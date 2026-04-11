More damaging to the environment and toxic to human health than asbestos, lead and tobacco combined – meet the forever chemicals. If you live in Spokane County, then you may already be living with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in your drinking water from the firefighting foam flowing through the gravelly soils of the West Plains.

And if you don’t live near one of the more than 500 airports and 700 military bases in the United States where firefighters training to fight jet fuel fires washed aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) into the ground, you’ve likely encountered PFAS in consumer products.

There are over 14,000 different forever chemicals used in materials ranging from textiles to cosmetics, nonstick cookware to cross country ski wax, and industrial products like wind turbines and cellular network equipment.

14,000 will be forever resonating in my memory after the presentation by Reardan High School’s FFA Ag Issues team on April 2. PFAS contamination issues are intensely local and personal for more than one of the five students on the team, but forever chemicals are more than a Spokane County problem. The 4,000 West Plains households relying on private wells are on the leading edge of the next national level environmental cleanup crisis.

John Hancock, President of the West Plains Water Coalition, was on hand at the Reardan event with a documentary film crew to record the presentation. “The FFA storytellers are just one small part of an audience that has woken up to the realities of how long it will take and who is in charge,” said Hancock in a later interview.

The FFA Ag Issues competition requires teams to select a contentious subject affecting agriculture and rural America, to research it deeply and to present two sides of the problem. Teams are scored on their scripted presentation, research, ability to answer tough questions testing the depth of their research, and a portfolio documenting how many audiences they present to throughout the season. More points are earned for a greater diversity of audiences. April 2 was a home court event to put the final touches on the presentation before state level competition.

No one defended a position in favor of continuing to contaminate wells with PFAS. The debate is over what comes next and at what cost.

Should society accept this as the start of the journey, with ongoing remediation and mitigation for cleaner living now and more research and cleanup in the future? What price do we put on human and environmental health?

Or have we reached a reasonable level of mediation by stopping the ongoing use of PFAS wherever technically feasible and providing water filters for many affected well owners? The cost of more robust mitigation may rise into the billions, and money spent on aggressive efforts means skipping something else that may also affect people and the environment.

From the Reardan team’s presentation, I learned PFAS technology was developed after a fire aboard the naval air carrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin in 1967. The Forrestal was one of the first aircraft carriers to support jet planes, and jet fueled fighters combined with an accidental rocket discharge on the flight deck was explosive. The fuel seeped down into the ship causing further blasts. 134 sailors were killed with hundreds more injured.

In response to the worst loss of life aboard a US naval vessel since World War II, Dupont and 3M scientists developed the chemistry behind AFFF, pronounced A Triple F by its users. Because water spreads rather than extinguishes an oil or grease fire, this fire-fighting foam was a miracle solution to the dangers of high temperature jet fuel.

In the 1980s, crews from my local volunteer fire department participated in training at Fairchild AFB to practice using the new foam on liquid fuel fires. When our crews got back to Reardan, they still had AFFF in the trucks. The tanks needed to be emptied and rinsed, so they did what any well-meaning fun-loving adults would do on a sunny summer day. They sprayed a big pile of foam on a nearby grassy lawn and all the kids in town came to ride their bikes and run through it.

Now we all know better. John Hancock says 3M and Dupont knew better a long time ago. And the question remains – what next?

Reardan’s FFA team presented detailed background research on how underground streams are carrying PFAS plumes from both Fairchild AFB and Spokane International Airport towards the Spokane River. The US Air Force limited their well testing at Hayford Road, but further geological investigation has identified a “waterfall” formation scoured by the Ice Age Missoula Floods dropping groundwater down into another level of deposits beyond the limits defined by a handy road.

Natural dilution over time is not the solution to this pollution. More water going into the ground simply moves the forever chemical problem downstream to creeks, rivers and eventually oceans. Along the way it bioaccumulates in the people, plants, fish, livestock and wildlife consuming it for life. Cleaning hydrophobic PFAS out of the gravelly soils beneath the West Plains is not as simple as waiting it out.

The contamination has made ranchers and gardeners concerned about the safety of the food they raise on their own property. A government provided filter added to water serving a house doesn’t do anything to mitigate the impact on livestock, chickens or produce from an irrigated vegetable patch.

And then there’s the other uses for those 14,000 PFAS chemicals. Manufacturers took advantage of the excellent heat resistance, low friction, durability and longevity of forever chemicals to improve their products to meet consumer demands. It’s the longevity combined with their usefulness that makes them a national problem.

Hancock said his blood has tested positive for PFAS but his levels weren’t as bad as others and he didn’t get much attention. The inspiration for forming the West Plains Water Coalition came when neighbor Marcie Zambryski, who lost two family members and two dogs to cancer, came to Hancock and asked for his help.

Hancock’s own well was tested just once by the USAF and declared below the critical level for toxicity. But a single test doesn’t represent the ongoing risk or the variations in underground water flow as chemicals wash towards the river. PFAS levels in any well can vary from test to test.

The Reardan team demonstrated the variability problem using results provided by one of their own team members. Her family has paid for additional testing to see if there is a trend in their well. A single test is clearly not adequate to determine the level of exposure.

Water doesn’t just sit in the bottom of a well waiting to be sucked out, like liquid in a glass waiting for a straw. A well taps into underground water flows and the contents are ever-changing. PFAS moves like a barrel of ping pong balls released into a creek, swirling and eddying and speeding up and slowing down. Measuring how many balls there are at any one time at any one place tells you nothing about the existence of ping pong balls two years ago or two days from now.

When the Safe Drinking Water Act was passed in 1974, the promise was clean and safe drinking water for everyone. In the fine print, the Act exempted private wells from regulation. Over 92% of Americans are supplied by water systems regulated and monitored by the EPA for compliance. When water comes from a public or private utility, consumers rely on the operators to protect them. Sometimes those operators drop the ball, like the water managers in Flint, Michigan ignoring lead leaching into the system.

Private well owners have a responsibility as owner/operators to do our own testing. As the consumers, we have the motivation to do whatever it takes to assure clean water for our households and farm operations.

But consumer responsibility to check for contaminants in private wells does not relieve contaminators of responsibility for their actions. It doesn’t change the societal or corporate responsibility for contributing to the problem. And it’s not enough to just stop pouring ping balls into the creek.

There were benefits. Airport firefighters and airline passengers benefited from having well-trained crews knowing how to use AFFF for emergencies. US Navy sailors benefited from a solution to fighting high temperature fires on board ships. The tradeoffs are the negative impacts.

Spokane International Airport and the US Air Force still hold responsibility for choosing between safe water for the neighborhood and efficient fire-fighting foam. They’ve known there was a trade-off for over a decade. A SeaTac airport firefighter’s death in 2015 was the first to be legally linked to occupational exposure to PFAS. Local airport and base officials have known about dangerous contamination levels in local groundwater since 2017.

3M and Dupont have a broader national and international responsibility, and may find themselves facing the same financial pressures as manufacturers of asbestos containing building materials. They could look to Johns-Manville, one of the major 20th century asbestos manufacturers, for a template on how to accept responsibility and survive bankruptcy.

Consumer responsibility to check for contaminants is not a permission slip for others to try and slip something in. The right to swing your fist stops at your neighbor’s nose. Your right to dump chemicals into the environment stops at your neighbor’s well.

According to Hancock, testing runs about $375 for a certified test following the legal chain of custody requirements necessary to apply for government assistance in filtering and cleanup. An unofficial test to monitor for health peace of mind or adequate for real estate disclosure is $80. The test methods are identical.

$80 a month for peace of mind is within a typical American range for combined water and sewer charge from a city utility, according to Google. Well owners need to think of themselves as running a very small utility system and doing necessary testing if concerned. But testing only identifies a problem. It doesn’t solve it.

The Reardan FFA team laid out two philosophies in seeking solutions. Proponents of an aggressive approach to cleanup and mitigation leaned on evidence of West Plains residents’ PFAS blood levels reading 57 times higher than the national average. “Protecting human health is an investment, not an expense,” said the Pro team. They advocated for further research on long term effects and better solutions to cleaning up the widespread contamination, regardless of the cost.

The Con team argued the airport and the air base were following protocols, and more investigation and monitoring is in order “without causing major economic impact on the public while still balancing progress with manageable costs and resolution.” They defended a different trade-off.

Reardan FFA Advisor Rick Perleberg is proud of his students’ hard work. “The April 2 event was an opportunity to showcase student growth and performance skills as well as engage and inform our community about the relevance of our work through the ag issues journey,” said Perleberg in a follow-up text.

Hancock and the West Plains Water Coalition are delighted at the opportunity for more public education locally and nationally. “There are seven school districts on the West Plains, fragmenting the population and hurting our efforts to educate people,” said Hancock.

The Washington Department of Ecology provided startup funding for the West Plains Water Coalition for public education and outreach to affected property owners. The documentary currently in production follows the Reardan FFA team and will expand on the larger scope of the forever chemical problem. “We’re hoping the national FFA organization will help promote it,” said Hancock. “It’s a subject we’re on top of here in Washington but it exists everywhere in the US.”

When he started the West Plains Water Coalition, Hancock expected membership to be 60% worried about the health impacts and 40% worried about real estate values. It has turned out to be the reverse. The impact of contamination and fear of contamination hits hard when property is often Americans primary asset.

