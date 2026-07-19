Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

Forthright with Sue Lani Madsen

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Nancy D Churchill's avatar
Nancy D Churchill
1d

Thanks for the link Sue Lani! I disagree with your recommendation, but I appreciate your writing and analysis. Scott Edwards is the best conservative option for this position. 😏

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2 replies by Sue Lani Madsen and others
Bill Reynolds's avatar
Bill Reynolds
11h

Thanks to Lenny and Nancy Churchill both for providing inside and information and subjects that usually make your eyes glaze over

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