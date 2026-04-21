Last week on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, I was called a Commie for pushing back on a particularly silly conspiracy theory linking Braver Angels to an international cabal. The Commie jab wasn’t worth responding to with anything more than three ROFL emojis (after I stopped laughing).

Red has a whole new meaning in this century. As a Braver Angels volunteer, I serve as Red Co-Chair for the Washington State Alliance, working with a delightful Blue Co-Chair from the urban west side. From the beginning, the national organization has maintained Red/Blue balance at every level of leadership. I usually try to control snarky responses in light of my position, but I also prefer to be forthright.

This essay is not an official Braver Angels communication and all opinions expressed are my own. Several Braver Angels staff members whom I call friends as well as colleagues engaged in lengthy responses to the X threads. My contributions to the online debate were minimal but the drama that ensued turned into today’s column material.

If you don’t have an X account, try and keep it that way. Engaging on X is like jumping into a mixed martial arts competition except without rules, but that’s the price of entering the free speech arena as a political columnist. The anonymous twit calling me a Commie (insert eye-roll emoji here) clearly doesn’t follow me on X. I have no problem stating my views freely and fully, without fear. It’s the cornerstone of the Braver Angels Way.

I’m a conspiracy skeptic from way back. People just aren’t that easily organized and led. As a Braver Angels leader, I attempt to treat people who disagree with me with honesty, dignity and respect, although resorting to emojis and calling a random keyboard warrior a twit was a bit snarky.

And what was this latest conspiracy about, you ask? An influencer I’ll just call Ms. X boldly claimed “Braver Angels says they’re bipartisan and just bringing people together” and concluded our “leadership coordinates with an anti-Trump political infrastructure network.” Ms. X in her original thread laid out her reasons for believing “stealth socialists” are manipulating the Braver Angels agenda.

Conspiracies rarely pass the Occam’s razor test of seeking the simplest explanation fitting the facts. As an organization welcoming opportunities to engage those with whom we disagree, finding the Braver Angels CEO publicly engaging with organizations across a broad spectrum of political worldviews is hardly a sign of stealth anything.

Ms. X did say she believed Braver Angels members are sincere and well-meaning. For the record, I believe she is sincere and well-meaning too. Everyone has strengths to bring to a conversation, once we remember we all have blind spots and everyone is worth talking to.

Ms. X has been a good source of well-documented deep data dives. Her links to government spreadsheets and data sources began during the covid era and have continued to be useful for doing one’s own DOGE-like searching for signs of government waste, fraud and abuse. Data is her strong suit and I’ve been a subscriber.

But tracking networking between groups is not at all the same as following the money on a spreadsheet. It takes a different skill set and a whole lot more information and context to connect dots and come up with a useful picture. Although Ms. X posted as “the receipts” a timeline with her usual attention to objective details, from my perspective the subjective conclusions are wildly off.

She observed networking between groups with stated interests in a more civil society and through a conspiratorial lens saw an organized “color revolution” seeking to overthrow a government perceived as authoritarian by the left and block a disruptive outsider like President Trump from ever being elected again.

Hogwash.

The common interest among the many organizations independently involved in what is commonly called “bridging” work is a desire to avoid a breakdown of communication leading to a 21st century version of the firing on Fort Sumter. These are groups with which Braver Angels seeks to disagree accurately, avoiding exaggeration and stereotypes.

It’s hard to disagree accurately and avoid dissension even within a single organization specifically dedicated to “conspiring” to accomplish a mission. Deducing conspiracy between organizations relies on exaggerated stereotyping without regard to a variety of complex motives and competing self-interests.

The original Braver Angels focus after the 2016 elections was skill-building workshops and cross-partisan communications, giving space for hyperventilating progressives to slow down, listen to the menacing people in the red hats who voted for Trump, and work through the catastrophizing effects of political polarization. Then the 2020 election happened and it was the conservatives turn to get a grip and move on under Biden. That’s when I stumbled onto Braver Angels.