An upcoming Coalition meeting on May 18th will feature a Spokane County deputy assessor on the history of PFAS related properties in the marketplace. “Joe Hollenbeck is a brave guy taking on a troubling question,” said Hancock. “This is a national issue.”

14,000 forever chemicals are waiting to be addressed.

Please share the PFAS message and subscribe to Forthright for more commentary on life and issues from a rural and conservative perspective. Send email to rulingpen@gmail.com with news tips on local and regional issues to highlight.

RELEVANT LINKS:

FFA Ag Issues Forum:

https://www.ffa.org/participate/cde-lde/agricultural-issues-forum/

Reardan High School FFA: https://www.facebook.com/Reardanffa/#

PFAS background:

https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas

https://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topics/agents/pfc

PFAS chemicals are, or have previously been used in:

Consumer products:

https://www.greenmatters.com/living/list-of-products-with-pfas

https://dtsc.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2023/09/PFAS-Factsheet.pdf “Even if we could stop all PFAS uses today, the widespread contamination and adverse impacts will continue for generations to come.”

https://doh.wa.gov/community-and-environment/contaminants/pfas/consumer-products

Textiles, like carpets and rugs.

Sprays and treatments that provide stain- and water-resistance.

Personal care products, like shampoo and cosmetics.

Cleaning products.

Clothing, including outdoor apparel and gear.

Nonstick cookware.

Products that create slip and slide, like ski and boat waxes.

Wind turbines for “clean” energy: https://infopfas.com/en/2024/07/pfas-in-wind-turbines-an-environmental-concern/

Firefighting foam for flammable liquid fires (AFFF):

https://ecology.wa.gov/waste-toxics/reducing-toxic-chemicals/addressing-priority-toxic-chemicals/pfas/afff

For a list of PFAS free consumer products: https://pfascentral.org/pfas-free-products/

USS Forrestal, 1967 fire: https://small-modular-reactors.org/list-of-20-smr-companies/

Commissioned 1955, first class of carrier to carry jet fighters (and their fuel). In 1964 “the vessel was sent to Brazil by US President Lyndon B. Johnson to support the successful military coup d’état against President João Goulart” so interfering in elections with carriers is nothing new. Navy changed training and protocols for fire response. 134 sailors killed, hundreds more injured, greatest number since WWII. And this bit of trivia: After an electrical surge caused a rocket to launch and it “blasted across the deck and slammed into a parked, combat-loaded Douglas A-4E Skyhawk, dislodging its 400-gallon external fuel tank. Inside the aircraft was late Sen. John McCain, who was able to escape from the cockpit.”

Safe drinking water:

Safe Drinking Water Act:

https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/summary-safe-drinking-water-act

Private wells: https://www.epa.gov/privatewells

https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2024-04/pfas-npdwr_fact-sheet_monitoring_4.8.24.pdf

Johns-Manville settlement: https://mantrust.claimsres.com/history/

3M Corporation on uses of PFAS: https://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/pfas-stewardship/uses-applications/

West Plains Water Coalition:

Website: https://westplainswater.org/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@WestPlainsWaterCoalition

May 18 PFAS and Real Estate: https://westplainswater.org/event/pfas-and-real-estate/

RABBIT TRAILS: Sources sought out that didn’t fit into the flow of the words and information stumbled upon while procrastinating - I mean, writing - this essay. Enjoy!

History of asbestos: https://www.swmwlaw.com/the-history-of-asbestos-from-ancient-wonder-to-modern-menace/

Mandated in many building materials after a spate of late 19th urban conflagrations, its use was perfected in World War II era shipbuilding. Saved lives with its excellent fire-resistant properties, also reduced the life span of those mining and installing asbestos containing materials without adequate protection. John Hancock’s comment: “There was little interest in studying the health effects of folks in Libby MT until 2001. After 9/11 the asbestosis suffered by people in Libby MT was suddenly suffered by firefighters in NYC and then there was money for study.”

Positive effects of nicotine:

https://www.newhealthadvisor.org/positive-effects-of-nicotine.html

Tobacco scratched a human itch for novelty and provided some surprising health benefits, as well as secondhand smoke leading to increasing lung cancer rates.

Ancient Rome and its lead pipes: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/ancient-romans-breathed-in-enough-lead-to-lower-their-iqs-study-finds-did-that-toxin-contribute-to-the-empires-fall-180985781/

Lead made modern water systems possible in ancient Rome, then slowly poisoned generations with leached minerals.

Quote Investigator: https://quoteinvestigator.com/2011/10/15/liberty-fist-nose/

“Your right to swing your arms ends just where the other man’s nose begins.”