Washington’s state constitution spells out term limits for judges to ensure regular turnover and a judiciary responsive to the people. Under former three term Gov. Jay Inslee, that pattern for regular turnover led by voters has been gamed. Gov. Bob Ferguson is playing the same game and must be hoping voters won’t notice, or at least won’t object.

I object. So should you.

Let’s talk about how the system is designed to work in our representative democracy, and then explore how it’s been corrupted.

How the system should work

From the state Constitution, the prime directive for the relationship between the governed and the government:

Article I, Section 1: All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights.

We maintain the people’s political power by thoughtfully voting in elections to decide who will fill the roles in every branch of government – executive, legislative and judicial. Washington is one of thirteen states holding non-partisan judicial elections for state supreme court justices, recognizing the critical role of the judiciary in ensuring the state constitution is followed by the executive and legislative branches.

An independent and non-partisan judiciary is particularly important when the two partisan branches are locked under one party control. Why does balance matter? A study by the neutral website Ballotpedia as reported by the Washington Policy Center indicates “progressive parties received 72% favorable decisions from the Washington State Supreme Court. Conservative parties were much lower at 15% favorable rulings.”

Unlike elected public servants in the other two branches, state supreme court justices are term limited in two ways. No lifetime appointments like the US Supreme Court, they must retire by the end of the calendar year in which they turn 76 years old. Justices also must face re-election every six years, but running as an incumbent has major advantages. Since 1950, only three sitting justices have lost an election and been “term limited” by voters.

How should it work? Voters would do their homework and select justices with life experience, professional experience and educational background to provide balance among the nine justices. Voters would consider potential conflicts of interest and the appearance of undue influence from members of the other two branches of government. Voters would actively participate in democracy to keep the judiciary free of influence, especially from the executive branch.

Voter apathy breaks a system relying on consent of the governed.

How the system has been working

Justices have frequently retired conveniently before their term ends, allowing a simpatico governor to appoint a replacement who then has the advantage of running as an incumbent. Six out of the current nine sitting justices were appointed by highly partisan Democrats; three by former Gov. Jay Inslee during his twelve years in office and two by Gov. Bob Ferguson after less than two years in office.

Gubernatorial appointment is a logical way to fill vacancies when they occur, but hands unchecked power to the executive branch if voters shirk their responsibilities. The constitution relies on voters stepping up in an active oversight role to keep the three branches balanced.

Judicial races have a high rate of undervotes. Voters faced with unfamiliar names at the end of a long ballot simply don’t fill in a box for any candidate. Or faced with two or more candidates, it’s simple to vote on autopilot for the one with the title “Justice” in front of their name. Apathy is easy, but an independent state supreme court is critical to provide a check on government power and defend our constitutionally grounded democracy.

Five positions up for election this year

Three positions feature incumbents. One is well-seasoned and two were appointed by Gov. Ferguson in the nick of time before campaign filing week.

Justice Debra L. Stephens was first appointed in 2007 and has handily won re-election three times for Position 7 as an incumbent. This year Justice Stephens faces three challengers - Todd Bloom, Karim Merchant and David R. Shelvey.

See how the advantage works? The incumbent is identified with her professional title, the attorneys challenging her have to make do with Mr. Bloom, Mr. Merchant and Mr. Shelvey. None of the challengers have served as a judge, not entirely unusual but something voters may want to consider.

Ferguson’s two recent – very recent - appointments have been criticized for their close personal ties to the governor, track record of campaign contributions to Democratic candidates and causes, and lack of judicial experience. It’s certainly not a surprise to have a Democratic governor appointing people he knows and people who agree with him politically to the court. It’s up to the voters to question whether a judicial appointee is beholden to the governor’s agenda, provides professional balance to the court, or is adequately prepared to serve.

Brand new Justice Theo Angelis has no judicial experience and a lengthy record of donations to Democratic politicians, including State Sen. Jamie Pedersen. He also donated to Gov. Ferguson’s 2028 re-election campaign mere weeks before receiving the appointment.

Past donations are not technically a conflict of interest, but they do throw shade on future decisions on the constitutionality of actions by a legislative and executive branch under control of the same party as new Justice Angelis’s favorite politicians.

Brand new Justice Colleen Melody has her own conflict of interest shadows to deal with. Emails released in a public records request indicate she was part of the group within the Attorney General’s office advising Sen. Pedersen on how to get around court precedent blocking a state income tax. She has been challenged to answer the question of whether she would recuse herself from the case. Justice Melody also has no previous judicial experience.

A ruling by a Justice Angelis or a Justice Melody in favor of Sen. Pedersen’s and Gov. Ferguson’s pet project to institute a state income tax would undermine the credibility of the court. The public loses confidence when judges rule on cases involving causes to which they have been substantial donors or seem to owe favors, including to the governor who appointed them.

New Justice Angelis will face attorney Greg Miller, Judge Sharonda Amamilo, and retired Judge Dave Larson for Position 5.

New Justice Melody is challenged by attorney Laura Christensen Colberg and attorney Scott Edwards for Position 1.

Two positions are for open seats with no incumbent. Shout out to Justices Raquel Montoya-Lewis and Charles Johnson for not playing games by resigning before filing week. Montoya-Lewis was appointed in 2019 and elected as an incumbent in 2020. After serving one full term, she has chosen not to run for re-election. Charles Johnson is term limited by age, and is also serving his full term without an early resignation.

Five current judges serving at the appellate and superior court levels will be competing for open Positions 3 and 4. Judge Michael Diaz, Judge Jaime Hawk and Judge David Stevens will appear on the primary ballot for Position 3 to narrow the options down to the top two. Judge Ian Birk and Judge Sean O’Donnell will go straight through to the general election for Position 4.

Your assignment

Primary ballots will be mailed out in mid-July and are due August 4th. Start doing your research now, the Relevant Links section includes places to start.

You have time to consult trusted sources, compare candidates and choose wisely. Like students with a semester long assignment, some of you will put it off until the last weekend. Brew your favorite caffeine source and dig into the internet. The system of checks and balances only works when the people exercise their ultimate authority to give consent to be governed.

Follow and subscribe to read more background on the candidates and Forthright recommendations for the Washington judicial elections. Your vote matters, and your subscription helps drive algorithms.

RELEVANT LINKS

General Background:

Washington State Constitution:

Article 1 Political Power: https://leg.wa.gov/state-laws-and-rules/washington-state-constitution/?section=15aea7cf-9f33-455d-9ebc-027ccb3c6b98#0d411c28-1b80-4567-b01d-6477edb7d843

Article IV Judiciary: https://leg.wa.gov/state-laws-and-rules/washington-state-constitution/?section=ae405373-5163-4b8e-a2ab-690941cc89ac#27ec0103-1812-4339-84f8-bf4a6b91de90

Rationale for and methods of selecting judges:

https://effectivegov.uchicago.edu/primers/elected-vs-appointed-judges

“Judicial independence refers to the idea that judges should be insulated from undue or improper influence by other political institutions, interests, and/or the general public.”

Nonpartisan judges explained: https://ballotpedia.org/Nonpartisan_election_of_judges

Court partisanship study:

https://ballotpedia.org/Ballotpedia_Courts:_State_Partisanship

Theo Angelis Appointment:

News: https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_f5fa9121-30d9-4ea0-9bf3-72bbf96f1b5a.html

Opinion: https://www.kvi.com/2026/03/13/fergusons-supreme-court-pick-raises-questions-about-donor-influence-insider-ties-and-the-politics-behind-the-robe/

Colleen Melody appointment:

News: https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_ec9a5158-88d6-4f46-b8aa-1d31a22cd219.html

Conflicts of interest: