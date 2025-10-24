Whatever one may think of the politics behind last weekend’s No King’s Day, the left wing organizers may have successfully bridged one of the most disheartening signs of disunity in the United States. Instead of flying the divisive “Pride” flag, coordinators kept the focus on the Stars and Stripes. Here’s hoping it will be safe again for both red leaning Americans in blue cities and blue leaning Americans anywhere to fly our common flag without fear of being demonized by the far left.

There was still plenty of fodder for polarization. Human nature being attracted to conflict and prone to pride meant a parade of social media posts this week focused on making one side look righteous and the other side either ignorant or downright evil. Protest signs ranged from the mostly ordinary to the outliers bordering on hate speech, the latter playing into stereotypes of left wing violence and intolerance. None of it was unusual in a nation with 249 year history of free speech and raucous political debate.

CNN estimated the number of participants at somewhere between 5 and 7 million people nationwide, a goodly number that might even be as bigly as the number watching college sports on any lovely autumn Saturday. It easily exceeded the total number of people who actively participated in Tea Party protests during President Obama’s administration.

Like the Tea Party, No Kings was a natural reaction by an out of power party expressing disapproval of a presidential administration, with an extra helping of personal disdain for the president. Unlike that loosely organized grassroots movement, No Kings benefited from big name financing. Deep pocketed organizers included all the usual Democratic “non-partisan” groups who are sure to make use of the names and contact information gathered from participants, presumably making it worth whatever they paid to promote, equip and coordinate the crowds.

From this lifelong Washingtonian’s perspective, protests characterizing President Trump as a king were primarily good material for mockery. We had a king enthroned in Olympia for 975 days who refused to even consult with the people’s representatives from his own party, and blue Washington defended his reign.

At a No Kings rally in Everett on October 18, 2025 Gov. Bob Ferguson vowed never “to bend the knee to this autocrat.” Yet when faced with an actual autocrat, then Attorney General Ferguson backed Gov. Jay Inslee on every covid era proclamation for over two years without a hint of public criticism.

Image credit to the Freedom Foundation

No Kings Day marked the fourth anniversary of the firing of valuable state employees who refused to bend the knee to King Inslee and suffered the consequences to their careers. Ferguson sued Trump nearly a hundred times in four years as Attorney General and got promoted to governor. No one would expect him to bend so much as a pinky finger to Trump, even if it means Washingtonians will lose out on a program of federal tax credits and scholarships for school choice which simply requires Governor Ferguson to accept the program.

It’s hard not to notice the inequity, unfairness and privilege at play. Governor Ferguson chooses not to send his children to public school. That’s his prerogative, his family’s choice to make. All Washington families deserve the opportunity to make the same choice.

Protests are generally full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. No policies change. Few if any minds are changed, although some people may have felt energized individually. Whether it was a rally or a protest depends on your point of view, but either way it was a celebration of the freedom of speech we enjoy in the United States.

We need more reminders of our motto, E pluribus Unum. Out of many, one. The one flag representing all Americans. In less than nine months, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the original no King’s day. Let’s try and do it together, with one flag to rule them all.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Early US presidential elections:

https://www.dailypress.com/2024/08/28/presidential-history-the-vacillating-19th-century-presidential-campaigns/

Timeline of Gov. Inslee Emergency Proclamations through June 30, 2021:

https://mynorthwest.com/local/timeline-washington-states-covid-19-response/2974047

Essential State Employees Terminated in October, 2021:

https://www.opb.org/article/2021/10/19/washington-state-patrol-67-troopers-leave-jobs-due-to-vaccine

https://www.seattlemet.com/health-and-wellness/2021/10/how-many-washington-state-workers-quit-because-of-vaccine-mandates

Emergency Orders Still in Effect as of May 18, 2022:

https://www.chronline.com/stories/washington-still-has-29-pandemic-emergency-orders-in-effect-with-no-plans-to-end-them,291657

Lawsuits Filed by Terminated Employees:

https://chronline.com/stories/washington-faces-spate-of-lawsuits-from-workers-fired-for-refusing-covid-vaccines,320299

https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_d8eb11a4-b34a-11ef-84c2-6bfe8ef4de17.html

https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/politics-government/article301336734.html

https://www.chronline.com/stories/nonprofit-sues-washington-state-attorney-general-over-unvaccinated-workers-fired-during-pandemic,374728

Federal Scholarship Tax Credit:

https://www.aei.org/research-products/report/one-big-beautiful-step-toward-education-freedom-how-the-federal-scholarship-tax-credit-became-law