Editors have warned me for years “Don’t bury the lede!” Fair warning to readers, today I am ignoring those editorial voices, starting with a story and ending with comments on the theme from all three candidates for Spokane County Auditor.

Monday afternoon, June 15, Lincoln County. Air temperature in the 90s, no shade within a mile without crawling under the pickup. A combination of 200 or so restless goats and a useless breeze kicking up dust as fine as whole wheat flour, coating my sunglasses as I painstakingly pace around 750 feet of electrified netting to figure out why those dang blasted goats had broken out three times that morning.

The fence was up. All the connections between sections of electric netting were in place. It should be working.

I walked the first 63 foot section of netting, then retraced my steps and spotted a broken wire as I returned to the beginning. After disconnecting, making a repair and traipsing back to reconnect, I spotted another broken section. Back to disconnect, repair, reconnect, return. “It should be working.” And then another repair. Not looking for trouble tripled my work in de-energizing and re-energizing the fence.

“Broken wires,” I muttered to the hot pasture air and the indifferent goats as I started on the second section. “See the broken wires.” While my brain told me the system should be working and had no business not working, the anomalies didn’t register until I made broken wires the focus and a functioning fence the outlier.

Wanting a system to work and assuming systems are working makes it easy to miss what’s broken.

Which brings us back to the lede, the major theme or subject of a column or reporting. Fraud has been high profile headline news in Minnesota and California this year, prompting President Trump to sign an executive order on March 16 appointing Vice President JD Vance to head up a task force seeking out fraud. Specifically, to look for broken wires.

Fraud in Minnesota had been reported for years by local media. Aimee Bock was recently sentenced to 42 years in prison for leading a wide-ranging fraud ring. It was rooted in covid funding involving $250 million stolen from meal programs, Medicaid, and other social service subsidies including day care programs. Many of the programs had ties to the Somali-American community. Day care fraud burst into national spotlight with a series of videos by a young man dismissively described by some as a “right-wing influencer,” but he wasn’t wrong. Fraud was always there if you wanted to see it. He just posted the pictures.

Here in Washington we had our own covid-era $647 million fraud scheme, one that wasn’t caught by the woman in charge but by banks flagging suspicious activity. As head of the Washington Employment Security Division, Suzi Levine took down what internal safeguards had been in place and prioritized getting money out fast. In 2023, the state of Washington had managed to claw back only about 65% of the money stolen by Nigerian scammers. Then Attorney General Bob Ferguson reported another $10 million recovered before he left office in December 2024. Attorney General Nick Brown hasn’t issued any press releases on the subject since taking office.

If I prioritized getting back to my desk fast instead of making sure the fence was working, the consequences would be immediate. Checking for broken wires meant missing my self-imposed Thursday deadline for posting to Substack but also not having to round up a hundred goats gone rogue into town. Corralling only 65% of the herd wouldn’t be acceptable.

Former State Auditor Brian Sonntag explained why social safety net programs are particularly susceptible to fraud, waste and abuse in an interview with The Center Square in January:

“These social service programs, a lot of time they get in a rush and the way they look at it is they need to get money out the door to help the people they’re supposed to help, and sometimes accountability gets overlooked. It was our job at the Auditor’s office to make sure those things got reigned in and accounted for.”

With good intentions to help people and a budget of over $206 million in 2025, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority was (and still is) an obvious target for misuse and abuse of public money. King County Council Member Reagan Dunn approached the King County Auditor about looking into the financial controls (or lack thereof) within the King County Regional Homelessness Authority Accountability. The auditor took a pass and told Dunn to convince his fellow council members.

Dunn was recently awarded the Slade Gorton Memorial Award at the Mainstream Republicans Cascade Conference for his success in pushing the King County Council for a third party audit. The results? From the executive summary of the forensic evaluation by Clark Nuber P.S. Accounting and Consulting Services:

Recurring negative cash balances, approximately $44.7 million as of July 31, 2025

Operating deficit of approximately $4.26 million with about $1.26 million in interest charges

Receivables of $8 million unreconciled and headed to a possible write-off

An unreconciled variance of $1.3 million between internal financial statements and audited financial statements

The result has been a fierce debate in King County over whether the KCRHA should be disbanded and rebuilt or if it can be fixed with a major overhaul of the system. Same question I asked myself as I repaired broken wires. Should I put up a new segment or keep fixing the broken wires?

Spokane County has had its own accountability problems. In 2023, Spokane County liability claims technician Rhonda Sue Ackerman was convicted of stealing $1,378,541 over a nine-year period without being caught by the system. She was ordered to serve one year in prison and repay the million plus dollars, but you can’t get blood out of a turnip. It is extremely doubtful Spokane County will be recovering that money.

This year, voters will be selecting a new Spokane County Auditor to take over the system that failed to catch Ackerman in a timely manner.

