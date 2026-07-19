Washington’s constitution provides for state supreme court justices to be elected, same as we elect our representatives in each of the other branches. We expect our electeds in the Judicial branch to act as a check on authority claimed by the electeds in the Executive and Legislative branches.

Except it’s not working as intended when the Executive exercises the power of appointment over the Judicial branch unchecked by the electorate. We, the people of Washington, have a responsibility to vote on our judges and to vote thoughtfully.

Too often, we don’t.

Judicial races are at the back of the ballot and easy to overlook. Voter turnout during primaries is low. And the rate of undervoting in judicial races – voters who turn in a ballot but just skip the back of the ballot - is embarrassingly high.

Judicial races are often decided in the primary. If one candidate receives 50% + 1 of the votes cast, they are the ONLY candidate who will appear on the ballot in November. The “top two” rule doesn’t apply.

We read the Official Voters’ Pamphlet and it seems confusing to tell them apart. The easy choice is to vote for the one already in office. Governor Ferguson knows this and there’s been a polite little game going on where a non-partisan justice resigns just in time for a Democratic governor to appoint someone who then files for the office as an incumbent.

Kate Riley, editorial page editor for the Seattle Times, recognized the problem with this buddy-buddy system in a June 7, 2026 editorial. She noted the pattern of well-timed resignations allowing appointments over three decades of Democratic governors and the resulting disparate impact on court decisions;

“In 2024, Ballotpedia, which touts itself as the nation’s nonpartisan digital encyclopedia of American politics, released an analysis of the Washington high court’s rulings — whether they favored progressive or conservative positions as well as contributions to candidates, with the same breakdown.

Covering 2013-2022, the analysis of Washington State Supreme Court candidate campaign finance and court case outcomes found hands down that court case parties and amici filers “coded progressive” were far more successful in favorable rulings (74%) than those coded conservative (14%). Also, progressive money was mostly on the side of winning candidates.”

The Ballotpedia analysis highlights the connection in charts like this. If the Red bars in the chart represented any kind of diversity other than a difference in political philosophy, the Blue side of the aisle would be screaming for adding diversity to the court to promote equity and seek inclusion of all voices.

Photo courtesy of Ballotpedia study (link below)

Riley went on to list the areas of questioning her editorial board would be pursuing with candidates before making an endorsement, including asking their perspective on the “fine line between evaluating legislative intent and setting new policy.”

When the Seattle Times Editorial Board sat down to interview judicial candidates, they set aside the problem of perceived bias in the appointment system and chose to endorse the very recently appointed incumbent Justice Colleen Melody in Position 1.

More problematic is this statement as reported by the Seattle Times:

“Melody defended the court’s practices and denied they’ve veered into the legislative branch. “Of course the court should stay in its lane, and not veer into policy, unnecessarily,” Melody told the editorial board.”

I have a problem with the court wobbling out of its lane and veering into policy, ever.

I also interviewed all three candidates for Position 1 (videos of those interviews linked below). All three candidates bring a heart for public service. All three graduated from the University of Washington School of Law. They shared warm personal stories, and I would be delighted to invite them all over for a evening meal and meet their families.

But we’re talking about an election, and my ballot is waiting on the dining room table.

Of the three candidates, Laura Christensen Colberg has experience working within the judicial side of the legal system as a court commissioner. Colberg emphasized the necessity of following the law in writing judicial opinions, even when it’s hard and even when she might wish the outcome could be different. No qualifying adverb implying the judge decides when it’s necessary to veer into policy.

Scott Edwards also brings many positives to the table and would add a diversity of ideological perspective to the court, unbeholden to the Governor. Melody has a long record of Democratic establishment connections that will make it difficult for her decisions to be perceived as unbiased. Forthright’s editorial board (i.e. me) endorses Laura Christensen Colberg for the primary election.

Voting is not only a right but a duty of every citizen. Listen for yourself, check my work, dive into the links below, reach your own conclusions. Primary ballots must be dropped off or postmarked by August 4, 2026 to be counted. If we want balanced government, we are the check we’ve been waiting for

Epilog: Please consider subscribing for notifications as new content is posted weekly. Paid subscriptions are always welcome and will get you past the occasional paywall. Past and future Meet the Candidate videos for Washington elections can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@SueLaniMadsen

RELEVANT LINKS:

Ballotpedia: Analysis of Washington State Supreme Court candidate campaign finance and court case outcomes (2013 - 2022)

https://ballotpedia.org/Analysis_of_Washington_State_Supreme_Court_candidate_campaign_finance_and_court_case_outcomes_(2013_-_2022)

Seattle Times Editorial, June 7, 2026: In which Kate Riley, editorial page editor, casts negative light on the pattern of well-timed resignations allowing appointments by Democratic governors and the resulting disparate impact on court decisions: https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/supreme-interest-in-wa-high-court-candidates-in-2026-election/

Seattle Times Editorial, July 12, 2026: In which the editorial board endorses a recently appointed justice and rationalizes all the reasons what they published in June don’t really matter: https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/editorials/the-times-recommends-colleen-melody-for-washington-state-supreme-court-position-1/

Meet the Candidate interviews for Supreme Court Justice Position 1:

OTHER RESOURCES:

From the traditional right:

From the center to center right Full Court Press: https://wasupremecourt.org/

From the progressive left Northwest Progressive Institute and Foundation: https://washingtonsupremecourt.org/

Every candidate has web page. Look it up. Read it. Send a question and see what kind of answer you get. Check their references, this is a job interview.