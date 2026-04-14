Forthright

Forthright

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WTPlearn's avatar
WTPlearn
1d

Enough with tearing down our history. This statue deserves to remain. Move it to the sidewalk, move it to the Federal building plaza, there are plenty of places to relocate. This is history that needs to be shared and explored. #CountiesFirst supports restoring Representation back into our counties and in exploring the history that has built our county, state and nation. We have a legacy, learn, discuss and pass it along.

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morrisondeb's avatar
morrisondeb
1d

Yes, what Bill said!

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