Three candidates will appear on the primary ballot. Dale Whitaker and Michael Cathcart have the greatest depth of experience albeit coming from different arenas. Callie Gee is a political newcomer.

Whitaker is a former precious metals industry CFO turned whistleblower. He’s been in the position of someone who spotted a broken wire in a system.

Cathcart has worked in private industry for the Spokane Homebuilders Association, has served as a legislative aide in Olympia, and currently serves on the Spokane City Council. He’s found himself in the same position as Reagan Dunn as a minority on a progressive leaning council, pushing for accountability.

Gee is a recent graduate of Washington State University and describes herself on LinkedIn as an aspiring CPA.

Each candidate was asked the same three questions:

Are you aware of the recent forensic audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority? How do you see the Spokane County Auditor’s role in accountability for money spent by the county, county wide public entities or contracts for similar services provided? How do you see the relationship between the County Auditor and the State Auditor in audits and follow-up to those audits?

Whitaker and Cathcart were aware of the KCRHA audit, which Cathcart pointed out was actually a forensic analysis rather than a formal audit. Gee was unfamiliar with the King County report. Whitaker and Cathcart both pointed out the difference between King County as a charter county and the Spokane County regarding the auditor’s duties. Answers drawn from phone interviews with each candidate are recorded below in the same order as I spoke with them.

Dale Whitaker (R):

Whitaker said an actual forensic audit defaults to the State Auditor’s scope of authority. “The reality,” said Whitaker, “is this is something I’m really passionate about, fraud and accountability in general. He emphasized the importance of strengthening internal controls and empowering employees to speak up without fear of retaliation from the boss. “I’ve been in a situation between choosing a paycheck and doing the right thing. I’d rather have employees hold a payment for day or two if unsure than try to get the payment back.”

While the State Auditor has the authority to do forensic audits, Whitaker didn’t see a county auditor as powerless. “As it sits, it is not within purview of the Spokane County Auditor but doesn’t mean we can’t do our own internal audits and put parameters in place. Once the money is out and gone it’s almost impossible to get back.” He would also like to see more financial information posted publicly so taxpayers have a better understanding of how things work and how money is being spent. “I want citizens to be armed with information to petition the commissioners, a core tenet of self-governance and limited government.”

Michael Cathcart (R):

Cathcart also acknowledged the limits on a county auditor’s authority. “Under I-900 all performance audits are reserved for the state and King County exists outside of that law having adopted a charter,” said Cathcart. “But if someone on staff came to me about seeing financial irregularities, I would certainly go to the Board of County Commissioners and alert the County Prosecutor and the State Auditor so we could begin an investigation.”

As a member of the Spokane City Council, Cathcart has had the opportunity to work with the State Auditor’s office. He described his experience participating in the intro and exit interviews for state audits. “I have highlighted multiple times now concerns over some of the spending we have done with regards to how we are monitoring and overseeing the bills and warrants being issued.” Like Dunn on the King County Council, Cathcart has had questions over spending on homelessness in particular. He referred to an Op Ed he co-wrote with fellow city council member Jonathan Bingle last year encouraging the legislature and the county to use all available existing agencies and departments tasked with oversight responsibilities to dig in and see what’s working and what’s not working. “We need to not only empower but fund these agencies to go after waste, fraud and abuse and we need to cut programs that aren’t performing.”

Callie Gee (D):

Gee called the County auditor’s role an important watchdog for the rest of the county. She proposed modernizing the public facing information on spending “so taxpayers can understand where our money is going and find more efficient ways to spend.” She looked forward to relationships with other county auditors and the state auditor as “something I’ll work towards building, and excited to learn more about that as a fresh new person coming into an office.

Primary election ballots across Washington will be mailed out by County Auditors in less than one month, plenty of time to be doing your homework now. What experience and philosophy of public service is important to you in selecting an auditor, a judge, a legislator or any other position on the ballot this year?

SPOKANE COUNTY AUDITOR CANDIDATES:

Callie Gee: https://www.calliegeeforspokanecounty.com/

Dale Whitaker: https://www.whitakerforauditor.com/about

Michael Cathcart: https://www.cathcartforspokane.com/

Spokane County Auditor portal: https://www.spokanecounty.gov/237/Auditor

State Auditor Reports portal: https://sao.wa.gov/reports-data/audit-reports

FRAUD REPORTING – NATIONAL

Ten national pandemic era fraud cases: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/minnesota-fraud-case-biggest-pandemic-scams/

Washington’s biggest (and bigger) pandemic era fraud: https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/process-fast-tracking-jobless-aid-made-wa-vulnerable-fraud-attack-auditor-finds/5QO3FCK7FVAOPH5UCCCVIEARRQ/

“The newly released audit found that through the end of June 2020, the ESD had lost $600 million dollars to fraud — and recovered only about $250 million. ESD says more has been recovered since June for a current total of $357 million.”

