It was a simple reading assignment at the University of Oklahoma. “Lesson - Reaction Paper: Gender Typicality, Peer Relations, and Mental Health,” a title with the obvious potential for conflict. It spread virally with 124 articles counted by the ground.news website, a reliable source for checking media reactions across the political spectrum.

Here’s the neutral summary from the ground.news editors:

A student named Samantha Fulnecky wrote a psychology essay that led to controversy at The University of Oklahoma.

The University of Oklahoma placed the instructor on administrative leave due to a complaint regarding religious bias.

Fulnecky expressed that she feels discriminated against for her beliefs, emphasizing freedom of speech.

The University of Oklahoma confirmed that Fulnecky filed a claim of illegal discrimination based on her religious beliefs.

One useful feature of the ground.news website is their rating of sources for bias, type of ownership and reliability. Here’s a sampling of headlines from sources rated as High or Very High Factuality:

Extreme headline from the Left: “State Universities Are Scrambling to Appease the Bigoted MAGA Regime”

https://newrepublic.com/article/203961/state-universities-appease-trump-maga-bigots

Extreme headline from the Right: “Student’s zero grade for citing Bible in essay sparks national debate”

https://katv.com/news/nation-world/students-zero-grade-for-citing-bible-in-essay-sparks-national-debate

Neutral headline: From a Leans Right publication, “Everyone is wrong about this viral controversy at the University of Oklahoma”

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/faith-freedom-self-reliance/3906650/everyone-is-wrong-about-this-viral-controversy/

They will be targeting different audiences, and while all of them may indeed be highly factual all of them will be different. Each headline alerts you to how the news source will package the story, how they will decide what details are worth including and what questions were probably asked or not asked.

Let’s unpack the situation.

The goal of the assignment was stated as a 650 word paper demonstrating the student actually read the assigned reading and thought about what they read. This appears to be a simple homework assignment to encourage students to actually read the assigned material each week.

The grading rules (i.e. the rubric) say no credit for a paper of less than 620 words, and oddly threatens a 10 point deduction for papers between 620 and 649 words. A target of precisely 650 words and while deducting 10 points on an assignment worth only 25 points invites the accomplished and literate student with a working knowledge of how to use a thesaurus - or simply to Google for synonyms - to add extraneous, superfluous, unnecessary, non-essential, unneeded, excess, extra, pointless and redundant adjectives sprinkled throughout in order to hit the rigid, inelastic, uncompromising, unyielding, stringent, fixed, set, rigorous and intransigent requirements of the instructor. Not a well thought out rubric.

The students are reminded they are not to write a summary of the assigned article, but rather pick out some aspect and discuss it with their own unique commentary. Students are invited to disagree with the article. The instructor provides eight suggestions on ways to approach the discussion, including reacting with why or why not the student feels the topic is worthy of study and any alternate interpretations of the findings. They are not asked to provide citations to other research to back up their reactions. They are invited to exercise critical thinking.

Excellent, we need more critical thinking.

Grading is simple under these rules. 10 points if the grader can tell the student has read the assigned article. 10 points for a paper providing a reaction rather than a summary. 5 points for clarity of writing allowing the grader to get the writer’s point in a single reading.

This is a good assignment for a weekly check-in, with minimal grading time required. As a university instructor for a large undergraduate class, I’d be happy to use this pass/fail rubric to hold students accountable for assigned reading and provide an opportunity to practice effective written communication.

So how did this blow up into the news?

The assignment: Read “Gender Typicality, Peer Relations, and Mental Health”

The full reading as assigned can be found at https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2014-01570-008. Here is the abstract:

“The current study examines whether being high in gender typicality is associated with popularity, whether being low in gender typicality is associated with rejection/teasing, and whether teasing due to low gender typicality mediates the association with negative mental health. Middle school children (34 boys and 50 girls) described hypothetical popular and rejected/teased peers, and completed self‐report measures about their own gender typicality, experiences with gender‐based teasing, depressive symptoms, anxiety, self‐esteem, and body image. Participants also completed measures about their peers’ gender typicality, popularity, and likeability. Results indicated that popular youth were described as more gender typical than rejected/teased youth. Further, being typical for one’s gender significantly predicted being rated as popular by peers, and this relationship was moderated by gender. Finally, low gender typicality predicted more negative mental health outcomes for boys. These relationships were, at times, mediated by experiences with gender‐based teasing, suggesting that negative mental health outcomes may be a result of the social repercussions of being low in gender typicality rather than a direct result of low typicality. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2019 APA, all rights reserved)”

After reading the abstract and skimming the paper, the results of the research seem fairly obvious. Kids who are different are more likely to be teased, and kids who are teased sometimes have negative mental health outcomes. The paper also goes into detail defining stereotypes for typically male and female behavior.

