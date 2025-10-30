It’s been two days since this incident. It took time to move from mad enough to spit nails and name names to calm enough to tell the story as an illustration of stupidity in the healthcare system. All names and locations in this story have been changed except for mine.

This is the story of Patty, a typical rural American facing a typical American healthcare diagnosis. According to the NIH, “gallstone disease prevalence has doubled over 3 decades” and is the most common type of elective abdominal surgery in the United States. Patty needs her gallbladder removed.

Patty received excellent primary and secondary care at her local critical access hospitals. The general surgeon thoughtfully reviewed her case, met with Patty, and noted a number of potential complications. Without letting his own ego or the potential financial benefit to doing the surgery himself cloud his professional judgment, he referred Patty to the closest tertiary care center better suited for complex cases. He was focused on the best possible care for Patty.

The staff at the rural hospital made the connection with a Spokane surgeon within a few days, a remarkably short wait for a busy surgical practice. They were interested in expediting care on Patty’s behalf, to the best of their ability. And then the healthcare system turned Patty into a Patient instead of a person.

The appointment was for Monday afternoon. Patient Patty is unable to drive, given her medical condition. Fortunately, she has a loyal friend we’ll call Angel Amy who has cheerfully volunteered to drive her to medical appointments. But Amy had to be home on Monday afternoon so couldn’t make the full round trip to Spokane, and doesn’t like to drive after dark anyway. The logistics were complicated.

We worked out a plan to get Patty to the 3:25pm appointment. Amy would drive Patty 45 miles to my house, then drive 45 miles back home. I would drive Patty the 40 miles to the address in downtown Spokane as directed by MyChart when Patty checked in on-line over the weekend. Patty would spend Monday night at my house, Amy would pick her up Tuesday morning and get her home with another 90 mile round trip, and hopefully the surgery would be scheduled quickly. Two drivers and 260 miles to deliver a woman enduring pain from a diseased gall bladder there and back again to meet the surgeon and discuss any questions.

It did not go according to plan. Surgery has still not been scheduled.

Patty and I arrived at the appointed location on time, checked with the desk on the first floor, were sent to the third floor, and were cheerfully told we were supposed to be at the Spokane Valley office 14 miles away. We were deflated. We showed her the MyChart instructions, and the receptionist was sympathetic since we’d come such a long way.

“Can you just drive there?” she asked.

Not easily, we’d been dropped off by my husband. While the receptionist called the Spokane Valley office, I called Craig to come back and get us. I mentally calculated how long it would take us to drop Craig off for his appointment and then drive 14 miles from the north bank of downtown to Spokane Valley in rush hour traffic. “We can’t possibly be there in less than 25 minutes,” I said.

The receptionist confidently told us the Spokane Valley office said it would be okay if we were there by 4:15. It was already 3:45. Receptionist #1 said off-handedly surely they wouldn’t turn us away. We arrived at 4:22. Receptionist #2 said the doctor had just left and since we were an hour late, Patty would have to reschedule.

Receptionist #2 had Patty’s address in front of her and knew this miserably sick woman had just traveled 99 miles for a required 20 minute pre-surgical consult. Receptionist #2 said the soonest she could work Patty in was Thursday. And with an attitude that said she was doing us a favor, Receptionist #2 said it could be a telehealth consultation so we wouldn’t have to drive again.

“Why wasn’t that an option to begin with,” I asked through gritted teeth.

Her bland, unapologetic response? “Not all of our doctors do telehealth, but the doctor will make an exception this time.”

Not even a hint of an apology. As if we should be grateful and bow down to the surgeon for deigning to take advantage of modern medical technology to serve the best interests of the patient and the patient’s health. 99 miles in a car with gallstones to get there, 99 miles to get home, and scheduling surgery pushed off at least another four days. Not to mention the burden on the drivers volunteering to make the trip.

It’s an attitude explaining signs on the doors and in the lobby warning people that abusive language will not be tolerated. If the healthcare system ran a practice focused on the patients instead of the system’s convenience, patients and their drivers wouldn’t be so tempted to use abusive language with the receptionists.

In telling this story later that evening to a group of friends, a neighbor who’s also an RN had another explanation for why telehealth wasn’t the obvious first choice for Patty’s health. “They want you to come in because they can bill for more stuff,” said the nurse.

Teeth gritted again. Glad I didn’t think of that in the lobby facing Receptionist #2 or I might have found out what happens when you berate the staff.

There are two non-profit healthcare systems operating in Spokane plus a federally owned hospital, and this story could be any of them. Giant systems operate on their own terms whether for-profit, non-profit or a governmental operation. It’s why we call bureaucracy faceless. Kindness is not a virtue of systems but of people who remember their assignment. In healthcare, it means supporting patients’ health, not adding stress and postponing care.

Our local critical access hospitals still remember their assignment. First, do no harm. And second, treat all patients as individuals. Would be nice if the healthcare system operated that way at every level.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Prevalence of gallstone disease: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36631004/

Postscript: I promised Patient Patty and Angel Amy that I would send an invoice to the Giant Healthcare System. What do readers think? To little? Too much? Too futile?

Amy (aka the Angel):

Mileage: $37.80 (180 miles total @ 21 cents per mile. IRS says 70 cents per mile for business expenses less than a third of that for medical travel.)

Time: $66.64 (4 hours @ $16.66 Washington state minimum wage)

Me (aka Madder than a Wet Hen Madsen):

Mileage: $22.68 (108 miles @ 21 cents per mile)

Time: $49.98 (3 hours @ $16.66)

Patient Patty: $516.62 (priceless, but surely deserves at least minimum wage for added pain and suffering for 7 hours in the car with gallstones. And add in $100 per day for 4 days delay in scheduling surgery.)

TOTAL: $693.72