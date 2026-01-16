Everyone involved had good intentions to provide relief for disaster victims, but the outcome was unequivocally unsatisfying. The legislature has lessons to learn from a lookback at the response to 2023 wildfires in Spokane County before responding to the cries to “do something” to help flooded out communities on the west side. It’s the best way to avoid equally disappointing results.

Wildfire relief started with a simple bill developed with local input:

“Rep. Mike Volz, R-Spokane, introduced House Bill 1899 “Facilitating reconstruction of communities damaged or destroyed by wildfires” with co-sponsors Rep. Suzanne Schmidt, R-Spokane Valley; Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax; Rep. Leonard Christian, R-Spokane Valley; and 15 others. The bill would require local authorities to allow property owners in the affected disaster areas to choose to build under the building and energy codes in effect at the time of permitting or alternatively under the codes which were applicable on the dates the fires occurred. This option would expire June 30, 2025.”

When I wrote those words January 25, 2024 in my then-weekly column in the Spokesman-Review, it was with good intentions to persuade the legislature to pass the bill as filed. HB 1899 required zero public dollars and could have potentially saved about a hundred or so families anywhere from $10,000 up to $50,000 in rebuilding costs after losing their homes in the August 2023 wildfires hitting the Medical Lake and Elk -Chattaroy areas.

For Republicans, acknowledging the ongoing fight over building code impacts on housing costs was political red meat for constituents frustrated with ever-expanding regulatory burdens. Families seeking shelter would have been empowered to evaluate how the energy code trade-offs impacted their ability to rebuild before filing for permits. Simple solution to a simple challenge.

Then HB 1899 entered the legislative sausage grinder. Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1899 emerged as an indigestible meat alternative catering to Democratic political appetites. I wrote an angry second column in February 29, 2024 (reposted on Substack here if you hit the S-R paywall). It swept now-Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) along in a flood of fury directed mostly at then-Gov. Jay Inslee:

“So what happened? Gov. Inslee’s climate agenda steamrolled over the needs of the working poor with the assistance of Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane.

A substitute bill was introduced by Riccelli, resulting in the final version that passed the House as Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1899. It still carries the title of “wildfire relief” without providing much, if any.

What it does do is create a new government disaster relief program requiring one new full-time position in the Department of Commerce plus part time assignments for five other state employees, for a total of 2.3 full-time equivalent positions at a cost of $392,723 in salaries, benefits, travel and the purchase of one new workstation in the first year. Operating costs for each of the next four fiscal years is projected to be $364,882. The total fiscal impact is over $1.8 million for administrative costs plus $5 to $10 million in grant funds.”

This week I had an excellent conversation with Sen. Riccelli looking back at what happened, why it happened, and lessons learned for the future. Given how I slammed him over it in 2024, I am grateful he took the meeting and give him full credit for coming to the table for a lookback.

I was beyond disappointed when Riccelli changed the bill instead of defending the original. I was angry. I told myself he’d be too busy to respond to questions during the peak of the legislative session, and I had a hard Wednesday deadline for the newspaper. I should have called for his side of the story, and it wasn’t fair to call him out as a scapegoat for a broken system. My lesson learned:

Control polarizing emotions, take the time and pick up the phone.

Now to all the legislative sausage makers, what did happen? Why did a simple regulatory relief bill turn into a new multi-million dollar program that didn’t work?

According to Volz and Riccelli, they both realized the original bill wasn’t going to get out of committee. Waiving any energy code requirements was a non-starter for hard-core believers in climate as an existential threat and a Democratic caucus with a preponderance of members who believe eastern Washington just doesn’t like green initiatives. There are legislators who interpret such waivers as a threat to their preferred solutions, and they discount the economic and social impact.

“I care about this region, it’s heartbreaking, but I also knew there weren’t the votes there to pass the bill as it was, so this was an idea to get the money out there to help people,” said Riccelli in our conversation this week. He had to navigate the push back from those who believe ratcheting up energy conservation requirements via building codes is worth the trade-offs in reduced housing affordability.