On March 4, 2021 a nationwide Braver Angels debate was held with an honest -- albeit click-bait -- title: “Voter Fraud, Voter Suppression, and the 2020 Election.” The topic was so hot I heard there were Blue leaning members who quit the organization, and I was drawn to the debate looking for a good fight. What I saw was a healthy and open conversation among people who found common ground in being Americans and a willingness to find ways to work together. In that debate, both sides shared and learned.

Braver Angels is not about persuading anyone to change their minds. The Braver Way principles highlighted throughout this essay conclude with this statement:

Neither side is teaching the other or giving feedback on how to think or say things differently.

As a conservative political columnist in a Blue state, I have a dream of civil debate as the way to persuade enough of my fellow Washingtonians to wake up to the polarization plaguing our legislature and back off from the “vote Blue no matter who” mindset. One might say I have “stealth conservative” agenda, pursued by being committed to building better civic discourse, to starting conversations and not fights when discussing politics with my fellow Washingtonians.

Everyone has dreams and biases. Braver Angels may not be focused on teaching those we consider “the other,” but merely showing up and being a normal good human breaks stereotypes. That’s the depolarization effect. That’s the easy part of the mission.

Braver Angels new strategy shift towards courageous citizenship is about encouraging more citizens to show up authentically but not angrily, not making demands on what our country can do for us but seeking what we can each do for our country. The closing lines of President John F. Kennedy’s Inaugural Address are well-known; less often repeated is this earlier passage referring to the clash between two powerfully polarized worldviews during the Cold War:

“So let us begin anew—remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof. Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate. Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us.”

Where there is no common ground, it is necessary to find common interests. Listening openly to opposing perspectives is a good way to sharpen one’s own arguments and be better prepared to negotiate on areas where disagreement is sharp. Braver Angels initiative in courageous citizenship needs principled partisans across the political spectrum to stand on what they believe. Building bridges requires a solid foundation on both sides of the chasm. And civility is not a sign of weakness.

For more commentary from a conservative lifelong Washingtonian’s perspective, subscribe and share. Paid subscriptions gratefully appreciated to help support the work.

RELEVANT LINKS (and rabbit trails)

Each post is built on more information than fits easily into the flow of the essay. This is where I share that journey with readers.

Braver Angels Debate: Voter Fraud, Voter Suppression, and the 2020 Election

Braver Angels Braver Way: https://braverangels.org/our-mission/

John F. Kennedy’s Inaugural Address:

Text: chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.gilderlehrman.org/sites/default/files/inline-pdfs/T-Kennedy%20Inaugural.pdf

Video: https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/usg-17

Kennedy’s dark side: A reminder that all presidents are simply human. History judges by both public actions and private lives.

https://www.historyextra.com/period/20th-century/jfk-president-kennedy-affairs-risk-who/

Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address: Delivered as the Civil War was drawing to a close.

https://www.owleyes.org/text/second-inaugural-address/read/text-of-lincolns-speech#root-8

“Both read the same Bible, and pray to the same God; and each invokes his aid against the other. . . . The prayers of both could not be answered—that of neither has been answered fully.” (and never will be)

“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan—to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves, and with all nations.”

Connor Daniels, writing for “The Churchill Project,” Hillsdale College: Stumbled upon this interesting short piece while considering the dilemma faced by Churchill and FDR to define common interests after Nazi Germany attacked its former ally and their former enemy, the Soviet Union.

https://winstonchurchill.hillsdale.edu/alliance-stalin/

Hands Across the Aisle Coalition: Founded in 2017 by conservative Christian evangelical women and the Heritage Foundation linked up with the Women’s Liberation Front in pursuit of common interests in protecting the needs of women and girls.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hands_Across_the_Aisle_Coalition

Derate the Hate: https://deratethehate.com/

A podcast by Wilk Wilkinson dedicated to the proposition that you cannot HATE others into believing what you believe or seeing the world the way you do. Wilk also writes on Substack:

“Bridge-building done right doesn’t ask you to water down your beliefs. It asks you to attack the issue without attacking the person who holds a different position on it. Those are very different things, and confusing them is at the root of a lot of the frustration I hear from people across the spectrum.”