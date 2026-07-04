It’s good to be home. Very good. Back to the peace, quiet and big sky country of eastern Washington after the crowds, sounds and cityscapes of Philadelphia.

Three and a half days with over 800 Braver Angels from across the United States, another three and a half days with thousands of Philadelphians and tourists from all over the world, many hours traveling with strangers in metal tubes hurtling through the sky, along steel rails or over asphalt. It’s not my natural habitat.

And now my husband and I are back on the ranch for Independence Day after an affirming, eye-opening, mind-expanding week celebrating America’s 250th birthday in Benjamin Franklin’s hometown.

Affirming experiences

A politically mixed auditorium full of delegates to the 2026 Braver Angels National Convention at Temple University listened intently to a reading of the unedited Declaration of Independence by an actor portraying old Ben himself. No petulant protests interrupted the applause, although this is a crowd of folks accustomed to speaking our minds freely and fully. Different interpretations of the words and meaning amongst the 2026 delegates would produce a civil debate worthy of Independence Hall in 1776. But like the representatives from the thirteen colonies who believed a country is worth having, Braver Angels believe this country is worth saving.

And worth celebrating. Singing “America the Beautiful” together at the end of the first evening plenary session brought me to tears. Yes, America, we can all get along when we decide to focus on what unites us.

Staying engaged with civility and respect is the best way to overcome efforts to divide us, according to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania) at a later plenary. He sees adversaries in China and Russia filling social media feeds with divisive posts to use our diversity as a weakness.

Fitzpatrick is cofounder with Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-New York) of the Problem Solvers Caucus. Fitzpatrick said he is a big believer in term limits, making elected office a temporary public service and not a career. Suozzi disagrees, but they agree on the need to keep talking. Suozzi pointed to studies indicating 52% of Americans are disengaged and disgusted with the political process, ready to blow the whole thing up.

Let’s not.

When we underestimate the commonalities and focus on the fights, people stop believing their voice matters. Americans once went to war over their right to representation before taxation, and now too many have checked out. A representative democracy requires hard work. As Ben Franklin famously warned a woman outside Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention, we have a republic only if we can keep it. It takes courageous citizenship to stay engaged beyond just buying the souvenir T-shirt or the red hat.

We can do this. We can keep our republic. Your vote is your voice.

Eye-opening moments

Courageous citizenship requires approaching conversations with curiosity, open to disagreeing while remaining committed to relationship. It matters for the country as much as it matters for families. Monica Guzman, Seattle-based author of “I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times,” describes herself as the loving liberal daughter of Mexican immigrant parents, parents who voted twice for Trump. She didn’t. Guzman’s observations on how she navigates the challenge in her own family are a resource for those committed to more curious - and more courageous – conversations across divides.

In that spirit I’d been going back and forth with fellow Braver Angels member Reena Bernards on Facebook for several months on a variety of issues. We often disagreed sharply but with civility, always looking for places where we had some common ground to keep us connected. We finally had the opportunity to meet over dinner during the convention.

Her home in Maryland is within the hundred-mile circle around the District of Columbia. Reena described her fear of rising authoritarianism, which she saw in President Trump’s actions in the District, where the President has more direct authority in the municipal sphere. Prior presidents apparently left most operations to local government. Her perspective explained why what looked to me like a typical punch list of corrections on a pool renovation had blown up into a big deal in her world, where the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool is part of the local landscape and the District is a place where people live.

President Trump ran against the DC swamp, supported by a surge of populism that sees DC as a source of problems rather than a source of solutions. For Reena, the “swamp,” the network of agencies and federal jobs and the families they support, are her community. She described the impact on her people, the loss of managers and scientists, of clients coming to her worried about their jobs or the jobs of family members when DOGE disrupted agencies, reorganized and reduced staffing, and closed programs . . . and she asked “don’t you care about my community?”

I saw in her eyes how the Trump effect feels personal. She was right. I kind of hadn’t cared about her community.

From a western (sagebrush rebellion, not west coast progressive) point of view, DC is the source of authoritarian decrees and doesn’t care about my community. Shutting down programs and laying off staff means finally pushing back on authoritarianism. Shutting down or pausing programs to decide if they have overstepped federal authority or provide a useful return is good management. Relocating agencies charged with managing federal lands closer to the lands they manage is overdue, putting agency staff in more frequent face to face contact with the people they are impacting.

I impulsively asked Reena if people in her community cared when federal decisions closed industries and decimated whole towns in the west. She looked puzzled. I gave the example of the federal spotted owl edicts shutting down logging, closing mills, families losing jobs, town economies decimated. The impacts are still felt in the west. We see it every summer when wildfire rips through unmanaged forests tied up in endless litigation.

Those issues seem to be invisible from the urban east. Did I rejoice at DOGE’s disruptions as retribution for blunt instrument policies affecting the rural west? To be honest with myself, maybe a little. And I realized from that conversation how much of a tied-to-the-land westerner I am in my political perspectives. I’d never thought of it that way. I’m glad Reena and I had a fearlessly curious conversation and kept the relationship, even if I did forget to get a picture.

Mind-expanding museums

A sense that revolutionary change is possible lives in us today, part of the American character in contrast to the old world of aristocracy and tradition. From John Adams, looking back in a letter written in 1818:

“The Revolution was in the Minds and Hearts of the People….This radical Change in the Principles, Opinions Sentiments and Affection of the People, was the real American Revolution.”

The Museum of the American Revolution opened nine years ago, its collection highlighting General George Washington’s war tent, a uniquely American symbol of national authority. Not a throne or a crown but a canvas tent. The man who would go on to serve as president of the Constitutional Convention and first President of the United States shared the field deprivations of his men for eight years and thereby earned their respect. Former Continental Army officer Henry Lee, father of Robert E. Lee, described George Washington in a eulogy as “first in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”

Post-war exhibit panels describing Shays’s Rebellion (1786 – 1787) said farmers in western Massachusetts wanted to “change the 1780 Massachusetts constitution so that poorer western farmers would have the same representation in state government as wealthy coastal communities,” reviving the colonial cry of “no taxation without representation.” The rural/urban divide isn’t a new phenomenon in American politics. Same song today in eastern Washington, Oregon and California, just different wealthy coastal communities.

Shays’s Rebellion leant urgency to the need to replace the Articles of Confederation with a new Constitution. Delegates locked themselves in Independence Hall so they could speak bluntly out of public earshot, but they did keep notes.

The National Constitution Center has well-done interactive exhibits on every branch of government as well as the development of the Constitution. One of the most popular features of the NCC was the Signer’s Hall with life size bronze statues of every delegate to the Constitutional Convention, identified by name, age and home state.

Forty-two men placed as if they just stood up from their tables in Independence Hall – or might have stood if it was free museum day the Wednesday before the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, with a heat and humidity driving people inside in search of air conditioning. But even with the crowd one could get a sense of these men as individuals who came together to get a job done.

Renewing the pledge

At the Braver Angels convention, R. Scott Stephenson, President and CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution, had told a story about the development of the museum. When the museum opened in 2017, arguments over how to tell history were headline news, with Americans seeking to remove statues and memorials tied to the rebellious Confederacy. Stephenson watched a school group touring the exhibits, which include a scene of revolutionary colonists toppling a statue of King George III to melt it into cannon balls. The teacher asked the students if they saw a connection to current events, expecting the obvious answer to be Charlottesville. Instead, a 12 year old student answered thoughtfully, “in 100 years someone will be making a statue about my time.”

Indeed they will.

What will our statue say in 2126? Will it say we pulled ourselves together as courageous citizens and figured out how to live together? Are we willing to put in the work to keep the relationship going? Can we learn to disagree without disdain and contempt for our fellow Americans?

It took 14 months for delegates to the Second Continental Congress to decide on the wording for the Declaration of Independence, but it wasn’t the last word. The Declaration of Independence announced the betrothal of the colonies in 1776, the Constitution lays out the sacramental vows of the union. We are the United States of America, for better and for worse, for richer and for poorer, in sickness and in health, as long as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. We are still working on perfecting that union. It’s time to renew the pledge made by the delegates on July 4, 1776 in Philadelphia:

“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

On the final afternoon of the Braver Angels convention, delegates voted unanimously to adopt a pledge for this century:

"I pledge to be a courageous citizen — to choose curious listening over contempt, to build alongside those with different politics, and to embrace our shared duty to renew America's civic culture."

Will you join us?

Follow, subscribe and participate freely and fully in debates on issues as we approach the primary elections. Ballots drop mid-July. Your rights come with a responsibility to be engaged, your vote matters, and your subscription helps drive algorithms.

BACKGROUND LNKS:

Museum of the American Revolution and George Washington’s War Tent:

https://www.amrevmuseum.org/collection/washington-s-war-tent

General George Washington’s war tent was preserved through his step-grandson, George Washington Parke Custis. It passed to his daughter Mary Custis Lee (aka Mrs. Robert E. Lee), great-granddaughter of Martha Washington. It survived the Civil War thanks to Selena Gray, the enslaved woman in charge of Arlington House during the Union occupation, and was sold by Mrs. Lee’s daughter in 1906 to provide funds to care for Confederate Army widows.

National Constitution Center: https://constitutioncenter.org/

Sources for quotes:

John Adams 1818 letter to H. Niles:

https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/john-adams-to-h-niles/

https://www.raabcollection.com/presidential-autographs/adams-elbridge

Colonel Henry Lee – Eulogy for Washington - from the Library of Congress:

https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/december-14?loclr=eatod&__cf_chl_f_tk=rt8c_RI8SQShSmB1DcOJvyd6AibmhpBJ.QrMEJ7DwrU-1783139354-1.0.1.1-Ck9UoYH5ittil9FjKitamPLo8rIPR1cH8Q6ykgo607M

Shays’s Rebellion:

Background: https://www.history.com/articles/how-shays-rebellion-changed-america

Letter from George Washington : https://www.gilderlehrman.org/history-resources/spotlight-primary-source/george-washington-discusses-shays-rebellion-and-upcoming

Guzman, M. (2022), I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times. BenBella Books/Simon & Schuster. https://www.moniguzman.com/book

Braver Angels: www.braverangels.org