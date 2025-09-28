Forthright
“Set up for failure”
Commentary on Washington's Domestic Extremism Task Force, the rising trend of left-wing political violence, and civilizing future generations
22 hrs ago
•
Sue Lani Madsen
Looking Hate in the Eye
Helpless, hopeless, and finding hope in Braver Angels after Charlie Kirk's assassination
Sep 18
•
Sue Lani Madsen
Murray says Serrano out of step with WA
Getting nerdy with numbers . . . where would WA be without King County?
Sep 6
•
Sue Lani Madsen
August 2025
When trusted adults break trust
Mercer Island SD kept it quiet until new media broke through
Aug 27
•
Sue Lani Madsen
Amsterdam, where cyclists rule the road
Challenges to adapting European bicycle culture in the US
Aug 18
•
Sue Lani Madsen
July 2025
Lessons from tragedy in Texas
Reclaiming the power of storytelling to face high risk/low frequency disasters
Jul 14
•
Sue Lani Madsen
Breaking down barriers to discussing abortion
Baby Shower: The Movie brings satire & storytelling to a tough subject
Jul 2
•
Sue Lani Madsen
June 2025
Tackling our political blind spots
Commentary on June 14 “No Kings” events
Jun 20
•
Sue Lani Madsen
If your mother says she loves you . . .
On media bias and bringing journalistic skepticism to your news diet
Jun 9
•
Sue Lani Madsen
Propaganda and How It Shapes Policy
What's the agenda?
Jun 5
•
Sue Lani Madsen
May 2025
Pausing to remember on Memorial Day
On a holiday dedicated to celebration, remembrance, and overcoming grief
May 26
•
Sue Lani Madsen
Extremism from the social justice left
Domestic extremism task force blind spot exposed by violence at UW Seattle
May 15
•
Sue Lani Madsen