September 21, 2023: https://www.atg.wa.gov/news/news-releases/ag-ferguson-s-innovative-unemployment-fraud-recovery-initiative-nets-42-million

December 24, 2024: https://www.atg.wa.gov/news/news-releases/ag-ferguson-nets-10m-more-through-his-innovative-unemployment-fraud-recovery

Minnesota:

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/prosecutors-seek-50-year-sentence-nonprofit-leader-center-sprawling-mi-rcna346261

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/minnesota-fraud-nick-shirley-video-day-care-investigation/

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/vance-refers-gov-tim-walz-minnesota-attorney-general-doj-fraud-investi-rcna349125

https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/minnesota-fraud-whistleblower-faye-bernstein/

“The committee’s report refers to at least 30 whistleblowers who say they felt threatened — a possible focus for the U.S. Department of Justice’s prosecutors to explore criminal or civil charges against Minnesota leadership.”

California:

https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdca/pr/8-arrested-health-care-fraud-takedown-including-owners-hospices-billed-taxpayers

“Health care fraud undermines federal programs, threatens public trust, diverts resources away from legitimate patient care, and is a calculated attack on programs meant to protect the vulnerable,” said Tyler Hatcher, Special Agent in Charge, IRS‑CI Los Angeles Field Office.”

National task force: https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-formally-launch-fraud-task-force-white-house-says-2026-03-16/

FRAUD REPORTING - WASHINGTON

January 8, 2026: https://blackchronicle.com/west-coast-pacific/washington/wa-sao-audits-found-inadequate-dcyf-oversight-over-child-care-subsidy-program/

King County Auditor, Dept. of Community and Human Services audit results:

https://kingcounty.gov/en/independents/governance-and-leadership/government-oversight/auditors-office/reports-papers/reports/2025/dchs-contracts

King County fraud reporting from The Stranger: https://www.thestranger.com/news/our-regional-homelessness-authority-is-in-deep-trouble/

Reagan Dunn interview re: forensic audit in King County:

Dunn on the hard political work behind the forensic audit: “I’m in the political minority . . . the majority party doesn’t want to look at their own folks or constituencies or whatever it is, in order to get there you have to get the majority party to agree, just had to keep working at it . . . went to the State Auditor, no results. I went to our County Auditor twice, she said go get your colleagues to support it, I went to my colleagues and worked them for awhile and to their credit they came on board . . . and now we are looking at these ugly results and where do we go from here?”

King County Regional Homelessness Authority:

KCRHA 2025 Budget: https://kcrha.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/KCRHA-2025-Annual-Budget-REVISED_12.19.24.pdf

KCRHA Press Release: https://kcrha.org/news-forensic-audit-and-next-steps-for-kcrha/

KCRHA Forensic Evaluation: https://kcrha.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/KCRHA-Clark-Nuber-Forensic-Audit_041726.pdf

Fraud reporting from The Center Square:

December 31, 2025: https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_8720e011-db79-480d-bd3d-f71c1f029671.html

“Daycare centers that receive hundreds of thousands in taxpayer subsidies did not appear to have any children when The Center Square visited the facilities this week and were either openly hostile or told journalists that they were hoping to have children in their care, but did not have an application available or anyone to talk with about enrolling a child.”

January 26, 2026: https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_efa6d49f-1d82-4a8b-ac68-290dc8852311.html

“As previously reported by TCS, the AG’s office has said they will not investigate” day care fraud under DCYF.

September 26, 2025: https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_bcd82bbb-08fb-4310-abf6-adeba594b485.html

“A state audit into Spokane flagged over $170 million in misstatements on Thursday under Mayor Lisa Brown’s oversight after she faced similar issues at the Department of Commerce. . . . Brown isn’t directly responsible for the accounting, but her administration oversees the departments and employees that do the work. Before taking office, Brown led the Washington State Department of Commerce, which also faced critical audit findings in 2020 and 2022 during her tenure.”

Bingle and Cathcart 2025 Op Ed: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2025/apr/09/michael-cathcart-and-jonathan-bingle-rethinking-ho/

Mainstream Republicans 2026 Cascade Conference:

https://www.washingtonmainstream.org/cascadeconference2026

SPOKANE COUNTY FRAUD CASE:

Attorney General Press Release on Spokane County fraud case: https://www.atg.wa.gov/news/news-releases/former-spokane-county-worker-serve-prison-time-ordered-repay-138m-stolen-public

“[Rhonda Sue] Ackerman was arraigned in October of 2021 for the theft charge. Her fraud scheme was discovered when the County Auditor’s Office found an uncashed check for $8,963.45. The check prompted an internal investigation and a follow-up investigation by the Washington State Auditor, as well as criminal investigations by the Spokane Police Department and Attorney General’s Office. The Internal Revenue Service also conducted a criminal investigation.”

Judgement filed May 24, 2023: https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/USCOURTS-waed-2_22-cr-00022/USCOURTS-waed-2_22-cr-00022-1