recall surgeons from home and may not have some of the more rarely used equipment on site.

Jane presented at her local Level V hospital emergency room. The attending physician ordered a CT scan, considered to be the best way to confirm the seriousness of the infection, although not without some risks and tradeoffs according to one medical journal. The order made sense in theory, partly as defensive medicine to control liability. In practice, there was a problem. Jane is morbidly obese, a compounding factor for any illness. The only CT machine in the state large enough to perform the scan is at UW Montlake in Seattle.

There were imaging alternatives - MRI or ultrasound - closer in eastern Washington but once the order was made, the order was carried out. Didn’t matter that Snoqualmie Pass had been impacted by heavy rains and landslides, that kind of risk didn’t make it into the medical journal. Helicopters and fixed wing aircraft were grounded. Off Jane went by ground ambulance to Seattle, with IV antibiotics starting treatment.

The test was done many hours after initial diagnosis, the results were good and a discharge order was entered at 11:30pm to discontinue the IV and send her home with a prescription. The ER needed the bed back.

Which meant a young woman who has never lived in a town of more than 900 people was expected to walk out of an urban ER at midnight and find her way home. Coping with unfamiliar situations is not in her wheelhouse. Her mother and I were frantic.

Jane’s nurse assured us she wouldn’t push my friend out the door or leave her languishing in the lobby until someone could drive there in the morning. Her nurse delayed implementing discharge for a few hours as she figured out how to arrange transport for Jane to a relative in Tacoma. Her nurse was an angel. Jane came home on a Greyhound bus the following day, the entire 48 hours a stressful ordeal for someone dealing with sepsis.

Praise the Lord for nurses who remain advocates for their patients in the face of systems failing to see the whole picture. My friend is recovering at home. Her ordeal had nothing to do with the politics we argue about - insurance or Medicaid or Medicare or tax credits or payment schemes. It was driven by a system designed in the old medical landscape, more focused on controlling cost and liability rather than on how best to deliver modern healthcare.

What has changed since the era when sepsis meant certain death, with treatments never conceived even a few decades ago? When did patients become widgets to be processed? Why do we accept this archaic system without question?

New Year’s Resolution

Stop using healthcare as a political cudgel. Avoid bumper sticker logic to end debate, neither Medicare for All or Repeal Obamacare is going to lead to better patient care. We have a 20th century system ill-suited for the 21st century. Patterns of work have changed making health insurance tied to employment vulnerable. Diseases that used to be death sentences are now chronic conditions, square pegs forced into a system designed around round holes of acute care. Drug breakthroughs and treatments proliferate. Nobody knows what anything costs and we defer hard discussions on price vs risks vs benefits. How do we align individual patient interests with delivery systems to balance access and accountability?

Why do we accept this system without question?

Vow to ask more questions in 2026.

Postscript

The rest of the story of Patient Patty and her quest for gallbladder surgery, with pre-surgical appointments that could have been telehealth and 260 miles of wasted driving trying to meet up with the surgeon (https://suelanimadsen.substack.com/p/first-do-no-harm). To her credit, the surgeon was not pleased when she found out about the run-around by her front office and did her best to schedule surgery as quickly as possible. The surgeon’s care was top notch.