The homework: Write a Reaction Paper

Based on my own experience with nearly a thousand undergraduates over four years, Samantha Fulnecky’s writing is average. Read it for yourself.

The grading: From the former adjunct instructor

The rubric gives no standards to use for awarding partial credit. I’d grade it a 25 out of 25 (assuming she hit 650 words and wasn’t hit with a 40% deduction):

Clear tie to Article? 10 pts out of 10 pts. The student clearly read the article and tied her reactions to the conclusions of the research.

Reaction Content? 10 pts out of 10 pts. The student disagreed with the conclusions drawn by the researchers and gave coherent reasons why, whether the grader agrees or not.

Clarity of Writing? 5 pts. The student stated her reaction clearly, easily met the standard of only requiring a single reading to grade. Mission accomplished.

The student read and reacted in line with the instructor’s suggestions to link the research to your “own experience,” to provide “alternate interpretations of the research findings,” or summarize “your own thoughts about how development proceeds in the domain researched in the article.”

The grading: From the graduate TA

The actual instructor gave the paper a zero. The first paragraph from the instructor’s comments (which were almost as long as the paper):

“Please note that I am not deducting points because you have certain beliefs, but instead I am deducting point[s] for you posting a reaction paper that does not answer the questions for this assignment, contradicts itself, heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive.”

Every time I find myself typing “but” is an opportunity to stop and check my own thought process. Using “but” as a conjunction negates the validity of what comes before it in the eye of the reader, or at least calls it into question. Was the instructor really setting aside personal biases and stereotypes in grading? Probably not.

The point of having a rubric is to avoid arguments over grading by setting clear standards for evaluation. The student followed the prompts, so it would appear she answered the questions for the assignment unless there were other instructions in class outside the rubric.

The assigned reading explored the impact of stereotypes on non-stereotypical children. The basis of the instructor’s interpretation of Fulnecky’s paper as “contradicting itself” can be traced to the difficulty of discussing stereotypes without lapsing into stereotypes or getting tangled in a pedantic argument over the precise meanings of words. What the research paper treated as negative or constraining stereotypes were interpreted by Fulnecky as positive traits to be encouraged based on her Biblical worldview. Those alternative interpretations of the word stereotypes are not mutually exclusive and the paper meets one of the eight prompts.

Students were asked to provide personal reactions, not arguments based in empirical science. This was not a research assignment. While there was a very precise requirement for word count, there was no requirement for footnotes. There was no mention of requiring citations to sources to support the student’s reaction. This was clearly labeled a “Reaction” assignment, and circling back to the “but” in the original sentence, the instructor clearly reacted by deducting points because he found her beliefs “at times offensive.”

If the TA had wanted to score based on content, the rubric should have looked more like this, from a class I taught in 2019 for a final research (not reaction) assignment:

The fallout: Scoring points . . . and it’s a tie

The graduate teaching assistant issued a lazy pass/fail rubric and didn’t follow it in grading. TA self-identifies as transgender. Was the TA aware of the student’s connections to an activist mother and provoked the situation? Clearly the TA has a different worldview, graded accordingly, wrote a dissertation justifying a zero, “earned” paid leave by the university and thus martyrdom. Clearly this is identity-based persecution. Make it viral! Point scored for the Blue team.

The student wrote a lazy paper meeting the minimum requirements, and had justifiable reason to appeal to a higher authority after getting a zero. Instead of a dean in the psychology department, she appealed to her mother. Or did she deliberately provoke the confrontation to earn her mother’s praise? According to the colleague who sent me the background information, the student’s mother is a well-known attorney who “has a track record for generating outrage” and leaped to file a claim of religious discrimination for her beleaguered daughter. Clearly this is identity-based persecution. Make it viral! Point scored for the Red team.

What tickled your ears?

From 1,800 miles away it’s difficult to know exactly what happened. Did the kerfuffle grow organically or did the parties involved seek this controversy just to capitalize on it? Without being able to get behind the paywall of the local newspaper or travel to Oklahoma, I’ll never know the rest of the story.

Did the story really matter? Apparently it mattered enough that over 120 media outlets including this Substack covered it.

Viral news stories hook us when the headline feeds our preferred narrative, or something about the situation intersects with a personal experience. This story reminded me of an email I received from a freshman student’s mother kvetching over his grades. I told her politely to back off and let him grow up. When a colleague said she had the student’s paper, curiosity drew me in. How would I have graded? Reflecting on that question turned into this Substack post.

So here’s the question for the next viral headline tickling your ears. What grabbed your attention and why? How is it being covered by a media source leaning differently? Are there alternate interpretations of the facts available? How close to original sources can you get? Does it matter?

Or is it a story giving off more heat than light, the appearance of useful news but having nothing to offer even as it promises sound doctrine?

