Forthright

Forthright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Mark's avatar
Jane Mark
4d

Well done article!!! It balances the pros and cons nicely. Hard not to feel losses when growth arrives but hard also to have no growth at all.

Reply
Share
Gary Ades Bowker's avatar
Gary Ades Bowker
4d

As the population increases in Lincoln County and eastern Washington, so will representation in the Washington State Legislature. Growth begets growth. Madsen's alert puts the issue of population growth squarely before us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sue Lani Madsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture