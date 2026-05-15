Think tanks usually measure their impact by op eds published, white papers distributed and testimony given in front of distinguished committees. The Freedom Foundation follows the money. Their goal is not a secret – to choke off the cash flowing out of unions into progressive causes and campaign infrastructure. They start by informing public sector employees of their right to opt out, and then help them do it.

Public sector unions, naturally, see the situation differently and have every incentive to make it hard to leave. So the Freedom Foundation sponsors programs like Opt Out Today and the Teacher Freedom Alliance instead of counting media mentions, and measures the return on their investment in dollars.

In a Cost-Benefit Analysis for 2025, the Freedom Foundation measured progress with an estimated total of $137,950,000 in benefits compared to expenses of $21,589,239. Benefits are counted as any money public sector unions don't get to collect from opted out former members or have to spend defending themselves from Freedom Foundation litigation, fraud investigation or other penalties.

Matthew Hayward, Director of Strategic Outreach, said the Freedom Foundation uses its Cost Benefit Ratio as a selling point for donors. Hayward was a luncheon speaker at the Ponderosa Republican Women’s club on May 12, 2026 in Spokane, doing his job of strategically reaching out.

Before Tom McCabe took over as CEO in 2014, the Freedom Foundation was a typical conservative think tank, researching and writing about a broad range of issues from a limited government and free market perspective. McCabe wanted to see actual change, not theoretical wins. Hayward said the Freedom Foundation picked the public sector union battle because union money was driving the opposition in the other conservative policy battles.

Unions historically played a valuable role in improving worker safety and working conditions, and private sector unions continue to play that role. Hayward emphasized the Freedom Foundation takes no issue with private sector unions, where the realities of the marketplace balance the power between employer and employee.

Public sector unions have no such restraints. Lobbying, in-kind support and both indirect and direct campaign expenditures by the public sector unions give them the power to exercise influence and control over their employer from both sides of the bargaining table. Following the money in the Public Disclosure Commission reports tells the tale of which party is in their deep pockets.

McCabe centered the Freedom Foundation on the problems of public sector unions from the philosophical base camp established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who declined an invitation to speak to the National Federation of Federal Employees on their twentieth anniversary with this:

“All Government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service. It has its distinct and insurmountable limitations when applied to public personnel management.”

--President Franklin D. Roosevelt, August 16, 1937