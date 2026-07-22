In the race for Supreme Court Justice Position 5, the Forthright endorsement goes to Judge Dave Larson. He is committed to an independent judiciary, to following the rule of law, and would add ideological balance to a court which lacks the viewpoint diversity essential to representing all Washingtonians fairly.

Voter participation in judicial races is an essential part of providing balance between the three branches of government and this year there are choices in five races (only four of which appear on the primary ballot). It has been my privilege to seek interviews with candidates and post them here as a resource for voters. Get your ballot in on time and don’t skip the judicial races.

For more details on why the Supreme Court needs balance, check out the first in the Meet the Candidate series at

Balancing the WA Supreme Court Sue Lani Madsen · Jul 19 Washington’s constitution provides for state supreme court justices to be elected, same as we elect our representatives in each of the other branches. We expect our electeds in the Judicial branch to act as a check on authority claimed by the electeds in the Executive and Legislative branches. Read full story

Starting up Meet the Candidate again without a producer or video editor for backup has meant triaging my time. With apologies to the fourth challenger, Judge Greg Miller, and with regret for not getting a response from the recently appointed incumbent Justice Theo Angelis, links to the interviews with two of the leading candidates - Judge Larson and Judge Sharonda Amimilo - are included below.

Both Judge Larson and Judge Amamilo have a heart for public service and are dedicated to their profession. Both have extensive judicial experience, unlike Justice Angelis before his appointment. Justice Angelis did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him through his campaign email listed in the Voter’s Pamphlet.

When Kent Adams and I worked out the original Meet the Candidate format for Spokane Talks Media, we selected competitive races on the ballot in Spokane County - local, state and federal. If we decided a race was worth spotlighting, we were scrupulous about making sure to invite everyone who filed. It made for seven interesting summers.

I was disappointed when Mike the Mover never responded, seems like he’s always on the ballot somewhere and I was curious about what made him tick. But it was heartening to talk to so many candidates with no chance of winning who seriously wanted to help their community by stepping up to run for office. Every candidate deserves our respect for answering that call to duty.

All the rest of us are asked to do is thoughtfully fill out a ballot. We don’t even have to find a stamp, just find a mail box or a drop box. Research for yourself, check my work, dive into the links below, reach your own conclusions. Can’t say it often enough - primary ballots must be dropped off or postmarked by August 4, 2026 to be counted.

Epilog: Please consider subscribing for notifications as new content is posted weekly. Paid subscriptions are always welcome and will get you past the occasional paywall. Past and future Meet the Candidate videos for Washington elections can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@SueLaniMadsen

RELEVANT LINKS:

Meet the Candidate interviews for Supreme Court Justice Position 5:

Judge Dave Larson:

Judge Sharonda Amamilo:

Justice Theo Angelis: Did not respond to request for interview

OTHER RESOURCES:

From the traditional right:

Dangerous Rhetoric: Conservative opinions on Washington state politics:

We the Governed: Conservative opinions on Washington state politics:

From the center to center right Full Court Press:

https://wasupremecourt.org/

From the progressive left Northwest Progressive Institute and Foundation:

https://washingtonsupremecourt.org/

Ballotpedia: Analysis of Washington State Supreme Court candidate campaign finance and court case outcomes (2013 - 2022)

https://ballotpedia.org/Analysis_of_Washington_State_Supreme_Court_candidate_campaign_finance_and_court_case_outcomes_(2013_-_2022)

Seattle Times Editorial, June 7, 2026: In which Kate Riley, editorial page editor, casts negative light on the pattern of well-timed resignations allowing appointments by Democratic governors and the resulting disparate impact on court decisions: https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/supreme-interest-in-wa-high-court-candidates-in-2026-election/

Every candidate has a web page. Look it up. Read it. Send a question and see what kind of answer you get. Check their references, this is a job interview.