This time the result was zero wildfire relief and zero energy conservation. “The outcome is there was never a program and there was never one dollar distributed under this proposed program,” said Medical Lake Mayor Terri Cooper. Lesson learned:

Humbly acknowledge past failures to avoid a repeat.

The original HB 1899 had a Fiscal Note with no budget impact. The mid-session transformation meant building a new program on the fly, without time to figure out how to deliver. The final Fiscal Note provided to advise the legislature before passing E2SHB 1899 bill assumed very specific staffing requirements by the Department of Commerce, including a full-time Commerce Specialist 3 in fiscal year 2025 to 2028 “to solicit, originate, manage and monitor competitive grant process and contracts, and provide evaluation and subject matter expertise on grant program, monitor budget and expenditures, conduct detailed analysis, and provide consultative planning for program established in this bill. This position will also lead the environmental justice assessment and community engagement process required under the HEAL Act and oversee the annual reporting process to the legislature.”

The fiscal note made the program sound well-organized, under control, logical. One would reasonably assume over a year later that a competitive grant process had been developed by a newly hired full-time Commerce Specialist 3. One would be wrong.

After a fruitless search of the Department of Commerce website for a link to wildfire relief, I sent a request asking for an accounting. Amelia Lamb, Media Relations Manager for Commerce, was very helpful in checking on outcomes and replied via email: “Commerce was a pass-through agency for this bill, so we didn’t directly manage the funds (which is part of why our website wasn’t helpful!). It was $1.7M for disaster relief payments to wildfire victims who are rebuilding homes with solar, EV charging, or additional energy efficiency measures in order to meet the code. We have an interlocal agreement with the Spokane County Emergency Management Department to manage the funds. They will have data and more robust information.”

In other words, the Department of Commerce passed the buck. “Looking back, maybe we needed more legislative oversight as it rolled out to keep it going,” said Riccelli. “Two years later, it’s frustrating.”

Lesson learned:

Fiscal notes are like a beautifully decorated cake in a bakery display window . . . nice to look at but no guarantee of substance under the icing.

So I called Chandra Fox, Deputy Director at Spokane County Emergency Management. The report on outcomes was simple - there was zero usage because no one applied for it. One complication was the high number of replacement homes that were not stick built under the building code but were either manufactured homes (which are built under a different set of codes) or shipping containers (i.e. conex boxes) converted into emergency living space.

As Fox said, “When you’re replacing your home with a manufactured home or one of the conex box homes, you’re not going to spend that kind of funding on high end appliances. While I appreciate the intent, it was not really relevant to the impacted community.” Her recommendation to the legislature:

Talk to the people on the ground before developing legislation.

From my perspective as a long-time member of the emergency response community and having served as chair of the newly formed Spokane County Disaster Council in the early 90s, emergency management was never the right place for this program. A long-term recovery assignment was ill-fitting for an agency focused on short-term response. It’s a different institutional culture than the long slog to recover from disaster.

“There’s still an opportunity to make this work for people, to make it really useful when dealing with building codes,” said Cooper. “The Spokane Regional Long Term Recovery group is still working with people, working with FEMA, and can find practical applications for the money.” She recommended a navigator model directing resources through a single group. “Unless you have all resources housed in one place you have a thousand loose ends,” said Cooper. Lesson learned:

Monitor policy outcomes for early signs of failure, then adjust the plan.

Riccelli acknowledged one of the key failures was not realizing how different off-site manufactured housing is from stick-built, or how popular a choice it would be. But he was also curious why the minority who re-built with traditional construction didn’t take advantage of money for extras like solar panels and EV charging stations, optional under the old code and required in the newer energy code.

For one property owner rebuilding under the code in effect at the time of the fire, the availability of grants never made it to their attention, program awareness being one of the thousand loosed ends note above. In addition, they reported even the older energy code carried an extra cost burden. Their insurance company finally came around, but initially balked at the additional $20,000 in cost to rebuild in Washington over and above national construction standards. Extras weren’t top of mind while trying to cover the basics.

