More than a few Spokane residents have said they are still waiting for a response to a letter sent to the Spokane City Council in February. West Hills residents Annie Walker and Nolan Steiner are among them. When asked last week, Council Members Paul Dillon and Kate Telis thought it had been answered.

The letter signed by the West Hills Neighborhood Council and sent to the Spokane City Council dated February 23, 2026 asked for “administrative clarification on how adopted City law was applied to the New Roots Village project” in their neighborhood.

Council Member Dillon provided in response an undated FAQ memo with no letterhead, no signatures, no attribution, no identifying marks of any kind. Which raised the questions of who produced it, is it an official City of Spokane document, and when was it prepared?

The formal response by email from Erin Hut, Director of Communications and Marketing for the City of Spokane:

“This document was prepared by the Housing and Human Services Department over the course of a few weeks in March and April. It was made at the request of City Council members.”

On the other hand, at a Comstock Neighborhood Council meeting Ms. Hut informally described the mysterious FAQ memo as information prepared for internal use by the City Council and Council President. Apparently it wasn’t formulated as a response to the February letter, it was background material for council members to use in writing a formal response.

That explains the informal presentation. It does not explain the poorly researched content, like the irrelevant references cited as examples of success.

The FAQ memo says three “successful projects worth highlighting include Hope Rescue Mission Missoula Montana, Eden Village Missouri, [and] Community First! Village Austin Texas.” A hot link was provided to each. When asked why these three examples were cited. Ms. Hut replied:

“The three examples cited in the FAQ were identified based on recommendations from national counterparts who work in this space. Our HHS team asked for insight from partners who have seen successful operational examples in other parts of the country, then conducted our own research. Missoula and Springfield were identified as cities that experience similar weather and are somewhat similar population sizes.”

Whoever did the research must not have clicked on the links provided in the FAQ memo. Only one of the three projects is transitional housing similar to the proposed New Roots Village. The other two are permanent supportive housing.

Eden Village in Springfield, Missouri has been in operation since 2018. It was the model for the Eden Villages concept, designed as gated communities offering permanent affordable housing, each unit with kitchen and bath. Eden Village residents must be diagnosed with a mentally or physically disabling condition and able to pay a nominal rent/utility fee, currently around $325 per month according to the Eden Village-Springfield website. Community facilities include a woodworking shop and a neighborhood store. Eden Villages operate under the national non-profit umbrella of The Gathering Tree Inc. There’s a place for an Eden Village in Spokane, but it’s not a useful template for the proposed New Roots Village.

Community First! Village is located outside the city limits of Austin, Texas where typical municipal regulations don’t apply. Community First! is a 27 acre master planned development of over 400 permanent supportive housing units for rent paying tenants, with plans to expand to 1,500. Housing is provided in a combination of RV sites with hookups, micro-houses relying on communal facilities, and tiny houses. Multiple shelter designs were developed in architectural design competitions. A cool idea, but not in any way related to New Roots Village.

And finally there’s Hope Rescue Mission in Missoula, Montana. Pallet shelters provide individual sleeping pods with communal sanitary and meal facilities as part of their faith-based TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) program. The physical facilities are similar to those proposed for New Roots Village, making this a good place to look for tips on how to be successful. Like other Union Gospel Mission organizations, accountability is key to their high success rate in transitional housing services.

Hope Rescue’s website reports 2024 metrics of 115 served with 66 positive exits, 26 negative exits (people who were asked to leave for not meeting accountability standards) and 23 exits of people who simply packed up and left. That’s a solid success record of moving people off the streets and into permanent housing.

The contract for operation of New Roots Village was awarded to Compassionate Addiction Treatment last November but won’t be signed unless and until the physical facilities are built. It would be useful for the City of Spokane to research what has made Hope Rescue Mission successful and incorporate key metrics for success into the eventual contract for services, whether it goes to CAT or whether the RFP has to be reissued because of the stretched timeline.

The informal FAQ memo also fails to provide administrative clarification as requested on how city law was applied under the code, it merely references Spokane Municipal Code 12.05.062 Siting of Basic City Facilities. A code citation does not clarify how the code is, was or should be applied. The process is the question.

Annie Walker has been following the Pre-Development and SEPA review closely, including filing an eventually unsuccessful petition in Spokane Superior Court, and she reached out to me in frustration. “Everything I have attempted has received no feedback—complete silence,” said Ms. Walker. “It’s deafening and disheartening.”

Nolan Steiner has also been engaged. “People like Annie who actually try to get involved seem to get nowhere, or even ghosted by the same politicians who are asking for more engagement from the citizens they represent. It seems more about the optics of engagement rather than a true desire for understanding different views of citizens who have invested their lives into Spokane and its future.”

Sometimes public meetings seem more about optics, but that doesn’t mean skipping them is an option. Besides questioning the SEPA process, Ms. Walker has pointed to the lack of a required public meeting on the New Roots project. SMC 12.05.062 requires a “public community meeting or open house.” While the timeline prepared by city staff in the FAQ memo labels a July 31 meeting hosted by Waters Meet as a public meeting, the invitation issued by Waters Meet specifically says:

“This is not the public meeting required by city law for siting a new shelter.”

A clear process matters in building trust within a community. The West Hills Neighborhood Council request for administrative clarification isn’t limited to the siting of a shelter or even this specific project. As the February 23 letter explicitly says, “This request is not a policy objection to housing or services.” The process for applying the comprehensive plan and land use ordinances to proposed projects is of interest to other Spokane neighborhood councils for a variety of neighborhood concerns. It deserves an explicit answer.

New Roots Village was first announced in a July 2025 news release quoting expressions of gratitude from Mayor Lisa Brown and optimistic projections of being in operation by September from Waters Meet CEO Zeke Smith. The RFP for operating the facilities was issued in August and awarded in November with an assumed start of operations by the end of December. We’re coming up on the one year anniversary of the press release and planting new roots is taking a lot longer than either Mayor Brown or Mr. Smith anticipated. Clearly it isn’t just the neighborhood councils that need clarity on the City of Spokane development process.

Meanwhile, the city is almost halfway through its PlanSpokane 2046 effort to update the comprehensive plan. Target for completion of the required periodic update is the end of 2026. Ms. Walker has submitted detailed comments pointing out gaps in definitions for service integrated and supportive housing and urging a framework that “supports vulnerable populations while also maintaining the integrity, safety and sustainability of all neighborhoods.” She’s discouraged but not defeated and still engaging. And she and Mr. Steiner are still hoping for an actual formal response to their West Hills Neighborhood Council’s February 23, 2026 letter.

Postscript: This article about Community First! in Architect Magazine was inspiring: https://www.architectmagazine.com/design/small-houses-big-impact_o. It would be worth including the idea in the Spokane 2046 planning conversation. Finding a suitably large and flat site inside the urban growth boundary or elsewhere in Spokane County might be problematic given the constraints of the Growth Management Act and layers of other state regulations but it’s only impossible if no one looks for it.

If you want to be a part of planning the future of Spokane, sign up for updates at https://my.spokanecity.org/planspokane/

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RELEVANT LINKS:

West Hills Neighborhood Council February 23, 2026 Letter to Spokane City Council

and

FAQ Memo from City of Spokane: See photos inserted following the last of the Relevant Links

Spokane Municipal Code – Siting Basic Facilities:

https://my.spokanecity.org/smc/?Section=12.05.062&Find=ation

Hope Rescue Mission TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space), Missoula, Montana:

https://hopemontana.org/

Eden Village, Springfield, Missouri:

https://edenvillagespringfield.org/

Community First! Village, outside Austin, Texas::

https://mlf.org/community-first/

Media coverage: https://www.architectmagazine.com/design/small-houses-big-impact_o

New Roots Village Announcement: https://watersmeet.foundation/waters-meet-to-open-tiny-home-village/

Waters Meet July 31, 2026 Meeting: https://watersmeet.foundation/neighbors-invited-to-provide-feedback-on-pilot-tiny-home-village/

PlanSpokane 2046: https://my.spokanecity.org/planspokane/

SEPA Checklist – New Roots Village:

https://static.spokanecity.org/documents/business/commercial/sepa/b2515735sepa-new-roots-village/b2515735sepa-new-roots-village-checklist.pdf

Affordable Housing and Homeless Services Map: Note – does not include facilities which do not receive city funding:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/a4ee92f4d1954fab8f24aa1bf72c4053

Walkability Score for New Roots Village:

https://www.walkscore.com/score/768-s-audubon-st-spokane-wa-99224