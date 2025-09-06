An offhand remark from a friend kicked off this essay. “Patty Murray won’t sign the blue slip for Pete Serrano’s nomination.” Sworn in August 11 as US Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Serrano has 120 days to be confirmed by the Senate or the appointment lapses.

The “blue slip” tradition allows the two Senators representing a state to weigh in before a presidential appointment for US District Attorney advances to a full hearing. Usually, it’s a formality. Sen. Murray announced she plans to object by withholding her signature on the blue slip of paper used for the process. Among her reasons - he’s out of step with Washington values, and she knows this because the people of Washington rejected him for Attorney General in 2024.

Washington is a diverse state with significant divide when it comes to political values and political parties. A quick glance at the red/blue map of election results confirmed voters in the Eastern District of Washington clearly favored Serrano. Digging into the numbers, Serrano swept all but one county east of the Cascades. In Whitman County, home to Washington State University, Nick Brown squeezed out a mere 69 vote majority (narrower than the final 133 vote margin between Gregoire and Rossi in their infamous 2004 gubernatorial race).

No surprise here. It’s a classic Washington east/west split, almost identical to Sen. Patty Murray’s results in 2022, except Murray lost to Smiley in Whitman County by a mere 24 vote margin. Clearly Sen. Murray doesn’t represent eastern Washington’s values in the minds of a majority of eastern Washington voters, if votes are the guideline.

Separating the county vote totals between eastern and western Washington tells a more interesting story. The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington serves the counties of Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

Voters in the Eastern District of Washington favored Serrano with 61.97% of the vote. Sen. Murray only won 57.15% of the vote statewide in her last election and claims to be representing all of Washington. By Murray’s own metric, Pete Serrano clearly represents eastern Washington’s values.

For readers unfamiliar with Washington politics, there is an old saying that you can see all the votes you need from the top of Seattle’s Space Needle. King County dominates politics in Washington the way Chicago lords it over Illinois and New York City over rural upstate farmland of New York.

The Washington scene would look very different without King County voters. A majority of the rest of Washington preferred Pete Serrano and his values over now Attorney General Nick Brown. It wouldn’t even be as close as the Gregoire-Rossi contest. Serrano had a substantial margin of more than 47,000 votes without King County pulling the state hard to the left.

Pete Serrano is in step with Washington values and would have been elected Attorney General with a 50.83% majority. Washington would be a swing state again if we had no King. And Serrano is a qualified appointee for the position of US Attorney of the Eastern District of Washington.

REFERENCES:

Washington Governor (Gregoire/Rossi) 2004:

https://www.historylink.org/file/7336

Washington Attorney General (Brown/Serrano) 2024:

https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20241105/attorney-general_bycounty.html

US Senate, Washington (Murray/Smiley) 2022:

https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/us-senator_bycounty.html