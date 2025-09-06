Murray says Serrano out of step with WA
Getting nerdy with numbers . . . where would WA be without King County?
An offhand remark from a friend kicked off this essay. “Patty Murray won’t sign the blue slip for Pete Serrano’s nomination.” Sworn in August 11 as US Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Serrano has 120 days to be confirmed by the Senate or the appointment lapses.
The “blue slip” tradition allows the two Senators representing a state to weigh in before a presidential appointment for US District Attorney advances to a full hearing. Usually, it’s a formality. Sen. Murray announced she plans to object by withholding her signature on the blue slip of paper used for the process. Among her reasons - he’s out of step with Washington values, and she knows this because the people of Washington rejected him for Attorney General in 2024.
Washington is a diverse state with significant divide when it comes to political values and political parties. A quick glance at the red/blue map of election results confirmed voters in the Eastern District of Washington clearly favored Serrano. Digging into the numbers, Serrano swept all but one county east of the Cascades. In Whitman County, home to Washington State University, Nick Brown squeezed out a mere 69 vote majority (narrower than the final 133 vote margin between Gregoire and Rossi in their infamous 2004 gubernatorial race).
No surprise here. It’s a classic Washington east/west split, almost identical to Sen. Patty Murray’s results in 2022, except Murray lost to Smiley in Whitman County by a mere 24 vote margin. Clearly Sen. Murray doesn’t represent eastern Washington’s values in the minds of a majority of eastern Washington voters, if votes are the guideline.
Separating the county vote totals between eastern and western Washington tells a more interesting story. The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington serves the counties of Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.
Voters in the Eastern District of Washington favored Serrano with 61.97% of the vote. Sen. Murray only won 57.15% of the vote statewide in her last election and claims to be representing all of Washington. By Murray’s own metric, Pete Serrano clearly represents eastern Washington’s values.
For readers unfamiliar with Washington politics, there is an old saying that you can see all the votes you need from the top of Seattle’s Space Needle. King County dominates politics in Washington the way Chicago lords it over Illinois and New York City over rural upstate farmland of New York.
The Washington scene would look very different without King County voters. A majority of the rest of Washington preferred Pete Serrano and his values over now Attorney General Nick Brown. It wouldn’t even be as close as the Gregoire-Rossi contest. Serrano had a substantial margin of more than 47,000 votes without King County pulling the state hard to the left.
Pete Serrano is in step with Washington values and would have been elected Attorney General with a 50.83% majority. Washington would be a swing state again if we had no King. And Serrano is a qualified appointee for the position of US Attorney of the Eastern District of Washington.
REFERENCES:
Washington Governor (Gregoire/Rossi) 2004:
https://www.historylink.org/file/7336
Washington Attorney General (Brown/Serrano) 2024:
https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20241105/attorney-general_bycounty.html
US Senate, Washington (Murray/Smiley) 2022:
https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/us-senator_bycounty.html
The blue slip tradition of allowing 1 senator to stop the confirmation of a US District Attorney is asinine and needs to be changed. The President is elected by the entire country and and has the authority to appoint federal prosecuting attorneys. No one senator should be able to stop that. A local example of such stupidity would be that a Spokane County Commissioner could stop appointment of a mid-term replacement of a Spokane Superior Court Judge because they feel Gov. Ferguson's choice doesn't reflect the values of Spokane County (even though, they would be correct). I would like to remind Senator Murray that, as Barack said, "elections have consequences." One consequence of the 2024 election is that President Trump nominates attorney generals and the entire senate, not just Patty Murray, votes to confirm them.
UPDATE from a friend who is a GIS master looking at how Sen. Patty Murray performed in her last election against Tiffany Smiley:
"In the 20 counties that make the Eastern District (https://www.waed.uscourts.gov/about-us), Tiffany got almost 360k votes (359,819), Patty got less than 240k (231,561), and 1090 write-ins, so Tiffany got 60.8%, Patty shouldn't brag about her 39.2%. Serrano got 461,751, Brown got 296,451, there were 854 write-ins, Serrano got 60.9%, 1% less than the meme but a hair more than Tiffany and still a whole lot more than Patty."