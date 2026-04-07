Change is in the air. Spokane County’s West Plains economic boom is creating an inescapable windstorm bearing down on the towns of Reardan, Davenport and Sprague, along with unincorporated eastern Lincoln County. The turbulence won’t hit critical in the short term, but anyone who regularly drives US Hwy 2 knows growth is happening, and the pressure will only increase.

Caption: From WSDOT West Plains Subarea Transportation Management Plan Phase 1

Waiting doesn’t make it easier to have difficult conversations when change blows into a tight-knit rural community.

It was the industrial wind companies who first disturbed the peace in Lincoln County. Neighbors argued with neighbors, family disagreements arose over tough trade-offs, more than a few friendships have been strained or broken, all while other residents are holding on tight to keep relationships together across differences of perspective. It’s been uncomfortable and a cautionary tale on how not to handle change.

There were no open and transparent community level conversations about energy development before international corporations started lining up contracts. It felt sneaky to those who weren’t being courted by the aspiring turbine builders and had the change sprung on them, like being hit by a storm when calm was forecast. There were and still are legitimate disagreements and tradeoffs that need to be weighed. We can do better this time.

Change is hard, we fear loss

Spokane’s West Plains used to be agricultural, “empty” land selected as perfect for siting military and civilian airports. Airway Heights is now 5th largest city in Spokane County, jockeying for position with Liberty Lake and Cheney in the next census. Anyone traveling US Hwy 2 west of the Fairchild AFB main gate has seen more farmland giving way to houses. Projections for the housing gap in western Spokane County indicate a need for as many as 11,000 new homes over the next 8 years to absorb its growing population. Lincoln County is a logical outlet for development pressures constrained by Growth Management Act regulations in Spokane County.

Is Lincoln County ready? What are the opportunities? What feels like a threat?

NIMBY reactions are normal. “Not In My Back Yard” captures an understandable human impulse to hold onto the familiar in the face of the unknown. Sometimes there’s a hint of nostalgia for the past or fear of the future. But change can’t just be wished away. If it could, property owners in Spokane Valley would still be promoting its fertile farmland and the excellent conditions for orchardists and berry patches in Greenacres.

Without change, hard-working truck farmers in the Latah Valley would still be supplying the produce market at Main and Washington in the heart of downtown Spokane. The north Division Y would be a rural highway intersection; just about everything north of Francis Avenue was agricultural.

Over half of Lincoln County’s working age population commutes out of county to work, mostly to Spokane. When I first commuted from Lincoln County to a downtown Spokane office, the 60 mph speed limit on Hwy 2 dropped to a mere 50 mph inconvenience through Airway Heights. There wasn’t anything much worth slowing down for in the 1970s.

Starting the conversation

This is personal for me as a Lincoln County resident since 1978. I see the coming changes from my perspective as chairman of the Lincoln County Planning Commission. Unwilling to sit back and watch another issue create divisions, I put an ad in the Lincoln Advertiser, sent out invitations to key stakeholders, and kicked off conversations with neighbors before the event.

A random assortment of citizens met Wednesday evening after spring field work was underway for a community town hall. We had a county commissioner, a state senator, a mayor, a town council member, a town clerk, a teacher, a county planner, and an assortment of small business owners and other community folks. This was not an official public meeting. This was just me as a longtime resident, rancher and business owner in Lincoln County seeing a need for preparation that may eventually make its way into county policies or an ask to the legislature.

As the state co-coordinator for Braver Angels Washington Alliance, I invited my friend and colleague Emily Jacobs from Ellensburg to facilitate the meeting, using a Braver Angels town hall format. Not the kind of raucous town hall where people get two minutes apiece to air gripes, but real conversations around tables. It’s a format designed to make space to thoughtfully consider shared concerns and shared values, explore positive and negative impacts, and discuss trade-offs. There are always tradeoffs.

Defining shared values

In discussing trade-offs, the fundamental question is what do we most value about living here today? What values do we bring to weighing actions by individuals and policies adopted by government? After brainstorming in pairs, Emily collated our contributions.

The top shared value is feeling connected as a community. We care about each other as helpful neighbors, and see Lincoln County as more than just a physical place to live. We value safe communities for kids to ride their bikes without concern, family connections and a place where anyone can make a difference.

Then there’s the valued physical attributes. Blue skies, open space, acreage, freedom and respect for private property rights.

It’s an interesting juxtaposition, this tension between community interdependence and individual freedom. It’s why we choose to be here.

About a quarter of those present also said it’s an easy place to get acquainted, although we had few there with less than two or three decades (if not two or three generations) of community connections to speak up. As the local joke goes, you can’t really be from Lincoln County without three generations in the cemetery. It took me a good three years to feel like I’d connected when I moved to Reardan after college, and I had a head start having married into community roots. It required reviving my childhood church-going habit, joining a ladies recreational softball team, and my daughter starting school.

Bookmarking this as an aspirational value. It’s a skill those of us who are more rooted residents need to be sure we put into action as the county grows.

Context and following the data

Before figuring out where we’re going, we have to understand where we are. According to the 1910 United States Census:

1900 Population: 11,969

1910 Population: 17,539

Single decade peak growth rate (1900-1910): over 46%

By 1920 the population had declined to 15,862 and continued to decline to its present total of 10,876 per the 2020 census. Hidden in that decline is decades of a narrative of loss. Lincoln is one of three counties that have shrunk relative to the 1920 census - Columbia, Garfield and Lincoln. If you remove the cities of Othello from Adams, Clarkston from Asotin, and Pullman from Whitman then there are six counties matching that pattern of the emptying out of rural eastern Washington.

Lincoln County bottomed out somewhere between the 1980 and the 1990 census at half the population we had at the homesteading boom. If you’re a Lincoln County native born in the 1940s, 50s or 60s then you’ve experienced a long period of decline. Loss of neighbors and closure of businesses has been our normal.

And then it started to turn around, something that was obvious in my 19 years of commuting to Spokane daily. Now we have to tell ourselves a new story.

Lincoln County experienced 3.4% growth from 2020 to 2025. Our growth rate since 1990 has been just over 23%. If growth continues at that pace over the next 30 years Lincoln County will still be short of its peak population of the early 20th century.

Growth is coming, ready or not.

Not if but when

Last exercise at the workshop was lively conversation in three groups discussing possible positive outcomes and opportunities, and a corresponding list of concerns and challenges. While this essay documents our specific points of view in Lincoln County, any community would benefit from asking these same questions.

Positives to encourage and celebrate:

Business opportunities – more retail, grocery stores, restaurants and expanded services

More activities and events offered, culture tempered with tradition,

Recreation – swimming pools, golf, tennis, bowling alley, community center

Larger population to support hometown churches

Larger school populations for more opportunities

Good internet

Taxes might go down with a broader, more sustainable tax base

Volunteer pool increased for recruiting new volunteers to community organizations, fire departments and ambulance crews

Better able to recruit professionals to healthcare services; “missing middle” housing has been a challenge

Open space and privacy

Encourage density in the right areas for more efficiency of infrastructure

Four lane highway extended to Reardan

Negatives to avoid and current concerns:

Traffic, traffic and more traffic (not surprisingly, traffic topped every list of negatives)

Crime increasing

Pressure on water and sewer infrastructure; who pays for it

Need access to more water

Loss of privacy (as one man said, “I like being able to look out my window and not see another house”)

Strain on schools

Still no daycare

Loss of community cohesiveness, won’t know your neighbors

More junk properties affecting property values and cost to county to enforce nuisance codes

Concerns about types of housing added – apartments, homes or tiny homes

FFA kids might not be able to have animals

People on 20 acre lots not managing the weeds

Taxes going up (for cost for services for more people)

Less open space

Higher housing costs as demand increases

Will people become part of the community?

And in conclusion

Thomas Sowell is right again.

Growth supports new business, services and events but impinges on open space and increases traffic. A larger tax base with more new housing increases tax revenue but demands more in services. We hope for more services like daycare and larger graduating classes in our high schools and then worry about how to afford improvements to aging school buildings when construction costs are driven ever upward by state policies.

We tolerate with amusement the boneyards of old equipment held onto by deep-rooted farmers and then grumble about newcomers collecting trashy heaps of modern detritus on their 20 acre pieces of country heaven.

We fear new neighbors will treat Lincoln County like a suburb without connecting to the community but hope a population recovered from a century of loss would once again be able to support full-time pastors tending our churches.

This is just the beginning. My request to each person who took the time to meet on April Fools Day is to keep the conversation going. Take what they learned about hopes and fears and the history and the data back to their towns, their organizations and their friend circles. Approach the debate on tradeoffs from an abundance mindset, where each new business bolsters another. And stay engaged future public meetings to help shape growth to maximize the good side effects. That’s not too much to ask in a county proud of growing food to feed the world.

RELEVANT LINKS:

WSDOT West Plains Sub-Area Management Plan - Phase I, US 2 Vicinity “Purpose and Need” statement:

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.wsdot.wa.gov/publications/fulltext/GIS/US2/Purpose_Need_11-4-19.pdf