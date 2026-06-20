Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

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Bill Reynolds's avatar
Bill Reynolds
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One big difference should be noted you describe a situation where the goats are in charge of the fence by the way thank you for your hard work and efforts

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