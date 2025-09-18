If you are a conservative who believes America needs more robust political debate, who understands disagreement is inevitable but hate is a choice, who believes free speech is essential in a free society . . . then this has been a hard week.

Unlike presidents and kings, archdukes and emperors (et tu, Brute?), this was the assassination of a private citizen who freely spoke his mind in a free society. The public assassination of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University has raised tough questions for those of us who put our voices out in the public square.

What happened on September 10, 2025 was a turning point in American culture, pun intended in recognition of the man who founded Turning Point USA. A man who held many of the same mainstream conservative beliefs as I do was murdered in front of his wife and daughter for sitting in a chair and inviting anyone to come up and have a conversation.

I share values with Charlie Kirk. I speak freely in public. Am I a target too?

Helpless

On the 4th of July, I attended the 63rd Annual Freedom at the Arboretum in Spokane’s Finch Arboretum as a volunteer for the Braver Angels Central/Eastern Washington Alliance. According to the invitation, it’s a community gathering celebrating “the revolutionary ideals that inspired the foundation of our country and clearly need to be affirmed today . . . we are non-partisan; however, we don’t shy away from challenging ideas. We welcome members and candidates of all political parties . . . to celebrate this country that belongs to all of us.” The day ends with a communcal reading of the full Declaration of Independence.

While the event attendance tends to politically lean a bit blue, the organizers sincerely work to welcome everyone. All candidates are invited to have booths, as are local religious and civic organizations. It was a perfect event to promote the Braver Angels Way, which includes a pledge to “treat people who disagree with us with honesty, dignity and respect” and declares no one is not worth talking to. We had a canopy, banner, signs, pamphlets – all the usual booth accoutrements. A sunny day with a slight breeze, perfect temperature to be outdoors in short sleeves.

It was much the same setting as the canopy Charlie was sitting under in Utah with a banner, flyers and hats to give away.

A man approached the booth with a smile, said he’d heard of Braver Angels because he’d “read that book by that woman from Seattle,” searching his memory for the name.

I smiled and said Monica Guzman’s “I Never Thought Of It That Way” is a good place to start, and pointed to a flyer with upcoming events. He nodded and strolled along the table, looking at our information. When he reached the end of the table where our Braver Angels business cards were set out, he froze. Stopped dead in his tracks. His facial expression turned to disgust.

He pointed his finger at the card accusingly and said he recognized that name. I smiled again, and admitted that was me. He looked up and stared. As a former conservative columnist for The Spokesman-Review with a byline and a headshot, I’m used to avid newspaper readers recognizing me as someone they might know. They don’t usually react like they’ve spotted a skunk in the roses.

Over the last ten years, I’ve had an occasional threatening email or social media post by keyboard warriors and brushed them off. It’s harder to look hate in the eye.

Honestly, I don’t remember exactly how the rest of the conversation went. He said something about rejecting any organization that included me, and people like me never talked to people like him. I think the last thing I said was “we can talk, I’m sitting right here” as he turned and stalked off.

“An invitation to a conversation not a fight” is what our Braver Angels banner says. Charlie Kirk’s campus tours were an invitation to a conversation. He treated everyone who came up to the microphone asking for advice or to start a debate with honesty, dignity and respect. It’s what we ask of everyone at a Braver Angels event.

Hopeless

This past week left me and many others feeling unsettled, vulnerable. So please forgive me if I’ve snapped at anyone on social media posts I interpreted as in any way excusing, explaining or rationalizing the public murder of Charlie Kirk. It was wrong. full stop.

And it’s personal. Conservatives who speak in public feel targeted.

This is a turning point in the public dialog for the under 30 cohort. They are coming of political age in the wake of a public murder as impactful as the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Both MLK and Charlie Kirk used free speech to advocate for change. Both men roused a sleeping generation to pay attention to the political and social forces around them. Both men challenged society to build a different future. Neither was perfect. While some highlight only their virtues, others delight in pointing out their flaws. Some of their speech was hated at the time even if lionized now.

Speech you hate is not the same as hate speech. It’s no more an excuse for murder than saying a woman whose skirt was too short was asking to be raped. When I started writing this essay, I intended to focus on debunking false quotes and misleading memes calling Charlie Kirk a purveyor of hate speech, until the memory from the arboretum took over the story. You’ll find links at the end of this essay if you want to play whack-a-mole with rumors on the internet. It’s an endless, depressing task.

