Tim
I’ve only come across this from this Substack.

I agree the precise 650 word target seems lazy and pedantic.

Having written rubrics, I appreciate the one you provided. I noticed how 100% targets are peeled back and back and back.

That takes some experience and careful consideration.

Creating a rubric always took me a few drafts… followed by some more adjusting in light of actually using it with student work.

At its best a rubric becomes a tool useful for the student. It reduces stress and improves outcomes when used by the student and applied fairly by the instructor.

In a science class it is reasonable to expect students to express their reactions with the objective restraint associated with critical thinking.

One’s “Biblical” worldview can be assertively pre-scientific and utterly untethered to the critical thinking being exercised in a scientific context.

I acknowledge that “Biblical worldview” can be defined in many ways and can be rigorous in whatever manner one regards as consistent with their definition of “Biblical”.

But… yeah I said it…😄

But, There is a distinction between a personal reaction and a psychologist’s clinical reaction.

I don’t think the rubric was useful in guiding students to make that distinction.

For example, a rubric could require that students use at least 2 quotes from prior class readings to support their reaction. That would be objective to assess, reinforce the relevance of the content being covered, and lend itself to framing one’s reactions as clinical not personal.

Personal reactions to literature (such as Hamlet or Job) should be insightful, inspirational and well expressed in the context of a Humanities course or a Western Lit course.

Assessing student reactions in that context might include…Opens with a quote from the text expressing how it prompted personally meaningful reflection.

Science classes are different from Lit classes. They should require critical thinking consistent with the type of rigor required of scientific discipline.

For example, using APA conventions to cite a source supporting one’s reaction. That’s objective.

Scientific literature functions differently from ancient narratives and that should be evident in how a reaction paper is assessed.

Rubrics can be well designed to assess how one expresses one’s reaction to scientific literature consistent with the critical thinking required of scientific discourse.

Personally…

I’m sympathetic with a college student reacting as a Christian. (I wrote a paper about my Fundamentalism in college … pre-Rubric😄.)

Being honest about one’s personal reactions belongs in a University discussion about gender because we are social beings … and we are sexual beings. We have personal experiences associated with those science facts.

What isn’t a fact is original sin … that’s a religious doctrine.

It’s significant historically and still remains significant in forming the personal views millions. Students who bring that indoctrination into a university have an opportunity to learn how to express that influence and its significance in informing their strong opinions.

But… Being swift to hear, slow to speak and slow to wrath is good advice that’s hard to follow. Bridling our tongues remains a challenge. Shakespeare would agree.😄

