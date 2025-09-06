Forthright

Chan Bailey
Sep 6

The blue slip tradition of allowing 1 senator to stop the confirmation of a US District Attorney is asinine and needs to be changed. The President is elected by the entire country and and has the authority to appoint federal prosecuting attorneys. No one senator should be able to stop that. A local example of such stupidity would be that a Spokane County Commissioner could stop appointment of a mid-term replacement of a Spokane Superior Court Judge because they feel Gov. Ferguson's choice doesn't reflect the values of Spokane County (even though, they would be correct). I would like to remind Senator Murray that, as Barack said, "elections have consequences." One consequence of the 2024 election is that President Trump nominates attorney generals and the entire senate, not just Patty Murray, votes to confirm them.

Sue Lani Madsen
Sep 20

UPDATE from a friend who is a GIS master looking at how Sen. Patty Murray performed in her last election against Tiffany Smiley:

"In the 20 counties that make the Eastern District (https://www.waed.uscourts.gov/about-us), Tiffany got almost 360k votes (359,819), Patty got less than 240k (231,561), and 1090 write-ins, so Tiffany got 60.8%, Patty shouldn't brag about her 39.2%. Serrano got 461,751, Brown got 296,451, there were 854 write-ins, Serrano got 60.9%, 1% less than the meme but a hair more than Tiffany and still a whole lot more than Patty."