Ironically, for those rebuilding on a tight budget, the latest energy code requirements were reported by Cooper to have led some people to make tradeoffs leaving their homes more susceptible to wildfire. More fire-resistant cement board siding requires a separate layer of sheathing to provide necessary shear resistance, at a higher cost for two materials and two rounds of installation labor. The more affordable siding choice is a combination plywood sheathing/siding as the outer layer of the building envelope. In either case, a layer of insulating wrap is now required to provide a thermal break to the studs, adding another layer of cost.

“There are many different ways to meet the energy codes, most of which are problematic and expensive,“ according to an email exchange with Isaiah Paine, Public Affairs Officer for the Spokane Homebuilders Association. “There is conflict between the competing values of affordability, fire safety, and building carbon neutral.”

Washington’s addendums to the building code with ever-tighter energy regulations are impacting housing affordability for everyone. It’s been a huge part of pricing people out of rebuilding after the wildfires and it will play a part in pricing people out of rebuilding after this winter’s flooding.

“One thing I’ve learned along the way is you continue to make these building codes more and more and more hyper-focused on energy and it has the reverse effect,” said Cooper. “There’s an idea that you waive some of those things and you’re building sub-par homes. What are we doing to ourselves?”

It’s a question we need to be asking every time the State of Washington legislates via the State Building Code Council. In seeking to establish perfection as a baseline, our state has stepped away from the original purpose of building codes as setting a reasonable minimum to protect public health and safety. Lessons learned:

As Thomas Sowell famously said, “There are no solutions, only tradeoffs.

As Sen. Marcus Riccelli said, “Purity gets in the way of common sense.”

Unintended consequences have resulted and will result from dismissing the real-life tradeoffs facing people navigating post-disaster recovery. There will be pressure on the legislature to react quickly to the disastrous flooding. Homes, trailer parks and small businesses surrounded by muddy water are all uniquely vulnerable to their specifically local context and financial constraints. Assumptions about perfect solutions will need to be informed by hyper-local knowledge and tempered by an honest analysis of past failures and successes.

“Part of our job is not to just pass stuff but to ask how it’s working,” said Riccelli. He’ll be following up with Commerce. Final lesson suggested for the Washington state legislature, a smash burger of something Albert Einstein never said and Winston Churchill borrowed from George Santayana:

Don’t just do something. Learn from looking back lest we be doomed to keep doing the same thing and never getting different results.

Postscript: Forthright columns in 2026 will be published when they’re ready, when all the calls and contacts have been made and not just because it’s Wednesday or Friday or any other day. Please comment, share content, send story ideas and subscribe!

RELEVANT LINKS:

2025 local look-back reporting for context:

https://www.krem.com/article/news/local/spokane-county/two-years-after-oregon-rd-gray-fires-runoff-and-erosion-causes-headaches-for-spokane-county-landowners/293-9381e7d5-31bc-4b68-8b2d-d9c4bf4b9c0c

January 25, 2024 Spokesman-Review column:

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2024/jan/25/sue-lani-madsen-volz-bill-seeks-to-provide-certain/

February 29, 2024 Spokesman-Review column:

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2024/feb/29/sue-lani-madsen-how-a-simple-bill-becomes-bloated/

February 29 column as posted to Substack with extensive links to all parts of the legislative sausage machine:

https://suelanimadsen.substack.com/p/how-democrats-turned-simple-wildfire

FISCAL NOTES:

FAQs on preparing Fiscal Notes: https://ofm.wa.gov/tech-support/fiscal-note-system/

HB 1899 Wildfire reconstruction (regulatory relief): https://fnspublic.ofm.wa.gov/FNSPublicSearch/GetPDF?packageID=69402

“There would no revenue impact associated with this act.”

E2SHB 1899 Wildfire reconstruction (new grant program):

https://fnspublic.ofm.wa.gov/FNSPublicSearch/GetPDF?packageID=71162

