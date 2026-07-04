Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

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Tim's avatar
Tim
8h

Well said Sue Lani.

I’m glad you and your friend had a difficult conversation. Perhaps she’ll come out and visit us in the west sometime. It sounds like you still have some reflecting to do. Lift your eyes to the hills for a while and perhaps you’ll get the help you need to sort out a very thought provoking convention. I’m glad you and Craig were able to attend and I look forward to hearing more about it.

P.S. I like the BA pledge.

I think that conservatives and liberals have different perspectives on what the pledge of allegiance means. Maybe we can discuss that sometime.

Anyway, welcome home!

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morrisondeb's avatar
morrisondeb
15h

Envious of your trip to the Convention, it sounds wonderful! Especially enjoyed the story with your friend Reena and the new T shirts are great. Which of the illustrious gentlemen are you standing with?

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