Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

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Kelly C.'s avatar
Kelly C.
2d

Thank you very much. I really had no idea. I'll be sharing this with family and friends.

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1 reply by Sue Lani Madsen
Aladdin Sane's avatar
Aladdin Sane
2d

Thanks for the heads up. I didn’t know all of this and I suspect that the average Washington voter does not know it. I wonder how we could get this information out to more people?

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