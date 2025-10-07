For new readers, Forthright features commentary on politics, culture and life from a rural and conservative perspective. Sometimes life gets really rural and last week, ranching interrupted writing on the priority list. Sharing today a few thoughts from beautiful autumn days pondering universal questions of human behavior from the goats’ perspective.

We have over 250 goats this fall, which makes us a large commercial operation. Tending goats is like managing healthy human 3-year-olds. Fast, mobile, curious, impulsive, difficult to reason with and sure you’re keeping them from something that would be better than what they have.

The more time spent observing goat behavior, as individuals and in herds, the more parallels to human behavior emerge.

Power plays to establish herd hierarchy break out every time new goats are added to the herd. Instead of jockeying for the corner office, it’s butting heads over who gets first nibble at the best forage.

Climbing anything, then defending that position as king of the hill for the power or perhaps just the pleasure of the challenge. This dynamic can play out in groups from the local PTA to a legislative caucus room.

Stereotypes that fade as individual personalities stand out while watching goats as the water trough slowly fills. The eager to be first one pushing through the crowd. The patient one who figures why rush to drink the first drop when the last drop will taste the same. The influencers and the followers, the loners who hang at the edges, the ditzy one who wanders off looking like he’s mumbling to himself. The friendly ones seeking attention.

Attentive mothers who keep their kids close and mothers who wander off and expect the kids to follow. We don’t force weaning and let nature take its course. Some kids are almost full size and still sucking, some mothers decide they’re done after a few months. “That’s it, kid, you’re on your own” with a gentle head butt.

Mammalian sex drives are uncontrolled in a goat herd. Besides bucks (males) mounting does (females), a doe might imitate this typical breeding behavior with another doe, or a buck with a buck, or a wether (castrated male) will mount another wether or a doe. Might be recreational but looks more like part of power dynamics for goats. Rarely will does or wethers try this stunt on bucks, the big males are the top of the hierarchy. Sex is binary, behavior is not. We’re not going to allow bucks in with the does until we’re ready for kids in five months, no matter how much the bucks show off their ready-to-go maleness by pissing on themselves and rubbing their faces in dirt until they look like an extra ready for a cameo in Braveheart. Goats have no ability for self-control, we exercise it for them.

Some goats never learn the grass is not, in fact, greener on the other side of the hard wire pasture fence and their horns will not, in fact, let them pull their heads back through the fence the second, third, fourth, fifth or umpteenth time they try it. Repeating the same action and expecting different results is the definition of insanity in humans. For a goat, just another day stuck in the fence.

Goats don’t eat everything. They are like the aforementioned toddlers, nibbling things in case they might be tasty. And also like toddlers, they can be picky eaters if they’ve never been fed anything except processed goat chow and grain. They’re meant to forage. We select and train ours for good foraging and broad appetites. It also means we have to know what’s toxic and have a responsibility to keep them safe by fencing them out of areas with hazardous plants. Fortunately it’s a relatively short list, but it’s critical. Biggest goat myth busted.

In the parable recorded in Matthew 25, the sheep are the obedient flock following the Master’s teaching. Jesus Christ may have been a carpenter, but he knew his small ruminants. The goats are the wandering, unrighteous herd with a strong streak of stubborn. They make a good stand-in for humans struggling with temptation and original sin.

Like uncivilized humans, troublesome goats treat fences as suggestions instead of boundaries for their own good. Our goats are controlled on vegetation management projects with portable electric netting and a fence charger, keeping goats inside and canine predators outside. It is essential to make sure each year’s new crop of kids has a meaningfully shocking first experience with pushing fences.

This last couple of weeks we’ve had one herd of fifty goats grazing a natural area near a neighbor’s ranch. That darned herd kept going walk-about. Usually they stayed nearby, once we spent several hours searching before finding them a mile away perched on a rock outcropping. We or the neighbor would put them back in the fenced pen. They had plenty of feed, but there must have been either one goat influencer with bad habits or some wild critter(s) in the area spooking them. On Sunday morning the goats disappeared from the pen again. They walked five miles home and bedded down under a familiar willow tree in our own west meadow. Clearly, no point in deporting them back to the neighbor. We resettled them inside a new fence on our home range.

One summer I had a goat who simply refused to stay put. Coincidentally, I had cousins coming in a few days to buy a goat for a pit roast at a Montana ranch. On my way to church in the car with my goddaughter, I saw the problematic goat out for at least the third time, the rest of the herd quietly behaving themselves behind the fence in the west pasture. Muttering “your name is now Barbecoa,” I grabbed the goat by the horns and instructed Taylor to hold onto her while I went back for the pickup. We loaded her up and hauled her back to the barnyard into a solitary high security pen to await the buyer as the final consequence of jumping fences.

After years of trial and error, we’ve gotten better at providing strong enough consequences at a young enough age to reduce bad behavior. There’s still a few each year and it must be dealt with, if not for their own good then lest they lead a whole herd astray. There’s a lesson there for training humans to respect boundaries. The right consequences at the right time for the wrong behavior makes a world of difference in life outcomes.

Some goats live long and prosper as semi-pets. Some end up as the featured entree at a barbecue.

Christ-follower, writer, rancher, architect, American citizen, volunteer firefighter/EMT, wife, mother, daughter, sister, neighbor, friend, collector of many books, beloved child of God.

Matthew 25:32

“All the nations will be gathered before Him; and He will separate them from one another, as the shepherd separates the sheep from the goats;”

There’s an abundance of material for a full essay on Matthew 25 and how it’s been interpreted from different perspectives, leaving that as a topic for another day!