For the last seven days there have been social media posts minimizing if not outright celebrating Charlie’s assassination. From the far left on the BlueSky platform, there were cheers of “he deserved it” and “who shall we take out next.” Some of my progressive friends didn’t believe that was a real thing. It was and is.

Pedantic progressives pointed politely to President Trump’s statement the day of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and criticized his focus on left-wing violence, said he didn’t do enough to ask for unity, said he didn’t mention Minnesota, said he didn’t mention the attack on Governor Shapiro and his family, said he didn’t say it they way they wanted.

Then there’s the “lies, damn lies, and statistics” arguments. Minimalization intending to prove there have been more murders and attempted murders by deranged individuals influenced from the right than from the left. As if that mattered. I don’t care. It’s not a contest. It’s all awful.

Trump condemned political violence after the murder and attempted murder of legislators in Minnesota earlier this year when it happened, and yet this past week there have been claims he said nothing, or complaints didn’t do enough. Trump’s response in 2017 after a deranged supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders attempted the assassination of Congressional Republicans was measured, even-handed . . . and ignored, given still increasing levels of violence.

Is there anything Trump could have said that wouldn’t have been dissected and dismissed? Would it be great if he could have risen above his personal grief over the loss of a close friend and spoken differently? Sure, there’s always a way to do something better. But focusing on whether the White House could or should have responded differently is a distraction from the fact that violence comes from all quarters of the political spectrum. All.

As the probable left-leaning politics of the current deranged (there’s that word again) shooter started to become clear, a reporter on NPR’s Morning Edition on September 16 cautioned “we don’t know what left wing ideology is.” Seriously? Look in the mirror, ma’am. There are already left-leaning mainstream media outlets romanticizing the accused murderer. And from the right, there’s a cancel culture backlash against people who either thoughtlessly or with true malice openly celebrated an assassination.

This is not sustainable. An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, and America will end up blind and starving.

Ezra Klein, columnist for the New York Times, wrote an op ed the day after the assassination titled “Charlie Kirk was Practicing Politics the Right Way.” From that essay:

“The foundation of a free society is the ability to participate in politics without fear of violence. To lose that is to risk losing everything.”

We need a “mob” of normal people taking control again, who understand disagreement is not equal to hate, and who realize resorting to violence to resolve a political debate is cowardice. The opposite of political violence is listening to free speech. All free speech. As Charlie Kirk said in a post on X/Twitter in May 2024:

"Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free."

Hope

Last Saturday in Cheney, Braver Angels sponsored a five-hour common ground workshop on the victims’ role in the criminal justice system. Six Red-leaning and six Blue-leaning participants dug in, listened, articulated beliefs and shared experiences. They came up with a document finding common ground on values, concerns and possible policy solutions. They were practicing politics the right way.

It was wonderful to be there as a supporting volunteer, making coffee and soaking in the civility. Observing Saturday’s workshop has kept me from melting into a puddle of cynicism on the trajectory of American politics.

Maury Giles, Braver Angels new CEO as of this July, is a longtime volunteer from Utah. He has family ties to Utah Valley University and personal connections to people who unwillingly watched a murder. It’s been a hard week for him too. He spoke optimistically to Braver Angels leaders across the country last Sunday and challenged all of us to “take accountability for the future that we desire.”

There are still going to be hard days and weeks ahead. Sometimes when we speak freely and fully without fear there will be friction. Give grace, assume good intentions, invite conversation, ask curious questions and continue to listen. A little friction is necessary to keep the wheels of civilization moving forward.

There is another source of hope, a peace that passes understanding. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Charlie Kirk both proclaimed Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Charlie was as much an evangelist as a political philosopher as his faith became front and center in his campus tours. I’ll be doing the same in my writing. Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and this little light of mine is not going to stay neatly tucked under a basket to avoid offending anyone.

When exiled Jews returned home from Persia in the 5th century BCE, this was Nehemiah’s prayer. As he led the people in rebuilding the city walls of Jerusalem, there was pressure from conflict agents who hated the project:

They were all trying to frighten us, thinking, “Their hands will get too weak for the work, and it will not be completed.” But I prayed, “Now strengthen my hands.” Neh 6:9

And now my prayer for 21st century America, as we approach the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence:

Lord, walk with the families of Charlie Kirk and Tyler Robinson through this dark valley. Send a revival of the Holy Spirit into the hearts of those seeking peace. Strengthen our hands for the work to rebuild civility in American culture.

