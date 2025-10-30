Forthright

User's avatar
Dan Shier's avatar
Dan Shier
4d

Hi Sue Lani!

What a horrible story.  So sorry for you, Angel Amy, and especially Patty!

If you’re in the mood for my one year old story I can offer you my family tale of woah regarding getting a 12-year old granddaughter into “a nationally known and respected eating disorder” program, having her assigned to their inpatient clinic in Minneapolis, getting her there, 3 days later being told that insurance wouldn’t cover it and to come and get her.  I billed the program only for the travel expenses (over $3000!).  You guess it, I got a long politely written “FU” letter in return.

Best regards,

Dan Shier

Dickie's avatar
Dickie
4d

I had a friend just go through same gall stone and bladder removal . He went to emergency , they then admitted him for stone removal , the next morning , which ended up being gall bladder removal . He went to MultiCare Valley Hospital. He’s now recuperating at home . He’s 79. So far so good. Maybe he was just”lucky”. My grandmother moved from Coulee City to Spokane just to be closer to healthcare way back in 1979. Us rural folks live dangerously in many ways . Like the other reader said “She’s really lucky to have a friend like you Sue Lani .”

Sorry to say this but ..

My guy bet is you can invoice but they’ll deny it.

